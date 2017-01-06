Legal notices for the week of Jan. 6 - 13, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Peter Cashman and Olivia Cashman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for The Mortgage Outlet, Inc., on the 30th day of April, 2004, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Doc Number M-2004-1973; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2004-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-2, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Eight (8) and Nine (9), Block Number Two (2) according to Singleton’s Survey of J.S. Stewart Property in Fraction 20, Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book A, Pages 82 and 83, Probate Office Etowah County, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1135 5th Ave NW, Attalla, AL 35954

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association as Trustee for Wells Fargo Home Equity Asset-Backed Securities 2004-2 Trust, Home Equity Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-2, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

403629

Dec 23, 30, 2016 & Jan 6, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry V. Clowdus and Brenda C. Smith, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 1st day of April, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Document M-2004-1699 in the aforesaid office.

The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 26th day of January, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Parkwood Highlands, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “I”, page 29, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK

Mortgagee

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amy McKinney A/K/A Amy Moore and husband, Steve Moore, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Meritage Mortgage Corporation., on April 30, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2002-2387; and subsequently transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Trust Series 2005-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5; U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Trust Series 2005-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER THREE (3) AND THE SOUTH ONE HALF OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) IN BLOCK TWO (2) OF UNIT #1 OF E. L. PERMAN`S FIRST ADDITION TO CLOVERDALE.AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 389, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAHCOUNTY. ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Trust Series 2005-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 11, 2012, executed by Machli Choizi and Judith Roger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on April 12, 2012, in Instrument No. 3365431, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 7, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 27 and 28 of Timber Ridge Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “K”, Page 80, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2016

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by People Helping People Community Development Corporation to Gertie Sherrer Lowe, a married woman, dated February 10, 2015, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3413688; the undersigned mortgage owner, Gertie Sherrer Lowe, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 6th day of February, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23 in Block No. 1 in Agricola’s Coosa Street Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 341, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Gertie Sherrer Lowe

Mortgage Owner

Copeland Law, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on April 4, 2007, by Jeanette C. Ford, and recorded and secured indebtedness having been transferred Wells Fargo Bank, NA. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the December 14, 2016, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY IN ETOWAH COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA: ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) LYING SOUTH OF WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE OLD HUNTSVILLE PUBLIC ROAD, RUNNING IN AN EASTERLY AND WESTERLY DIRECTION ACROSS SAID FORTY, IN SECTION TWENTY-FOUR (24), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH OF RANGE FOUR (4) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINING 20 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SAVE AND EXCEPT: THAT PORTION PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO EDDIE W. CAMPBELL AND WIFE, GWONDELL N. CAMPBELL, UNDER DATE OF AUGUST 31, 1967, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK “1042”, PAGE 197, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BETTER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, AND FROM THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 910 FEET TO A BRANCH; THENCE, NORTHWESTERLY AND ALONG SAID BRANCH FOR A DISTANCE OF 500 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF OLD HUNTSVILLE ROAD; THENCE WESTERLY AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID OLD HUNTSVILLE ROAD A DISTANCE OF 595 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE SOUTH AND ALONG THE SAID WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 465 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE-NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING NINE (9) ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO JEANETTE C. FORD FROM EDWARD LITTLE CAMPBELL AND WIFE, VERA ARKIE CAMPBELL BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 11/30/1983, AND RECORDED ON 12/01 /1983, AT BOOK 1398, PAGE 227,INETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1144 Egypt Rd, Altoona, AL 35952. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/16-009984

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The Messenger Newspaper – Run ad: July 1, 2016 and July 8, 2016 and July 15, 2016

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on December 14, 2016, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the January 18, 2017, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Jan 6, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SHELETHA MCGHEE appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 7, 2016 Estate of CORNELIUS LEWAYNE PILOT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 23, 30, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

NORMA EILEEN MORGAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 2, 2016 Estate of JERRY ALLEN MORGAN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 23, 30, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

RICHARD A. DOBBS appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 1, 2016 Estate of ROBERT WALTER DOBBS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 23, 30, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

VICKY SNOWDEN appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 12, 2016 Estate of MARTHA MANORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 23, 30, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOAN E. DUNCAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 6, 2016 Estate of DEBRA RENEE TIDWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JEANETTE RIDGEWAY appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 28, 2016 Estate of WYONA L. SMOTHERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DOROTHY RAMOS appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 19, 2016 Estate of JAMES MELTON NELMS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DARRELL TODD WAGNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 12, 2016 Estate of LINDA JOYCE KLYCE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JHAMAYNE DAVID COOPER appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 10, 2016 Estate of CHARLES COOPER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GWENDOLYN COFIELD appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 6, 2016 Estate of CORDELL W. HILTON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9284

In Re: TIFFANY BILLS

TO: UNKNOWN NAME AND UNKNOWN ADDRESS

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Tiffany Bills, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that January 24, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 23, 30, 2016 & January 6, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. a hearing is set to be heard in Judge Bobby M. Junkins Courtroom on the disposition of the remains of the following:

Joyce Brown Good DOB: 8/15/51; Jimmie Ray Lively DOB: 4/1/54; Alexander Kroll DOB: 10/7/52; Sheila Diane Belyeu DOB: 7/6/52; Wallace Woodrow Hill Jr. DOB: 12/2/47.

