Coosa corrals Mustangs, 75-57

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Coosa Christian overcame a sluggish start to improve their record to 11-2 with a 75-75 win on Class 1A, Area 11 action last Tuesday (Jan. 10) in Gadsden.

The Class 1A No. 5 Conquerors fell behind by eight points in the early going but eventually caught fire and never looked back down the stretch.

“We’re 4-0 in the area, so that’s big,” said head coach Richard Hollingsworth. “Our seniors challenged us tonight when we fell behind early, and everyone stepped up big. I guess they decided it was worth the effort!”

The Mustangs jumped out to a 10-2 lead before Coosa fought back to take an 18-15 lead after the first quarter. The Conquerors settled down and led 38-24 at the half.

Southeastern drew within 56-44 by the end of the third quarter, but the Conquerors extended their lead behind the scoring of Evan Delp and Jace Mills to win going away. Delp scored 20 points, while Mills added 15 for Coosa.

Cameron Robertson had a game-high 21 points for Southeastern, followed by Jordan Graham with 19.