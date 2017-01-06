Love Center receives new roof and appliances

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

In April of last year, The Love Center Shelter, located at 915 South 12th Street in Gadsden, was in dire need.

The shelter was desperate for funds, receiving less than half the funds needed to operate it every month. The Love Center created a new board with help from Joanne Hightower of United Way and reached out to the community for support.

The problem, according to The Love Center Board Treasurer Dianne Smith, was that “most people thought The Love Center closed.” The board worked hard to increase the awareness of what The Love Center was doing. Social media has played a large role in increasing public awareness.

Now The Love Center is well on its way to becoming the haven for “God’s most forgotten people” that 1982 founder Charlsie Tarrance dreamed it would be.

“We give all the glory for The Love Center’s success to God,” said Smith. “I know He has never used me like this before.”

Smith also wanted to thank the constant contributors, who have donated for years for keeping the shelter running during difficult times.

This week, the shelter was able to begin work on its new roof, thanks to an insurance claim and a large donation from District 28 State Representative Craig Ford.

“This is a good use of taxpayers money,” said Ford.

Smith worked with Lowe’s Home Improvement and David Perry Roofing to stay within budget.

“We have needed it for about a year,” said Smith, about the new roof.

The Love Center received a donation of a brand new stove from a lady in Guntersville after turning to social media for help. The previous stove had ceased working. The Love Center will soon receive donations of used appliances, including a fridge, dishwasher and a washer and dryer set.

For more information about donating and volunteering for The Love Center, visit the Love Center Gadsden Facebook page.