Area football players make ASWA All-State teams

By Chris McCarthy/Editor

Six out of The Messenger’s 10 area coverage high schools placed players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2016 All-State football teams.

Gadsden City, Hokes Bluff and Etowah each had two players make the first team, while West End had one.

Eight local players were second team selections and six student-athletes received honorable mention recognition.

Making the Class 7A first team for the Titans were senior running back Damon Williams and senior defensive lineman Damian Thompson, both of whom were instrumental in helping Gadsden City win six straight games and make it to the state semifinal round following a 1-5 start. Williams finished the year with 1,139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 122 yards and one score. Thompson led the team in tackles with 88, including 10 for a loss. He also had four sacks. In addition, head coach Matt Scott was named 7A Coach of the Year. In was the second time in three seasons that Scott guided GCHS to the state semifinals.

Selected to the Class 4A first team from the Eagles were freshman running back Darrian Meads and senior linebacker Fisher Simmons. Hokes Bluff recovered from a rough start to reach the semifinal round for the first time since the 2004 season. After losing their first three games, the Eagles went on a 9-1 tear that featured their first victory in three years over county rival Glencoe and three straight postseason wins. Meads was the team’s bell cow, rushing for 1,839 yards and 18 touchdowns on 311 carries. Simmons was the coverage areas leading tackler by a wide margin with 191 stops. Hokes Bluff head coach Mike Robertson was named 4A Coach of the Year.

Senior center Peyton Nance and senior receiver Andy Noles were the Blue Devils’ first-teamers in Class 5A. After opening the season with a loss to Southside, Etowah reeled off eight straight wins and won its first playoff game in five years. A three-year starter at center, Nance held the fort when several of his teammates on the offensive line missed time due to injuries. He graded out over 90 percent in each game, had 88 pancake blocks and allowed only two sacks. A two-year starter at quarterback, Noles switched to receiver this season after Daulton Hyatt transferred in from Arab. Noles wound up catching 38 of Hyatt’s passes for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Class 2A first teamer Andre Little was the driving force behind West End’s first postseason appearance in six years and the Patriots’ first playoff victory since the 2001 season. The senior receiver was the area’s top wideout with 62 receptions for 1,323 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the team in tackles with 90, 16 for a loss. He also returned 15 kickoffs for 680 yards and a touchdown.

Making the all-state second team were Gadsden City senior offensive lineman Quaddrick Rice, Southside senior running back Alaric Williams in Class 6A, Etowah senior quarterback Daulton Hyatt, Etowah sophomore receiver Emil Smith, Hokes Bluff senior offensive lineman Adam Patterson, West End sophomore defensive lineman Michael Patton and Westbrook Christian junior defensive back Caeden Godfrey and Westbrook Christian junior linebacker Court Coley in Class 2A.

Despite missing significant time with injuries, Auburn University commitment Williams led the Panthers in rushing with 902 yards and 15 touchdowns. A University of Arkansas commitment, Hyatt passed for 2,207 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions along with a 65 percent passing percentage. He also rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns. Smith led the Blue Devils in receptions with 40 and caught seven TDs. Patton had 75 tackles (20 for a loss), 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

In the honorable mention category, Gadsden City junior dual-threat back Jaelyn Fleming rushed for 702 yards and caught 19 passes for 419 yards with a combined 10 touchdowns. Etowah junior kicker Raul Hernandez was 91 percent on extra points (52-for-57) and was 3-for-5 in field goal with a long of 45 yards.

West End had four players make the HM squad. Joining junior offensive lineman DeWayne Miller were junior quarterback Payne Stancil (2,421 passing yards, 31 touchdowns), senior running back Jordan Malin (1,240 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns) and senior linebacker Junior Tomas (67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries).

2016 ASWA All-State football team

Class 7A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Bubba Thompson, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Running back

Damon Williams, Sr., Gadsden City

Jaxton Carson, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Garrett Morris, Jr. Auburn

Receiver

Justyn Ross, Jr., Central-Phenix City

Henry Ruggs III, Sr., Lee-Montgomery

Marlon Williams, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Line

Austin Carter, Sr., Hoover

Price Delk, Sr., Mountain Brook

Preston Mixon, Sr, Jeff Davis

Anthony Pettway, Sr., Davidson

Kendall Randolph, Sr., Bob Jones

Kicker

Barret Pickering, Jr., Hoover

Defense

Secondary

Ben Abercrombie, Sr., Hoover

Myles Brown, Jr., Thompson

Zyon Gilbert, Sr., Jeff Davis

Marcus Jones, Sr., Enterprise

Linebacker

Markail Benton, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Will Ignont, Sr., Buckhorn

Carlton Martial, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Monty Rice, Sr., James Clemens

Line

Damian Thompson, Sr., Gadsden City

Neil Farrell, Sr., Murphy

LaBryan Ray, Sr., James Clemens

Christon Taylor, Sr., Hoover

Punter

Andrew Osteen, Enterprise, Jr., 6-1, 160

Athlete

Darius Bracy, Sr., Baker

Grayson Cash, Sr, Hewitt-Trussville

Hunter Gibson, Jr., Sparkman

Noah Igbinoghene, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Connor Adair, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Running back

Bradley Belt, Sr., James Clemens

Donte Edwards, Sr., Davidson

Larry Wooden, Sr., Spain Park

Receiver

James Clemons, Sr., Davidson

Marquis Johnson, Sr., Lee-Montgomery

Chris Sullivan, Sr., Theodore

Line

Quadrick Rice, Sr., Gadsden City

Clayton McConnell, Sr., Foley

Patrick Nuss, Sr., Vestavia Hills

Jahlil Ryles, Jr., Central-Phenix City

Bredt Stover, Sr., Spain Park

Kicker

Mason Dilliard, Sr., Mountain Brook

Defense

Secondary

Avery Atkins, Jr., Auburn

Chase Brown, Jr., Hoover

Keron Delince, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Jay Hawthorne, Sr., Bob Jones

Linebacker

Kholbe Coleman-Abrams, Sr., Hoover

Kendric Haynes, Sr., Murphy

John Jenkins, Sr., James Clemens

Nick Mobley, Sr., Thompson

Line

Alec Jackson, Sr., Jeff Davis

Darius Jones, Sr., Enterprise

Allen Love, Sr., Huffman

Christian Smith, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville

Punter

Tedarrian Murray, So., Lee-Montgomery

Athlete

Brad Anderson, Sr., Bob Jones

Travez Bozeman, Sr., Jeff Davis

Cincere Flowers, Sr., Enterprise

Brandon Hinton, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Honorable mention

Offense

Quarterback

Cephus Johnson, Sr., Davidson

Devin Kimbrough, Jr., Sparkman

Running back

Elliott McElwain, Jr. Hewitt-Trussville

Receiver

Milkhi Stewart, Sr., Bob Jones

Chance Warren, Jr., Enterprise

Line

Amari Kight, So., Thompson

Mike Maye, Jr., Hoover

Kicker Joseph Montano, So., Davidson

Alvin Rentaria, Sr., Central-Phenix City

Defense

Secondary

Darius Kearse, Sr., Enterprise

Rory McCurdy, Sr., Huffman

Linebacker

Will Wetzler, Sr., Mountain Brook

Keonte White, Sr., Enterprise

Line

Mackie McNeal, Jr., Thompson

Michael Sharpley, Sr., James Clemens

Punter

Nick Carney, Sr., Oak Mountain

Brody Droppleman, Jr., James Clemens

Athlete

Jaelyn Fleming, Jr., Gadsden City

Larry Rembert, Sr., McGill-Toolen

Coach of the Year

Matt Scott, Gadsden City

Class 6A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Malik Cunningham, Sr., Park Crossing

