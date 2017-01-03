ASWA Back/Lineman of the Year finalists announced

The Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released its Back/Lineman of the Year finalists for the 2016 high school football season.
The 48 finalists were chosen by a panel of prep writers from around the state at the ASWA’s all-state football meeting in December. The 48 players are also finalists for the state’s Mr. Football award, which will be presented at the ASWA’s annual Player of the Year Luncheon in Montgomery on Jan. 18. The award is sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Class 7A Back
Garrett Morris, running back, Auburn; Henry Ruggs III, receiver, Lee-Montgomery; Bubba Thompson, quarterback, McGill-Toolen
Class 7A Lineman
Kendall Randolph, offensive line, Bob Jones; LaBryan Ray, defensive line, James Clemens; Christon Taylor, defensive line, Hoover
Class 6A Back
Malik Cunningham, quarterback, Park Crossing; Baniko Harley, athlete, Ramsay; Kadarius Toney, athlete, Blount
Class 6A Lineman
K.J. Britt, linebacker, Oxford; Marcus Jenkins, offensive line, Park Crossing; Thomas Johnston, linebacker, Spanish Fort
Class 5A Back
DeKarlos Billingsley, running back, Scottsboro; Bo Nix, quarterback, Scottsboro; La’Damian Webb, running back, Beauregard
Class 5A Lineman
Ryan Johnson, defensive line, St. Paul’s; D.J. Smith, defensive line, Beauregard;
Giovanni Williams, linebacker, Wenonah
Class 4A Back
Reed Blankenship, athlete, West Limestone; Michael Matthews, running back, UMS-Wright; Brady Sherrill, defensive back, Haleyville
Class 4A Lineman
Brian Anderson, offensive line, Montgomery Catholic; Sterling Jones, linebacker, St. James; Riley Russell, linebacker, Cherokee County
Class 3A Back
Taylor Hayes, quarterback, Piedmont; Austin Tucker, running back, Ohatchee; Troy Young, athlete, Mobile Christian
Class 3A Lineman
Logan Beadles, defensive line, Piedmont; Mason Langley, offensive line, Piedmont; Tyler Olds, linebacker, Montevallo
Class 2A Back
Dilan Kilpatrick, running back, Fyffe; Chadarius Townsend, athlete, Tanner; JaTarvious Whitlow, athlete, LaFayette
Class 2A Lineman
Lee Davis, linebacker, Samson; Travon Mathis, defensive line, Lanett; Tyler Wilhelm, offensive line, Fyffe
Class 1A Back
Dax Benton, running back, Hubbertville; Terence Dunlap, running back, Maplesville; Jacob Free, quarterback, Brantley
Class 1A Lineman
Brandon Bates, offensive line, Linden; Devin March, defensive line, Houston County; DeVonte Poole, linebacker, Linden
ASWA Back/Lineman of the Year finalists announced
The Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released its Back/Lineman of the Year finalists for the 2016 high school football season.