Area football players make ASWA All-State teams

By Chris McCarthy/Editor
Six out of The Messenger’s 10 area coverage high schools placed players on the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2016 All-State football teams.
Gadsden City, Hokes Bluff and Etowah each had two players make the first team, while West End had one.
Eight local players were second team selections and six student-athletes received honorable mention recognition.
Making the Class 7A first team for the Titans were senior running back Damon Williams and senior defensive lineman Damian Thompson, both of whom were instrumental in helping Gadsden City win six straight games and make it to the state semifinal round following a 1-5 start. Williams finished the year with 1,139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 122 yards and one score. Thompson led the team in tackles with 88, including 10 for a loss. He also had four sacks. In addition, head coach Matt Scott was named 7A Coach of the Year. In was the second time in three seasons that Scott guided GCHS to the state semifinals.
Selected to the Class 4A first team from the Eagles were freshman running back Darrian Meads and senior linebacker Fisher Simmons. Hokes Bluff recovered from a rough start to reach the semifinal round for the first time since the 2004 season. After losing their first three games, the Eagles went on a 9-1 tear that featured their first victory in three years over county rival Glencoe and three straight postseason wins. Meads was the team’s bell cow, rushing for 1,839 yards and 18 touchdowns on 311 carries. Simmons was the coverage areas leading tackler by a wide margin with 191 stops. Hokes Bluff head coach Mike Robertson was named 4A Coach of the Year.
Senior center Peyton Nance and senior receiver Andy Noles were the Blue Devils’ first-teamers in Class 5A. After opening the season with a loss to Southside, Etowah reeled off eight straight wins and won its first playoff game in five years. A three-year starter at center, Nance held the fort when several of his teammates on the offensive line missed time due to injuries. He graded out over 90 percent in each game, had 88 pancake blocks and allowed only two sacks. A two-year starter at quarterback, Noles switched to receiver this season after Daulton Hyatt transferred in from Arab. Noles wound up catching 38 of Hyatt’s passes for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Class 2A first teamer Andre Little was the driving force behind West End’s first postseason appearance in six years and the Patriots’ first playoff victory since the 2001 season. The senior receiver was the area’s top wideout with 62 receptions for 1,323 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the team in tackles with 90, 16 for a loss. He also returned 15 kickoffs for 680 yards and a touchdown.
Making the all-state second team were Gadsden City senior offensive lineman Quaddrick Rice, Southside senior running back Alaric Williams in Class 6A, Etowah senior quarterback Daulton Hyatt, Etowah sophomore receiver Emil Smith, Hokes Bluff senior offensive lineman Adam Patterson, West End sophomore defensive lineman Michael Patton and Westbrook Christian junior defensive back Caeden Godfrey and Westbrook Christian junior linebacker Court Coley in Class 2A.
Despite missing significant time with injuries, Auburn University commitment Williams led the Panthers in rushing with 902 yards and 15 touchdowns. A University of Arkansas commitment, Hyatt passed for 2,207 yards and 25 touchdowns with only five interceptions along with a 65 percent passing percentage. He also rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns. Smith led the Blue Devils in receptions with 40 and caught seven TDs. Patton had 75 tackles (20 for a loss), 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
In the honorable mention category, Gadsden City junior dual-threat back Jaelyn Fleming rushed for 702 yards and caught 19 passes for 419 yards with a combined 10 touchdowns. Etowah junior kicker Raul Hernandez was 91 percent on extra points (52-for-57) and was 3-for-5 in field goal with a long of 45 yards.
West End had four players make the HM squad. Joining junior offensive lineman DeWayne Miller were junior quarterback Payne Stancil (2,421 passing yards, 31 touchdowns), senior running back Jordan Malin (1,240 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns) and senior linebacker Junior Tomas (67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries).