Running back

Weldrin Ford, Sr., Opelika

Zalon Reynolds, Sr., Chelsea

LaDarius Woods, Sr., Decatur

Receiver

Jaylond Adams, Sr., Minor

Nico Collins, Sr., Clay-Chalkville

Jaleel Heard, Sr., Opelika

Line

Jonathan Bishop, Sr., Ramsay

RaKavius Sr., Chambers, Opelika

Marcus Jenkins, Jr., Park Crossing

Marquice Robinson, Jr., Austin

Clay Webb, So., Oxford

Kicker

Jake Lane, Sr., Park Crossing

Defense

Secondary

Kordell Jackson, Sr., Ramsay

Owen Lovell, Sr., Cullman

De’Marquis Russell, Jr., Carver-Montgomery

J’marick Woods, Sr., Florence

Linebacker

K.J. Britt, Sr., Oxford

Thomas Johnston, Sr., Spanish Fort

Josh Marsh, Jr., Decatur

T.D. Moultry, Sr., Jackson-Olin

Line

Marese McBride, Jr., Daphne

Marquel Shelton, Sr., Bessemer City

Alfred Thomas, Jr., Sidney Lanier

Stacy Willis, Sr., Minor

Punter

Braden Galowitch, Sr., Muscle Shoals

Athlete

Malcolm Askew, Sr., McAdory

Baniko Harley, Sr., Ramsay

Kadarius Toney, Sr., Blount

Seth Williams, Jr., Paul Bryant

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Cole Frederick, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Running back

Alaric Williams, Sr., Southside

Antonio Robinson, Sr., Austin

Brian Robinson, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Receiver

Joshua Horn, Sr., Ramsay

Marques Mason, So., Bessemer City

Collins Woods III, Jr., Blount

Line

Jake Andrews, Jr., Stanhope Elmore

Hunter Brannon, Sr., Cullman

Kent Foster, Sr., Pell City

Brett Houston, Sr., Oxford

Matt Trehern, Sr., Saraland

Kicker

Kaleb Mosley, Jr., Carver-Montgomery

Defense

Secondary

Desmond James, So., Spanish Fort

Jordyn Peters, Sr., Muscle Shoals

Tyrese Swoopes, Sr., Austin

Carson Williams, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Linebacker

Cameron Bright, Sr., Park Crossing

Jamal Brooks, Sr., Bessemer City

Steven Crowder, Sr., Gardendale

Zack Yancey, Sr., Opelika

Line

Jale’N Gladney, Sr., Ramsay

DeNadio Madison, Sr., Blount

Justin Thomas, Sr., Spanish Fort

Jamal Woods, Sr., Hueytown

Punter

Jack Peavey, Sr., Oxford

Athlete

Dwan James, Sr., LeFlore

Reyard Ellis, Sr., Shades Valley

Kavosiey Smoke, Jr., Wetumpka

John David Worth, Sr., Opelika

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback

JaCure’ Jackson, Sr., Minor

Matt Marquet, Sr., Chelsea

Running back

Carlos Davis, Jr., Muscle Shoals

Tyetus Smith-Lindsey, So., Oxford

Receiver

Torin Mayhew, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Malieq Sr., Senior, Austin

Line

Dawson Cazola, Sr., Gardendale

Tyler Jernigan, Jr., Baldwin Co.

Kicker

Tristin Skinner, Sr., Cullman

Tyler Thomas, Sr., Chelsea

Defense

Secondary

Will Boler, Sr., Opelika

Mackell Pippen, Sr., Jackson-Olin

Linebacker

Hunter Oltmer, Sr., Muscle Shoals

Brody Syer, Jr., Oxford

Line

Keiland Clayton, Sr., Clay-Chalkville

Jia Langford, Jr., Park Crossing

Punter

Nathan Cobb, Jr., Florence

Diego Guajardo, So., Daphne

Athlete

Myles Henderson, Sr., Daphne

Coynis Miller, Jr., Jackson-Olin

Coach of the Year

Reuben Nelson, Ramsay

Class 5A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Bo Nix, So., Scottsboro

Running back

DeKarlos Billingsley, Sr., Scottsboro

Eric Evans, Jr., Jemison

La’Damian Webb, Jr., Beauregard

Receiver

Andy Noles, Sr., Etowah

Demond Brown, Sr., Wenonah

Trey Peters, Sr., Mortimer Jordan

Line

Peyton Nance, Sr., Etowah

Will Baumbach, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Austin Stidham, Sr., Russellville

Kameron Stutts, Jr., Brooks

Corbett Walker, Sr., Beauregard

Kicker

Wilson Beaverstock, Jr., St. Paul’s

Defense

Secondary

Zach Feaster, Sr., Beauregard

Austin Freeman, Sr., Scottsboro

Myles Mason, Jr., Pleasant Grove

Tamaurice Smith, Sr., St. Paul’s

Linebacker

Hunter Feaster, Jr., Beauregard

Jackson Menefee, Sr., Guntersville

Gabe Russell, Jr., Briarwood

Giovanni Williams, Sr., Wenonah

Line

GaJuan Davis, Sr., Carroll

Ryan Johnson, Sr., St. Paul’s

D.J. Smith, Sr., Beauregard

Champ Stewart, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Punter

Joe Gurley, Sr., Brooks

Athlete

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Jr., St. Paul’s

Charles Crawford, Sr., Vigor

Andrew Driskill, Jr., Crossville

Alex Hernandez, Sr., West Point

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Daulton Hyatt, Sr., Etowah

Running back

Spencer Brown, Sr., Mortimer Jordan

CJ Roberts, Sr., Carroll

Alex Thomason, Sr., Sylacauga

Receiver

Emil Smith, So., Etowah

Davyn Flenord, Sr., Central-Clay County

Quinton Sutton, Sr., Marbury

Line

Trent Brake, Sr., Corner

Blake Foss, Sr., Carroll

Nathan Harrison, Sr., BTW-Tuskegee

Kelton Welborn, Sr., Beauregard

Paul Daniels, Sr., Dallas County

Kicker

Bailey Potter, Sr., Scottsboro

Defense

Secondary

Colin Garrison, Sr., Russellville

Kobe Griffin, Sr., Charles Henderson

Ken Handy, Sr., Jackson

Jonathon Orso, Jr., Citronelle

Linebacker

Josh Carpenter, Sr., Jackson

Landon Ezzell, Jr., Russellville

Jamal Hickbottom, Jr., Williamson

Sandy Poole, Jr., Wenonah

Line

Vincent Fair, Sr., Vigor

Devon Matthews, Jr., Wenonah

Tim McClendon, Jr., Carroll

Evans Wright, Sr., Scottsboro

Punter

Brandon Crosby, Sr., Mae Jemison

Athlete

Ragan Ashley, Sr., Fairview

William Gray, Sr., Briarwood Christian

Telvin Miller, Sr., Wenonah

Major Henderson, Sr., Guntersville

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback

Devne Daniel, Sr., Corner

Payton Nichols, Sr., Russellville

Running back

Deondre Hampton, Sr., Brooks

Dyrese Hubbard, Jr., BTW-Tuskegee

Receiver

Lazarius Decatur, Jr., Brooks

C.J. Williamson, Jr., Guntersville

Line

Deven Jenkins, Jr., West Point

Mackenan Thompson Sr., Calera

Kicker

Raul Hernandez, Jr., Etowah

Cameron Bush, Jr., Charles Henderson

Defense

Secondary

Chane Lindsey, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa

Joseph Tolbert, Sr., Eufaula

Linebacker

Blair Green, Sr., Wenonah

Justin Roberts, Sr., Citronelle

Line

Jalen King, Jr., Jackson

Preston Wilson, Sr., Mortimer Jordan

Punter

Graham Haney, Sr., Eufaula

Athlete

To’maz Pritchett, Sr., BTW-Tuskegee

Jabronski Williams, Sr., Charles Henderson

Coach of the Year

Ronald Cheatham, Wenonah

Class 4A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Grayson Edgemon, Sr., Madison Aca.

Running back

Darrian Meads, Fr., Hokes Bluff

Omar Brown, Sr., North Jackson

Michael Matthews, Sr., UMS-Wright

Receiver

Jaelin Ferdinand, Sr., Madison Aca.

Kolbi Fuqua, Jr., Cordova

Derrick McQueen, Sr., Andalusia

Line

Brian Anderson, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery

Bart Boyd, Sr., Handley

Nick Canfield, So., Rogers

Tommy Kanaley, Sr., Andalusia

Jakari Robinson, Sr., Munford, Sr

Kicker

Bryant Wallace, Sr., Rogers

Defense

Secondary

Allan George, Sr., Andalusia

Darius Joiner, Sr., Handley

Avery Moates, Jr., Wilson

Brady Sherrill, Sr., Haleyville

Linebacker

Fisher Simmons, Sr., Hokes Bluff

Brayden Craig, Jr., West Limestone

Sterling Jones, Sr., St. James

Riley Russell, Jr., Cherokee Co.

Line

Jake Baker, Sr., Tallassee

Zach Fife, Sr., Cherokee Co.

Trevor Hines, Sr., Rogers

Mason Watts, Sr., UMS-Wright

Punter

Jackson Spradlin, Jr., Dora

Athlete

Reed Blankenship, Sr., West Limestone

Jordan Garrett, Sr., Madison Aca.

Sam Kimel, Jr., Randolph

Margarius Buchanan, Sr., Dadeville

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Rhett Fetner, Sr., Handley

Running back

Tae Provens, Jr., Madison Co.

Blake Underwood, Sr., St. James

Trey Underwood, Jr., West Blockton

Receiver

Bryce Gurley, Jr., Madison Co.

Quartez Henderson, Sr., Cherokee Co.

Kade Lucius, Jr., Rogers

Line

Adam Patterson, Sr., Hokes Bluff

Cody Hendricks, Sr., North Jackson

Samuel Plash, Sr., UMS-Wright

K.J. Satcher, Sr., Jacksonville

Deangelo Sr., Woods, Cordova

Kicker

Hudson Burns, Sr., Handley

Defense

Secondary

Jack Pugh, Sr., UMS-Wright

Chandler Teems, Sr., Leeds

Jay Thomas, Jr., Hale Co.

Will Venable, Sr., Elmore Co.

Linebacker

Trae Drake, Sr., Handley

Antonio Sr., Gurley, Andalusia

Preston Malone, Sr., Northside

Zack Woodard, Sr., Thomasville

Line

Jeremiah Allen, Jr., Central-Florence

Caleb Ransum, Sr., Cherokee Co.

Ricky Samuel, So., W.S. Neal

Malek Williams, Jr., Ashville

Punter

Josh Davis, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery

Athlete

Jacob Graves, Sr., Cherokee Co.

Niko Richmond, Sr., Jacksonville

Alden Stroud, Jr., Alabama Chr.

Jaylen Washington, Jr., Leeds

Honorable Mention

Offense

Scott McAlpine, So., Haleyville

Ethan Wilson, Jr., Andalusia

Running back

Stevonte Tullis, Sr., Ashford

Spanky Watts, Sr., Handley

Receiver

David Poole, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery

Peyton Reed, Sr., Satsuma

Line

Conner Hall, Sr., Wilson

Cody Smith, Sr., West Limestone

Kicker

James Sewell, Sr., Cherokee Co.

Tyler Thomas, Sr., Oneonta

Defense

Secondary

Hunter Hanson, Sr., Alabama Chr.

Justin Tindle, Sr., Satsuma

Linebacker

Demareous Smith, Sr., Rogers

Jackson Vest, Jr., Randolph

Line

Lane Corbitt, Sr., North Jackson

Kyle Green, Sr., Hamilton

Punter

Ben Cowart, Sr., Trinity

Bronson Schad, Jr., Madison Aca.

Athlete

Landon Cornutt, Jr., Ashville

Matt Hiott, Sr., Bibb Co.

Coach of the Year

Mike Robertson, Hokes Bluff

Class 3A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Taylor Hayes, Sr., Piedmont

Running back

Jalyn Jones, Sr., Lauderdale Co.

Caleb Roebuck, Sr., Sylvania,

Austin Tucker, Sr., Ohatchee

Receiver

Kobe Bradley, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen

Maurice Goodman, Sr., Weaver

DeQuan Johnson, Sr., Southside-Selma

Line

Riley Benavides, Jr., Weaver

Krae Keener, Sr., Piedmont

Mason Langley, Sr., Piedmont

Caleb Montgomery, Sr., Ohatchee

Cade Sanchez, Sr., Lexington

Kicker

Beau Horn, Sr., Mobile Chr.

Defense

Secondary

JoJo Booker, Sr., T.R. Miller

Edward Moore, Jr., Southside-Selma

Cardavion Myers, Jr., Piedmont

Hennis Washington, Sr., Opp

Linebacker

Austin Brazier, Sr., Piedmont

Taylor Eubanks, Sr., Ohatchee,

Jaymiane Fils-Aime, Sr., Daleville

Tyler Olds, So., Montevallo

Line

Logan Beadles, Jr., Piedmont

Adam Ingram, Sr., Oakman

Tramkequez Lane, Sr., Opp

Demetrius Smith, Jr., Montevallo

Punter

Britt Sparks, Sr., American Chr.

Athlete

Tyrik Hall, Sr., Weaver

Collin Herring, Jr., Gordo

Orlando Lacey, Sr., Opp

Troy Young, Sr., Mobile Chr.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Koy Chapman, Sr., Gordo

Running back

Jonate Cotton, Sr., New Hope

Lee Stanley, Jr., Piedmont

Tyson Teague, So., West Morgan

Receiver

Essie Davis, Sr., Gordo

Javon Ivory, So., Clarke Co.

Dylan Morton, Sr., Holly Pond

Line

Ryan Gagliano, Sr., Flomaton

Austin Guyse, Jr., West Morgan

Collin Sanchez, Sr., Lexington

Jake Whitehead, Sr., Pisgah

Lee Williams, Sr., Gordo

Kicker

Jose Hernandez, So., Locust Fork

Defense

Secondary

Garrett Boland, Sr., Vinemont

Keith Gallmon, Jr., Mobile Chr.

Juhmir Lampley, Sr., Pike Co.

Connor Woods, Jr., Oakman

Linebacker

Jud Blount, Sr., Montgomery Aca.

Bo Ezell, Sr., Bayside Aca.

Ricky Hall, Sr., Providence Chr.

Ja’Len Sims, So., Fultondale

Line

Matt Elston, Sr., Weaver

Michael Kelly, Sr.,, Montgomery Aca.

Jason King, Jr., Fultondale

Kaine Yates, Sr., Hanceville

Punter

Kainan Pouncy, Sr., Daleville

Athlete

Tre’Shawn Brown, Sr., Montevallo

Bret Clark, Sr., New Hope

Caleb Jones, Sr., Holly Pond

Darius Smith, Sr., Slocomb

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback

Raymond Graham, Sr., Central-Coosa

Zac Oden, Sr., Montevallo

Running back

Reggie Rayford, Jr., Cottage Hill

Keefe White, Jr., Montgomery Aca.

Receiver

Trey Dixon, Sr., Flomaton

Carson McGinnis, So., Carbon Hill

Line

Austin Cummings, Sr., American Chr.

Chris Nobles, Jr., T.R. Miller

Defense

Secondary

Pierce Porter, Sr., North Sand Mountain

Khalil Yow, Jr., Fultondale

Linebacker

Caden Dowdell, So., Beulah

Tekevin Thomas, Jr., Pike Co.

Line

Austin Glasscox, Sr., Locust Fork

Jetez Hamilton, Jr., Colbert Co.

Punter

Henry Beckett, So., Houston Aca.

Thomas Langdon, Sr., Gordo

Athlete

Spencer Sartain, Sr., Lauderdale Co.

