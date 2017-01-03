ASWA Back/Lineman of the Year finalists announced

The Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released its Back/Lineman of the Year finalists for the 2016 high school football season.

The 48 finalists were chosen by a panel of prep writers from around the state at the ASWA’s all-state football meeting in December. The 48 players are also finalists for the state’s Mr. Football award, which will be presented at the ASWA’s annual Player of the Year Luncheon in Montgomery on Jan. 18. The award is sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Class 7A Back

Garrett Morris, running back, Auburn; Henry Ruggs III, receiver, Lee-Montgomery; Bubba Thompson, quarterback, McGill-Toolen

Class 7A Lineman

Kendall Randolph, offensive line, Bob Jones; LaBryan Ray, defensive line, James Clemens; Christon Taylor, defensive line, Hoover

Class 6A Back

Malik Cunningham, quarterback, Park Crossing; Baniko Harley, athlete, Ramsay; Kadarius Toney, athlete, Blount

Class 6A Lineman

K.J. Britt, linebacker, Oxford; Marcus Jenkins, offensive line, Park Crossing; Thomas Johnston, linebacker, Spanish Fort

Class 5A Back

DeKarlos Billingsley, running back, Scottsboro; Bo Nix, quarterback, Scottsboro; La’Damian Webb, running back, Beauregard

Class 5A Lineman

Ryan Johnson, defensive line, St. Paul’s; D.J. Smith, defensive line, Beauregard;

Giovanni Williams, linebacker, Wenonah

Class 4A Back

Reed Blankenship, athlete, West Limestone; Michael Matthews, running back, UMS-Wright; Brady Sherrill, defensive back, Haleyville

Class 4A Lineman

Brian Anderson, offensive line, Montgomery Catholic; Sterling Jones, linebacker, St. James; Riley Russell, linebacker, Cherokee County

Class 3A Back

Taylor Hayes, quarterback, Piedmont; Austin Tucker, running back, Ohatchee; Troy Young, athlete, Mobile Christian

Class 3A Lineman

Logan Beadles, defensive line, Piedmont; Mason Langley, offensive line, Piedmont; Tyler Olds, linebacker, Montevallo

Class 2A Back

Dilan Kilpatrick, running back, Fyffe; Chadarius Townsend, athlete, Tanner; JaTarvious Whitlow, athlete, LaFayette

Class 2A Lineman

Lee Davis, linebacker, Samson; Travon Mathis, defensive line, Lanett; Tyler Wilhelm, offensive line, Fyffe

Class 1A Back

Dax Benton, running back, Hubbertville; Terence Dunlap, running back, Maplesville; Jacob Free, quarterback, Brantley

Class 1A Lineman

Brandon Bates, offensive line, Linden; Devin March, defensive line, Houston County; DeVonte Poole, linebacker, Linden