2016 ASWA All-State football team
Class 7A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Bubba Thompson, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Running back
Damon Williams, Sr., Gadsden City
Jaxton Carson, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Garrett Morris, Jr. Auburn
Receiver
Justyn Ross, Jr., Central-Phenix City
Henry Ruggs III, Sr., Lee-Montgomery
Marlon Williams, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Line
Austin Carter, Sr., Hoover
Price Delk, Sr., Mountain Brook
Preston Mixon, Sr, Jeff Davis
Anthony Pettway, Sr., Davidson
Kendall Randolph, Sr., Bob Jones
Kicker
Barret Pickering, Jr., Hoover
Defense
Secondary
Ben Abercrombie, Sr., Hoover
Myles Brown, Jr., Thompson
Zyon Gilbert, Sr., Jeff Davis
Marcus Jones, Sr., Enterprise
Linebacker
Markail Benton, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Will Ignont, Sr., Buckhorn
Carlton Martial, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Monty Rice, Sr., James Clemens
Line
Damian Thompson, Sr., Gadsden City
Neil Farrell, Sr., Murphy
LaBryan Ray, Sr., James Clemens
Christon Taylor, Sr., Hoover
Punter
Andrew Osteen, Enterprise, Jr., 6-1, 160
Athlete
Darius Bracy, Sr., Baker
Grayson Cash, Sr, Hewitt-Trussville
Hunter Gibson, Jr., Sparkman
Noah Igbinoghene, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Connor Adair, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Running back
Bradley Belt, Sr., James Clemens
Donte Edwards, Sr., Davidson
Larry Wooden, Sr., Spain Park
Receiver
James Clemons, Sr., Davidson
Marquis Johnson, Sr., Lee-Montgomery
Chris Sullivan, Sr., Theodore
Line
Quadrick Rice, Sr., Gadsden City
Clayton McConnell, Sr., Foley
Patrick Nuss, Sr., Vestavia Hills
Jahlil Ryles, Jr., Central-Phenix City
Bredt Stover, Sr., Spain Park
Kicker
Mason Dilliard, Sr., Mountain Brook
Defense
Secondary
Avery Atkins, Jr., Auburn
Chase Brown, Jr., Hoover
Keron Delince, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Jay Hawthorne, Sr., Bob Jones
Linebacker
Kholbe Coleman-Abrams, Sr., Hoover
Kendric Haynes, Sr., Murphy
John Jenkins, Sr., James Clemens
Nick Mobley, Sr., Thompson
Line
Alec Jackson, Sr., Jeff Davis
Darius Jones, Sr., Enterprise
Allen Love, Sr., Huffman
Christian Smith, Sr., Hewitt-Trussville
Punter
Tedarrian Murray, So., Lee-Montgomery
Athlete
Brad Anderson, Sr., Bob Jones
Travez Bozeman, Sr., Jeff Davis
Cincere Flowers, Sr., Enterprise
Brandon Hinton, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Honorable mention
Offense
Quarterback
Cephus Johnson, Sr., Davidson
Devin Kimbrough, Jr., Sparkman
Running back
Elliott McElwain, Jr. Hewitt-Trussville
Receiver
Milkhi Stewart, Sr., Bob Jones
Chance Warren, Jr., Enterprise
Line
Amari Kight, So., Thompson
Mike Maye, Jr., Hoover
Kicker Joseph Montano, So., Davidson
Alvin Rentaria, Sr., Central-Phenix City
Defense
Secondary
Darius Kearse, Sr., Enterprise
Rory McCurdy, Sr., Huffman
Linebacker
Will Wetzler, Sr., Mountain Brook
Keonte White, Sr., Enterprise
Line
Mackie McNeal, Jr., Thompson
Michael Sharpley, Sr., James Clemens
Punter
Nick Carney, Sr., Oak Mountain
Brody Droppleman, Jr., James Clemens
Athlete
Jaelyn Fleming, Jr., Gadsden City
Larry Rembert, Sr., McGill-Toolen
Coach of the Year
Matt Scott, Gadsden City
Class 6A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Malik Cunningham, Sr., Park Crossing
Running back
Weldrin Ford, Sr., Opelika
Zalon Reynolds, Sr., Chelsea
LaDarius Woods, Sr., Decatur
Receiver
Jaylond Adams, Sr., Minor
Nico Collins, Sr., Clay-Chalkville
Jaleel Heard, Sr., Opelika
Line
Jonathan Bishop, Sr., Ramsay
RaKavius Sr., Chambers, Opelika
Marcus Jenkins, Jr., Park Crossing
Marquice Robinson, Jr., Austin
Clay Webb, So., Oxford
Kicker
Jake Lane, Sr., Park Crossing
Defense
Secondary
Kordell Jackson, Sr., Ramsay
Owen Lovell, Sr., Cullman
De’Marquis Russell, Jr., Carver-Montgomery
J’marick Woods, Sr., Florence
Linebacker
K.J. Britt, Sr., Oxford
Thomas Johnston, Sr., Spanish Fort
Josh Marsh, Jr., Decatur
T.D. Moultry, Sr., Jackson-Olin
Line
Marese McBride, Jr., Daphne
Marquel Shelton, Sr., Bessemer City
Alfred Thomas, Jr., Sidney Lanier
Stacy Willis, Sr., Minor
Punter
Braden Galowitch, Sr., Muscle Shoals
Athlete
Malcolm Askew, Sr., McAdory
Baniko Harley, Sr., Ramsay
Kadarius Toney, Sr., Blount
Seth Williams, Jr., Paul Bryant
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Cole Frederick, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Running back
Alaric Williams, Sr., Southside
Antonio Robinson, Sr., Austin
Brian Robinson, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Receiver
Joshua Horn, Sr., Ramsay
Marques Mason, So., Bessemer City
Collins Woods III, Jr., Blount
Line
Jake Andrews, Jr., Stanhope Elmore
Hunter Brannon, Sr., Cullman
Kent Foster, Sr., Pell City
Brett Houston, Sr., Oxford
Matt Trehern, Sr., Saraland
Kicker
Kaleb Mosley, Jr., Carver-Montgomery
Defense
Secondary
Desmond James, So., Spanish Fort
Jordyn Peters, Sr., Muscle Shoals
Tyrese Swoopes, Sr., Austin
Carson Williams, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Linebacker
Cameron Bright, Sr., Park Crossing
Jamal Brooks, Sr., Bessemer City
Steven Crowder, Sr., Gardendale
Zack Yancey, Sr., Opelika
Line
Jale’N Gladney, Sr., Ramsay
DeNadio Madison, Sr., Blount
Justin Thomas, Sr., Spanish Fort
Jamal Woods, Sr., Hueytown
Punter
Jack Peavey, Sr., Oxford
Athlete
Dwan James, Sr., LeFlore
Reyard Ellis, Sr., Shades Valley
Kavosiey Smoke, Jr., Wetumpka
John David Worth, Sr., Opelika
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterback
JaCure’ Jackson, Sr., Minor
Matt Marquet, Sr., Chelsea
Running back
Carlos Davis, Jr., Muscle Shoals
Tyetus Smith-Lindsey, So., Oxford
Receiver
Torin Mayhew, Sr., Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
Malieq Sr., Senior, Austin
Line
Dawson Cazola, Sr., Gardendale
Tyler Jernigan, Jr., Baldwin Co.
Kicker
Tristin Skinner, Sr., Cullman
Tyler Thomas, Sr., Chelsea
Defense
Secondary
Will Boler, Sr., Opelika
Mackell Pippen, Sr., Jackson-Olin
Linebacker
Hunter Oltmer, Sr., Muscle Shoals
Brody Syer, Jr., Oxford
Line
Keiland Clayton, Sr., Clay-Chalkville
Jia Langford, Jr., Park Crossing
Punter
Nathan Cobb, Jr., Florence
Diego Guajardo, So., Daphne
Athlete
Myles Henderson, Sr., Daphne
Coynis Miller, Jr., Jackson-Olin
Coach of the Year
Reuben Nelson, Ramsay
Class 5A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Bo Nix, So., Scottsboro
Running back
DeKarlos Billingsley, Sr., Scottsboro
Eric Evans, Jr., Jemison
La’Damian Webb, Jr., Beauregard
Receiver
Andy Noles, Sr., Etowah
Demond Brown, Sr., Wenonah
Trey Peters, Sr., Mortimer Jordan
Line
Peyton Nance, Sr., Etowah
Will Baumbach, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Austin Stidham, Sr., Russellville
Kameron Stutts, Jr., Brooks
Corbett Walker, Sr., Beauregard
Kicker
Wilson Beaverstock, Jr., St. Paul’s
Defense
Secondary
Zach Feaster, Sr., Beauregard
Austin Freeman, Sr., Scottsboro
Myles Mason, Jr., Pleasant Grove
Tamaurice Smith, Sr., St. Paul’s
Linebacker
Hunter Feaster, Jr., Beauregard
Jackson Menefee, Sr., Guntersville
Gabe Russell, Jr., Briarwood
Giovanni Williams, Sr., Wenonah
Line
GaJuan Davis, Sr., Carroll
Ryan Johnson, Sr., St. Paul’s
D.J. Smith, Sr., Beauregard
Champ Stewart, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Punter
Joe Gurley, Sr., Brooks
Athlete
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Jr., St. Paul’s
Charles Crawford, Sr., Vigor
Andrew Driskill, Jr., Crossville
Alex Hernandez, Sr., West Point
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Daulton Hyatt, Sr., Etowah
Running back
Spencer Brown, Sr., Mortimer Jordan
CJ Roberts, Sr., Carroll
Alex Thomason, Sr., Sylacauga
Receiver
Emil Smith, So., Etowah
Davyn Flenord, Sr., Central-Clay County
Quinton Sutton, Sr., Marbury
Line
Trent Brake, Sr., Corner
Blake Foss, Sr., Carroll
Nathan Harrison, Sr., BTW-Tuskegee
Kelton Welborn, Sr., Beauregard
Paul Daniels, Sr., Dallas County
Kicker
Bailey Potter, Sr., Scottsboro
Defense
Secondary
Colin Garrison, Sr., Russellville
Kobe Griffin, Sr., Charles Henderson
Ken Handy, Sr., Jackson
Jonathon Orso, Jr., Citronelle
Linebacker
Josh Carpenter, Sr., Jackson
Landon Ezzell, Jr., Russellville
Jamal Hickbottom, Jr., Williamson
Sandy Poole, Jr., Wenonah
Line
Vincent Fair, Sr., Vigor
Devon Matthews, Jr., Wenonah
Tim McClendon, Jr., Carroll
Evans Wright, Sr., Scottsboro
Punter
Brandon Crosby, Sr., Mae Jemison
Athlete
Ragan Ashley, Sr., Fairview
William Gray, Sr., Briarwood Christian
Telvin Miller, Sr., Wenonah
Major Henderson, Sr., Guntersville
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterback
Devne Daniel, Sr., Corner
Payton Nichols, Sr., Russellville
Running back
Deondre Hampton, Sr., Brooks
Dyrese Hubbard, Jr., BTW-Tuskegee
Receiver
Lazarius Decatur, Jr., Brooks
C.J. Williamson, Jr., Guntersville
Line
Deven Jenkins, Jr., West Point
Mackenan Thompson Sr., Calera
Kicker
Raul Hernandez, Jr., Etowah
Cameron Bush, Jr., Charles Henderson
Defense
Secondary
Chane Lindsey, Sr., Central-Tuscaloosa
Joseph Tolbert, Sr., Eufaula
Linebacker
Blair Green, Sr., Wenonah
Justin Roberts, Sr., Citronelle
Line
Jalen King, Jr., Jackson
Preston Wilson, Sr., Mortimer Jordan
Punter
Graham Haney, Sr., Eufaula
Athlete
To’maz Pritchett, Sr., BTW-Tuskegee
Jabronski Williams, Sr., Charles Henderson
Coach of the Year
Ronald Cheatham, Wenonah
Class 4A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Grayson Edgemon, Sr., Madison Aca.
Running back
Darrian Meads, Fr., Hokes Bluff
Omar Brown, Sr., North Jackson
Michael Matthews, Sr., UMS-Wright
Receiver
Jaelin Ferdinand, Sr., Madison Aca.
Kolbi Fuqua, Jr., Cordova
Derrick McQueen, Sr., Andalusia
Line
Brian Anderson, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery
Bart Boyd, Sr., Handley
Nick Canfield, So., Rogers
Tommy Kanaley, Sr., Andalusia
Jakari Robinson, Sr., Munford, Sr
Kicker
Bryant Wallace, Sr., Rogers
Defense
Secondary
Allan George, Sr., Andalusia
Darius Joiner, Sr., Handley
Avery Moates, Jr., Wilson
Brady Sherrill, Sr., Haleyville
Linebacker
Fisher Simmons, Sr., Hokes Bluff
Brayden Craig, Jr., West Limestone
Sterling Jones, Sr., St. James
Riley Russell, Jr., Cherokee Co.
Line
Jake Baker, Sr., Tallassee
Zach Fife, Sr., Cherokee Co.
Trevor Hines, Sr., Rogers
Mason Watts, Sr., UMS-Wright
Punter
Jackson Spradlin, Jr., Dora
Athlete
Reed Blankenship, Sr., West Limestone
Jordan Garrett, Sr., Madison Aca.
Sam Kimel, Jr., Randolph
Margarius Buchanan, Sr., Dadeville
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Rhett Fetner, Sr., Handley
Running back
Tae Provens, Jr., Madison Co.
Blake Underwood, Sr., St. James
Trey Underwood, Jr., West Blockton
Receiver
Bryce Gurley, Jr., Madison Co.
Quartez Henderson, Sr., Cherokee Co.
Kade Lucius, Jr., Rogers
Line
Adam Patterson, Sr., Hokes Bluff
Cody Hendricks, Sr., North Jackson
Samuel Plash, Sr., UMS-Wright
K.J. Satcher, Sr., Jacksonville
Deangelo Sr., Woods, Cordova
Kicker
Hudson Burns, Sr., Handley
Defense
Secondary
Jack Pugh, Sr., UMS-Wright
Chandler Teems, Sr., Leeds
Jay Thomas, Jr., Hale Co.
Will Venable, Sr., Elmore Co.
Linebacker
Trae Drake, Sr., Handley
Antonio Sr., Gurley, Andalusia
Preston Malone, Sr., Northside
Zack Woodard, Sr., Thomasville
Line
Jeremiah Allen, Jr., Central-Florence
Caleb Ransum, Sr., Cherokee Co.
Ricky Samuel, So., W.S. Neal
Malek Williams, Jr., Ashville
Punter
Josh Davis, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery
Athlete
Jacob Graves, Sr., Cherokee Co.
Niko Richmond, Sr., Jacksonville
Alden Stroud, Jr., Alabama Chr.
Jaylen Washington, Jr., Leeds
Honorable Mention
Offense
Scott McAlpine, So., Haleyville
Ethan Wilson, Jr., Andalusia
Running back
Stevonte Tullis, Sr., Ashford
Spanky Watts, Sr., Handley
Receiver
David Poole, Sr., Catholic-Montgomery
Peyton Reed, Sr., Satsuma
Line
Conner Hall, Sr., Wilson
Cody Smith, Sr., West Limestone
Kicker
James Sewell, Sr., Cherokee Co.
Tyler Thomas, Sr., Oneonta
Defense
Secondary
Hunter Hanson, Sr., Alabama Chr.
Justin Tindle, Sr., Satsuma
Linebacker
Demareous Smith, Sr., Rogers
Jackson Vest, Jr., Randolph
Line
Lane Corbitt, Sr., North Jackson
Kyle Green, Sr., Hamilton
Punter
Ben Cowart, Sr., Trinity
Bronson Schad, Jr., Madison Aca.
Athlete
Landon Cornutt, Jr., Ashville
Matt Hiott, Sr., Bibb Co.
Coach of the Year
Mike Robertson, Hokes Bluff
Class 3A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Taylor Hayes, Sr., Piedmont
Running back
Jalyn Jones, Sr., Lauderdale Co.
