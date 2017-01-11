Lady Conquerors dismantle Southeastern

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Coosa Christian placed three players in double figures in the Lady Conquerors’ 70-40 Class 1A, Area 11 win over Southeastern last Tuesday (Jan. 10) in Gadsden.

Coosa improved to 9-2 with the Class 1A, Area 11 win.

Coosa head coach Jayme Hollingsworth was proud of his team’s effort in the come-from behind victory. ”

“We played great defense and used our height advantage on defense,” he said. “We had great senior leadership tonight.”

The Lady Mustangs hit their first two shots – which were 3-pointers – and appeared to want to make a game of it early on. But Coosa began to take advantage of its height inside. The Lady Conquerors’ built a 23-8 lead after eight minutes and led 41-16 at the half. