Sardis edges Westbrook in OT at Glencoe Holiday Shootout

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Sardis High boys basketball coach Van Owen received a late Christmas present on Wednesday (Dec. 28), as his Lions stunned Class 2A No. 6 Westbrook Christian, 57-56, in overtime at the Glencoe Holiday Shootout Tournament.

Sardis outscored the Warriors 16-6 in the third period to cut the Westbrook lead to 40-39 going into the final eight minutes.

The Warriors (10-5) appeared to put the game on ice with 18 seconds left a three-point lead but the Lions hit a 3-pointer with nine remaining to knot the score at 54. Sardis then outscored Westbrook 3-2 in the four-minute overtime period.

“I’m proud of our kids,” said Owen. “They never gave up even after falling behind in double digits. They stepped up and hung in there with a good team.”

Sardis (6-5) placed four players in double figures. John Holland led the Lions with 15 points, followed by Michael Cook with 14 and Michael Cabrera and Patrick Bright each with 10 points.

Westbrook (10-5) raced out to an 18-7 lead and led 34-23 at the half.

“We started well and then got sloppy,” said Westbrook head coach Donny Pruitt. “Sardis made the plays when they had to. We just couldn’t cover Michael Cook. Sardis was well prepared and did a great job.”

Tyler Self led the Warriors with 14 points, while Cullen Stafford finished with 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Sardis advanced to the semifinal round on Thursday, while Westbrook fell to the consolation bracket.