Caleb Roebuck, Sr., Sylvania,
Austin Tucker, Sr., Ohatchee
Receiver
Kobe Bradley, Jr., Hillcrest-Evergreen
Maurice Goodman, Sr., Weaver
DeQuan Johnson, Sr., Southside-Selma
Line
Riley Benavides, Jr., Weaver
Krae Keener, Sr., Piedmont
Mason Langley, Sr., Piedmont
Caleb Montgomery, Sr., Ohatchee
Cade Sanchez, Sr., Lexington
Kicker
Beau Horn, Sr., Mobile Chr.
Defense
Secondary
JoJo Booker, Sr., T.R. Miller
Edward Moore, Jr., Southside-Selma
Cardavion Myers, Jr., Piedmont
Hennis Washington, Sr., Opp
Linebacker
Austin Brazier, Sr., Piedmont
Taylor Eubanks, Sr., Ohatchee,
Jaymiane Fils-Aime, Sr., Daleville
Tyler Olds, So., Montevallo
Line
Logan Beadles, Jr., Piedmont
Adam Ingram, Sr., Oakman
Tramkequez Lane, Sr., Opp
Demetrius Smith, Jr., Montevallo
Punter
Britt Sparks, Sr., American Chr.
Athlete
Tyrik Hall, Sr., Weaver
Collin Herring, Jr., Gordo
Orlando Lacey, Sr., Opp
Troy Young, Sr., Mobile Chr.
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Koy Chapman, Sr., Gordo
Running back
Jonate Cotton, Sr., New Hope
Lee Stanley, Jr., Piedmont
Tyson Teague, So., West Morgan
Receiver
Essie Davis, Sr., Gordo
Javon Ivory, So., Clarke Co.
Dylan Morton, Sr., Holly Pond
Line
Ryan Gagliano, Sr., Flomaton
Austin Guyse, Jr., West Morgan
Collin Sanchez, Sr., Lexington
Jake Whitehead, Sr., Pisgah
Lee Williams, Sr., Gordo
Kicker
Jose Hernandez, So., Locust Fork
Defense
Secondary
Garrett Boland, Sr., Vinemont
Keith Gallmon, Jr., Mobile Chr.
Juhmir Lampley, Sr., Pike Co.
Connor Woods, Jr., Oakman
Linebacker
Jud Blount, Sr., Montgomery Aca.
Bo Ezell, Sr., Bayside Aca.
Ricky Hall, Sr., Providence Chr.
Ja’Len Sims, So., Fultondale
Line
Matt Elston, Sr., Weaver
Michael Kelly, Sr.,, Montgomery Aca.
Jason King, Jr., Fultondale
Kaine Yates, Sr., Hanceville
Punter
Kainan Pouncy, Sr., Daleville
Athlete
Tre’Shawn Brown, Sr., Montevallo
Bret Clark, Sr., New Hope
Caleb Jones, Sr., Holly Pond
Darius Smith, Sr., Slocomb
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterback
Raymond Graham, Sr., Central-Coosa
Zac Oden, Sr., Montevallo
Running back
Reggie Rayford, Jr., Cottage Hill
Keefe White, Jr., Montgomery Aca.
Receiver
Trey Dixon, Sr., Flomaton
Carson McGinnis, So., Carbon Hill
Line
Austin Cummings, Sr., American Chr.
Chris Nobles, Jr., T.R. Miller
Defense
Secondary
Pierce Porter, Sr., North Sand Mountain
Khalil Yow, Jr., Fultondale
Linebacker
Caden Dowdell, So., Beulah
Tekevin Thomas, Jr., Pike Co.
Line
Austin Glasscox, Sr., Locust Fork
Jetez Hamilton, Jr., Colbert Co.
Punter
Henry Beckett, So., Houston Aca.
Thomas Langdon, Sr., Gordo
Athlete
Spencer Sartain, Sr., Lauderdale Co.