B.J. Smalls, Sr., Hanceville

Coach of the Year

John Ritter, West Morgan

Class 2A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Tre Story, Sr., Lanett

Running back

DeMontez Hinton, Sr., Aliceville

Dilan Kilpatrick, Sr., Fyffe

Garrett Sanders, Sr., G.W. Long

Receiver

Andre Little, Sr., West End

Anquaevious Pollard, Jr., Lanett

Juwan Tyus, Sr., Verbena

Line

Tyler Harris, Jr., Luverne

Dalton Harrison, Sr., Washington Co.

Courtney Holloway, Sr., LaFayette

Jase Jones, Sr., Fyffe

Tyler Wilhelm, Sr., Fyffe

Kicker

Juan Castro, Jr., Cleveland

Defense

Secondary

Trikweze Bridges, So., Lanett

Cayde Elliott, Sr., Cold Spring

Trey Rivers, Sr., Leroy

Oman Smothers, Sr., Tanner

Linebacker

Tyler Blakely, Sr., Collinsville

Lee Davis, Sr., Samson

Hunter Green, Sr., Cleveland

Zarian Heard, Sr., LaFayette

Line

Wes Davis, Sr., Samson

Travon Mathis, Sr., Lanett

Zakobe Shoulders, Jr., Tanner

Deonte Taylor, Sr., Aliceville

Punter

Dawson Hamlin, Jr., Zion Chapel

Athlete

Anthony Miller, Sr., Verbena

Malik Smith, Sr., Sheffield

Chadarius Townsend, Sr., Tanner

JaTarvious Whitlow, Sr., LaFayette

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Tristan Short, Sr., Verbena

Running back

Drew Hill, Sr., Horseshoe Bend

Marcus McGhee, Jr., Luverne

Dee Williams, Sr., Elba

Receiver

Bailey DeLoach, Sr., Fayetteville

Donovan Goodwin, Sr., Sheffield

C.J. Yarbrough, So., Tanner

Line

Blake Baker, Sr., Reeltown

Gunnar Dunaway, Sr., New Brockton

Carlos Smith, Sr., G.W. Long

Riley Smith, Sr., Ranburne

Torran Smith, Sr., Reeltown

Kicker

Max Weeks, Sr., New Brockton

Defense

Secondary

Caeden Godfrey, Jr., Westbrook Chr.

Clay Kelley, Sr., New Brockton

Nick Randolph, Sr., Cleveland

MyKale Trammell, Sr., LaFayette

Linebacker

Court Coley, Jr., Westbrook Chr.

Rob English, Sr., Elba

Brandon Heard, Sr., Horseshoe Bend

DeAngelo Kimbrough, Sr., LaFayette

Line

Michael Patton, So., West End

Jamal Beaty, Sr., G.W. Long

Baraskious Dowdell, Jr., Lanett

Steven Wash, Sr., Collinsville

Punter

Chad Stinson, Jr., Horseshoe Bend

Athlete

Michael Anderson, Sr., Washington Co.

JaMarquez Boston-Gaines, Jr., LaFayette

Bradon Carver, Sr., Sand Rock

Jamar Richardson, Sr., Aliceville

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback

Payne Stancil, Jr., West End

Jeremiah Harris, Sr., Abbeville

Running back

Jordan Malin, Sr., West End

Robert Houston, Jr., LaFayette

Receiver

Mannie Ford, Sr., Sheffield

Zach Garcia, Sr., Samson

Line

DeWayne Miller, Jr., West End

Webb Dobbins, Sr., Billingsley

Kicker

Jake Houle, Sr., Ranburne

Defense

Secondary

Bryson Peavy, So., Ariton

Linebacker

Junior Tomas, Sr., West End

Ky’Woine Thomas, Jr., Keith

Line

ZyQuez Mitchell, Sr., LaFayette

Jordan Thompson, Sr., Billingsley

Punter

Carson Carver, Jr., Sand Rock

Landon Reed, Sr., Billingsley

Athlete

Zack Alford, Jr., Goshen,

J.T. Wise, Sr., Samson

Coach of the Year

Rico Jackson, Aliceville

Class 1A

First team

Offense

Quarterback

Jacob Free, Sr., Brantley

Running back

Dax Benton, Sr., Hubbertville

Terence Dunlap, Sr., Maplesville

John Lee, Sr., Red Level

Receiver

Christian Emberg, Jr., Berry

David Smith, Sr., Victory Chr.

