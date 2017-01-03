Family dog survives tragic fire

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

In the early hours of Thanksgiving Day, a fire broke out in a home in Tidmore Bend, taking the life of family members Arthur, Katherine and Jill Fambrough. Amidst the tragedy, there was an unlikely survivor: the family’s dog Rex.

Rex, kept on the gated back patio, managed to escape the flames by jumping over a high fence and ran away. He was found by 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning and transported to a local veterinarian’s office.

Rex suffered severe burns on his nose, face, back, legs and feet. Some of the most severe injuries included an eye that had to be sewn shut to heal and ears that had to be clipped from burns to the ears.

Despite an initial positive outlook, Rex took a turn for the worse several days later. The vet called to tell the family, and suggested that it may be time to put him to sleep. The family wasn’t ready to give up just yet “because Rex never stopped wagging his tail,” according to the GoFundMe account.

Arthur’s grandson, Luke Canizales, picked up his grandfather’s dog and took the animal to his dog’s vet at Animal Health Care at 217 West Grand Avenue in Rainbow City.

In the following few days, Rex made a turn for the better. Rex, despite scarring, is now expected to recover, though he may need skin grafts in the future.

The family has updated social media to say that Rex is playing fetch and giving kisses.

A GoFundMe account titled the “Rex Fambrough Recovery Fund” has been set up to assist the family with the vet bills. So far, over $1500 has been raised of the $5000 goal. Almost 50 people have donated.

The account says that Rex is due to come home soon and that the family is thankful to have “their Daddy’s best friend.”