Jan 6, 2017

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A CHILD BORN TO TAMMY LYNN HUGGINS, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Tammy Lynn Huggins, Natural Mother, set to be heard on February 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 9th day of December, 2016 alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is 4/28/04.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE this 9th day of December, 2016.

Myron K. Allenstein

141 S. 9th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 16, 23, 30, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9292

IN RE: ANNE E. COLUMBIE

TO: EVONNE SNOWDEN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Anne E. Columbie, was field in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that the 7th day of February, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioner:

Mary K. Simmons

P. O. Box 1344

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-546-0500

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE OF ANNULMENT

Emily A. Pena Reed, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of David Reed by answering an Annulment and other relief by February 10, 2017 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against her in Civil Action No. DR-16-900463-WBO.

Dated: December 12, 2016.

Cassandra Johnson

Dec 16, 23, 30, 2016, Jan 6, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Attalla until 10:00 A.M. CDT, Tuesday, January 31, 2017, and then publicly opened and read at the office of Attalla City Hall located at 420 Fourth Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954 for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for construction of: RAIL SPUR, GRADING, DRAINAGE, AND EROSION CONTROL FOR THE CITY OF ATTALLA, AL TO SERVE GADSDEN WAREHOUSING. This project is being funded in part by CDBG Project No. LR-ED-PF-15-007. The project consists of construction of a new rail spur to serve Gadsden Warehousing in Attalla, AL. Project to include rail spur, grading, and drainage construction.

There will be a Non-Mandatory Pre-bid meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. in the Council Chambers located at the City of Attalla City Hall at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering bidder’s questions. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is recommended for all general contractor bidders intending to submit a proposal.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS AND PLANS may be examined at the office of the City of Attalla, AL, and at the office of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. in Birmingham, AL. Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS AND PLANS may be obtained at the office of Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc. upon payment of $100.00 for each set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. No partial sets, individual pages or drawing sheets will be provided. No documents will be issued within 48 hours prior to bid opening.

All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex or national origin. All bidders must comply with title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the Anti-Kickback Act and the Contract Workhours Act. The attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the Contract, Section 3, Segregated Facilities, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest, most responsive and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. No bid will be accepted from anyone, except a qualified Contractor, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, unless otherwise required by the State Licensing Board. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

All bids SHALL be submitted in the Contract Specifications Book as issued by the Engineer. All bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope bearing on the outside the name of the Bidder, Bidder’s license number, license expiration date, category, address and name of the project. Envelopes containing bids must be addressed as follows, and delivered to Mr. Larry Means, Mayor, City of Attalla, 420 Fourth Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954: “BID FOR RAIL SPUR, GRADING, DRAINAGE, AND EROSION CONTROL FOR THE CITY OF ATTALLA, AL TO SERVE GADSDEN WAREHOUSING” – CDBG PROJECT NO. LR-ED-PF-15-007”.

Larry Means, Mayor

Jan 6, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9262

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. MCCLELLAN, DECEASED

TO: Lorrie Stewart, Arnold Duke Livermore, Charles Mintz, Jerre L. Mintz, and Richard Dugdale, or to their respective heirs at law and next of kin, if deceased.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Billy D. McClellan and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be a copy of the Last Will and Testament of Dorothy J. McClellan, deceased, and petitions the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Tesament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., on the 26th day of January, 2017, when the petition will be considered and show if anything you have to allege, why said paper in writing should not be admitted to probate and recorded as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the 16th day of December, 2016,

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

NOTICE OF SALE

CVH Properties, LLC will take possession of and/or sell the contents of the following storage units on January 15, 2017 for charges due:

Unit #33 – Matthew Garmany 74 Whispering Pines Rd Attalla. Unit located at 640 Gallant Rd Attalla

Unit #12 – Joey Camp 14 E. Wilkinson Gadsden. Unit located at 2607 Norris Ave Gadsden

CVH Properties, LLC

PO Box 464

Attalla, AL 35954

Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 17, 2017 for charges due.

1986 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTBR10A 8GUC35522

2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN: 1GNDS 13S782196296

2003 Mitsubishi Montero VIN: JA4LS21 H13J000993

1999 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTZR15X9 XTA43186

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 VIN: 2GCEC1 9X431204988

2005 Chevrolet Silverado VIN: 1GCEC14Z65Z 254651

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Jan 6 & 13, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following abandoned vehicle (s) on February 3, 2017 for charges due.

1998 Ford Crown Victoria VIN: 2FAFP7 4W6WX115005

1995 Lexus SC400 VIN: JT8UZ30C9S 0044275

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Dec 30, 2016 & Jan 6, 2017