B.J. Smalls, Sr., Hanceville
Coach of the Year
John Ritter, West Morgan
Class 2A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Tre Story, Sr., Lanett
Running back
DeMontez Hinton, Sr., Aliceville
Dilan Kilpatrick, Sr., Fyffe
Garrett Sanders, Sr., G.W. Long
Receiver
Andre Little, Sr., West End
Anquaevious Pollard, Jr., Lanett
Juwan Tyus, Sr., Verbena
Line
Tyler Harris, Jr., Luverne
Dalton Harrison, Sr., Washington Co.
Courtney Holloway, Sr., LaFayette
Jase Jones, Sr., Fyffe
Tyler Wilhelm, Sr., Fyffe
Kicker
Juan Castro, Jr., Cleveland
Defense
Secondary
Trikweze Bridges, So., Lanett
Cayde Elliott, Sr., Cold Spring
Trey Rivers, Sr., Leroy
Oman Smothers, Sr., Tanner
Linebacker
Tyler Blakely, Sr., Collinsville
Lee Davis, Sr., Samson
Hunter Green, Sr., Cleveland
Zarian Heard, Sr., LaFayette
Line
Wes Davis, Sr., Samson
Travon Mathis, Sr., Lanett
Zakobe Shoulders, Jr., Tanner
Deonte Taylor, Sr., Aliceville
Punter
Dawson Hamlin, Jr., Zion Chapel
Athlete
Anthony Miller, Sr., Verbena
Malik Smith, Sr., Sheffield
Chadarius Townsend, Sr., Tanner
JaTarvious Whitlow, Sr., LaFayette
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Tristan Short, Sr., Verbena
Running back
Drew Hill, Sr., Horseshoe Bend
Marcus McGhee, Jr., Luverne
Dee Williams, Sr., Elba
Receiver
Bailey DeLoach, Sr., Fayetteville
Donovan Goodwin, Sr., Sheffield
C.J. Yarbrough, So., Tanner
Line
Blake Baker, Sr., Reeltown
Gunnar Dunaway, Sr., New Brockton
Carlos Smith, Sr., G.W. Long
Riley Smith, Sr., Ranburne
Torran Smith, Sr., Reeltown
Kicker
Max Weeks, Sr., New Brockton
Defense
Secondary
Caeden Godfrey, Jr., Westbrook Chr.
Clay Kelley, Sr., New Brockton
Nick Randolph, Sr., Cleveland
MyKale Trammell, Sr., LaFayette
Linebacker
Court Coley, Jr., Westbrook Chr.
Rob English, Sr., Elba
Brandon Heard, Sr., Horseshoe Bend
DeAngelo Kimbrough, Sr., LaFayette
Line
Michael Patton, So., West End
Jamal Beaty, Sr., G.W. Long
Baraskious Dowdell, Jr., Lanett
Steven Wash, Sr., Collinsville
Punter
Chad Stinson, Jr., Horseshoe Bend
Athlete
Michael Anderson, Sr., Washington Co.
JaMarquez Boston-Gaines, Jr., LaFayette
Bradon Carver, Sr., Sand Rock
Jamar Richardson, Sr., Aliceville
Honorable Mention
Offense
Quarterback
Payne Stancil, Jr., West End
Jeremiah Harris, Sr., Abbeville
Running back
Jordan Malin, Sr., West End
Robert Houston, Jr., LaFayette
Receiver
Mannie Ford, Sr., Sheffield
Zach Garcia, Sr., Samson
Line
DeWayne Miller, Jr., West End
Webb Dobbins, Sr., Billingsley
Kicker
Jake Houle, Sr., Ranburne
Defense
Secondary
Bryson Peavy, So., Ariton
Linebacker
Junior Tomas, Sr., West End
Ky’Woine Thomas, Jr., Keith
Line
ZyQuez Mitchell, Sr., LaFayette
Jordan Thompson, Sr., Billingsley
Punter
Carson Carver, Jr., Sand Rock
Landon Reed, Sr., Billingsley
Athlete
Zack Alford, Jr., Goshen,
J.T. Wise, Sr., Samson
Coach of the Year
Rico Jackson, Aliceville
Class 1A
First team
Offense
Quarterback
Jacob Free, Sr., Brantley
Running back
Dax Benton, Sr., Hubbertville
Terence Dunlap, Sr., Maplesville
John Lee, Sr., Red Level
Receiver
Christian Emberg, Jr., Berry
David Smith, Sr., Victory Chr.