Nathaniel Watson, Jr., Maplesville

Line

Brandon Bates, Sr., Linden

Zack Collins, Sr., Sumiton Chr.

Tyrone Davis, Jr., Maplesville

Matthew Mann, Sr., Addison

Zeke Powell, Sr., Georgiana

Kicker

Mitchell Baker, Sr., Donoho

Defense

Secondary

Cameron Borden, Jr., Winterboro

Dequan Charleston, Sr., Linden

Quae Drake, Jr., Wadley

Tommy Woodall, Sr., Sumiton Chr.

Linebacker

Timothy Bradley, So., Maplesville

Cameron Longmire, Jr., Georgiana

Ben McGough, Sr., Decatur Heritage

DeVonta Poole, Sr., Linden

Line

Devin March, Jr., Houston Co.

Jah’Darius McIntosh, So., Sweet Water

Tristen Thetford, So., Maplesville

Willy Washington, Jr., Isabella,

Punter

William Brown, Sr., McKenzie

Athlete

Dakota Lambert, Sr., Spring Garden

Sammy Latham, Sr., Sumiton Chr.

Cordarius Pritchett, Sr., Marengo

Noah Rice, Sr., Addison

Second team

Offense

Quarterback

Zach Thomas, Sr., Pickens Co.

Running back

Caleb Bonner, Sr., Pickens Co.

C.J. Cook, Sr., Notasulga, Sr.

Chris Shufford, Sr., McKenzie

Receiver

Jeff Hunter, Sr., Decatur Heritage

Tommy Spivey, Sr., Brantley

Walter Tatum, Jr., Notasulga

Line

Noah Barnett, Jr., Hackleburg

Seth Bishop, Sr., Cedar Bluff

Ethan Morrison, Sr., Berry

Bobby Talley, Jr., Lynn

Labrandon Tatum, Sr., Notasulga

Kicker

C.J. LeCroy, Sr., Isabella

Defense

Secondary

Matt Harper, Sr., Hackleburg

Isaiha Jones, Jr., Cedar Bluff

Trent Sams, Jr., Sweet Water

Jamarcus Sims, Jr., Georgiana

Linebacker

De’Angelos Crispin, Jr., Marengo

Stone Fincher, So., Hackleburg

Connor Fordham, Sr., Wadley

Ross Johnson, So., Cedar Bluff

Line

Landon Lawson, Sr., Gaylesville

Kevin Mims, Sr., Maplesville

PJay Smith, So., Spring Garden

KwaDarius Tatum, Sr., Loachapoka

Punter

Johnny Robertson, Jr., A.L. Johnson

Athlete

Charles Blackmon, Sr., Linden

Immanuel Dawsey, Jr., Houston Co.

Shamar Lewis, Jr., Sweet Water

Zeb Maze, Sr., Addison

Honorable mention

Offense

Quarterback

James Raines, Sr., Berry

Christopher Robinson, Sr., Linden

Running back

Trevell Smith, Jr., Houston Co.

Tanner Talley, Sr., Sumiton Chr.

Receiver

Ray Elliott, Sr., Shoals Chr.

D’Andre Sinclair, Jr., Brantley

Defense

Line

Khalil Keith, Sr., Winterboro

Jonathon Shinn, Sr., Cedar Bluff

Secondary

Trey Lewis, Fr., Millry

Linebacker

Seth Barrentine, Sr., Pickens Co.

Line

Antwan Cowan, Sr., Notasulga

Lecedric Haynes, So., Georgiana

Punter

Corey Alexander, Sr., Lynn, Sr.

Athlete

Evan Crowe, Sr., Hackleburg

Christian Williams, So., Georgiana

Coach of the Year

Tate Leonard, Isabella