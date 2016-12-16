Sugarman the Pony sequel released

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Author Brenda Powell will be holding a book signing at Mommy and Me located at 313 Broad Street in Gadsden on Saturday, December 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Powell recently released a second book in the Sugarman the Pony series, The Adventures of Sugarman the Pony: One of a Kind.

According to Powell, in this book “teaches children to celebrate their differences. Sugarman meets his human family in the second book and there are a few other new fun barnyard characters children will love.” One new character is Lillie Bug, a yellow ladybug, who was named after a three-year old fan who has been battling cancer.

With this This book features a new song called “I’m God’s Masterpiece.” The new book offers a new recipe for cookies.The search and find section was expanded, since it was search a hit.

Powell is an Alabama native who works in marketing. She had an idea for a book based on the real Sugarman pony, an old cookie recipe and God’s love. The book was written on a recorder as she drove around for her job.

Powell had a specific image in mind for her book characters, and it was difficult to find an illustrator. Eventually she found Barbara Kilgore of Scottsboro. Kilgore is a full-time art instructor at Northeast Alabama Community College.

Powell began selling new merchandise including t-shirts, Paint-a-Doodle Canvas Art Kits, Walk in Love bracelet and an e-book version of the first Sugarman book.

The Sugarman series started as a way to raise funds for mission trips, and now proceeds help many charities, including Hand of Hope, Messenger International, One Child Matters, Operation Smile Angela Waite ministries and more.

In fact, Powell has added another charity to the list. A mother shared with Powell the story of her daughter Izzy, who has neurofibromatosis, to which there is no cure. The mother began to support The Children’s Tumor Foundation and raise funds for this disease. Powell donated a portion of my book sales to CTF.

For more information about Sugarman or a link to the music video, visit www.brendawpowell.com or her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ sugarmanthepony. The book and art prints are available on Powell’s website. The book is also available on Amazon. From her facebook page, Powell sells cookie dough for cookies.