Nathaniel Watson, Jr., Maplesville
Line
Brandon Bates, Sr., Linden
Zack Collins, Sr., Sumiton Chr.
Tyrone Davis, Jr., Maplesville
Matthew Mann, Sr., Addison
Zeke Powell, Sr., Georgiana
Kicker
Mitchell Baker, Sr., Donoho
Defense
Secondary
Cameron Borden, Jr., Winterboro
Dequan Charleston, Sr., Linden
Quae Drake, Jr., Wadley
Tommy Woodall, Sr., Sumiton Chr.
Linebacker
Timothy Bradley, So., Maplesville
Cameron Longmire, Jr., Georgiana
Ben McGough, Sr., Decatur Heritage
DeVonta Poole, Sr., Linden
Line
Devin March, Jr., Houston Co.
Jah’Darius McIntosh, So., Sweet Water
Tristen Thetford, So., Maplesville
Willy Washington, Jr., Isabella,
Punter
William Brown, Sr., McKenzie
Athlete
Dakota Lambert, Sr., Spring Garden
Sammy Latham, Sr., Sumiton Chr.
Cordarius Pritchett, Sr., Marengo
Noah Rice, Sr., Addison
Second team
Offense
Quarterback
Zach Thomas, Sr., Pickens Co.
Running back
Caleb Bonner, Sr., Pickens Co.
C.J. Cook, Sr., Notasulga, Sr.
Chris Shufford, Sr., McKenzie
Receiver
Jeff Hunter, Sr., Decatur Heritage
Tommy Spivey, Sr., Brantley
Walter Tatum, Jr., Notasulga
Line
Noah Barnett, Jr., Hackleburg
Seth Bishop, Sr., Cedar Bluff
Ethan Morrison, Sr., Berry
Bobby Talley, Jr., Lynn
Labrandon Tatum, Sr., Notasulga
Kicker
C.J. LeCroy, Sr., Isabella
Defense
Secondary
Matt Harper, Sr., Hackleburg
Isaiha Jones, Jr., Cedar Bluff
Trent Sams, Jr., Sweet Water
Jamarcus Sims, Jr., Georgiana
Linebacker
De’Angelos Crispin, Jr., Marengo
Stone Fincher, So., Hackleburg
Connor Fordham, Sr., Wadley
Ross Johnson, So., Cedar Bluff
Line
Landon Lawson, Sr., Gaylesville
Kevin Mims, Sr., Maplesville
PJay Smith, So., Spring Garden
KwaDarius Tatum, Sr., Loachapoka
Punter
Johnny Robertson, Jr., A.L. Johnson
Athlete
Charles Blackmon, Sr., Linden
Immanuel Dawsey, Jr., Houston Co.
Shamar Lewis, Jr., Sweet Water
Zeb Maze, Sr., Addison
Honorable mention
Offense
Quarterback
James Raines, Sr., Berry
Christopher Robinson, Sr., Linden
Running back
Trevell Smith, Jr., Houston Co.
Tanner Talley, Sr., Sumiton Chr.
Receiver
Ray Elliott, Sr., Shoals Chr.
D’Andre Sinclair, Jr., Brantley
Defense
Line
Khalil Keith, Sr., Winterboro
Jonathon Shinn, Sr., Cedar Bluff
Secondary
Trey Lewis, Fr., Millry
Linebacker
Seth Barrentine, Sr., Pickens Co.
Line
Antwan Cowan, Sr., Notasulga
Lecedric Haynes, So., Georgiana
Punter
Corey Alexander, Sr., Lynn, Sr.
Athlete
Evan Crowe, Sr., Hackleburg
Christian Williams, So., Georgiana
Coach of the Year
Tate Leonard, Isabella