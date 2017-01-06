Rainbow City Coin Club contributes to community

By Mary Elizabeth Dial, Staff Writer

The Rainbow City Coin Club held its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Rainbow City Community Center. In addition to usual business, the club recognized the contributions it was able to make in the last month of 2016.

On Dec. 6, 2016, the club voted to donate $1,000 to the Gadsden Public Library, $500 to the Rainbow City Public Library, $1,000 to two local elementary schools and $500 to Toys for Tots. The non-profit club raised the money through its membership dues as well as collectible shows and other fundraisers.

“If [2017] turns out like 2016, we’ll have a good year,” President Glynn Horton said. He announced that in the past year, the club earned $7,137.51. In addition to the donations, this money is used to purchase items the club needs.

The Rainbow City Coin Club was chartered in the 1960s to “promote numismatics and contribute to the local community.” Today, it includes approximately 100 members who meet weekly. Club members hold collectibles shows in the Gadsden Mall a few times a year, the next of which is scheduled for the third weekend in March.

For more information on the Rainbow City Coin Club or the Collectibles Show at the Gadsden Mall, call Blaine Smith at 256-820-9691.