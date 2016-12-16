Humane Society announces yearly reports

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center is proud to announce that this year it was able to save more animals’ lives.

Humane Society Director Christi Brown reports that 421 animals were adopted in 2016, so far. An additional 434 animals were transported to areas in the north that have a demand for adoptable animals. That is 160 more animals than were transported last year!

With transports, the Humane Society partners with 501c3 charities that are reputable. The Humane Society works with groups as far away as Canada, and has recently received some interest from another group located there.

The transport program is not the only Humane Society program that has grown this year. By partnering with the Alabama Spay and Neuter Clinic in Birmingham, the Humane Society was able to help get 533 animals spayed and neutered.

“This is for people who cannot afford routine vet care,” said Brown.

The clinic comes and picks up animals once a month to be spayed or neutered, transports the animals to the clinic, and returns them after the surgery. The clinic matches funds, and the shelter fundraises so participants only pay $20 for a cat or $40 for a dog to be fixed.

Brown said that the shelter’s intake is still the same, but that because the community is behind in spaying and neutering it may take some time for shelters to see the benefits of the program.

Brown emphasized that the shelter’s animals are fixed by local vets, and that local vets provide a lot of help to the shelter.

“If it wasn’t for our local veterinary partners, there is absolutely no way that we could celebrate as many happy tales as we do,” said Brown. “The reason our adoption fee is only $100 is because they provide services at near next to nothing.”

The Humane Society has also been working on an initiative to build a dog park that should be opening early next year.

As always, the shelter is accepting donations for Purina puppy and kitten chow, fleece blankets, toys, bleach and paper towels. Monetary donations are accepted through the website or mail.

For more information, visit hsprac.com or call 256-442-1347.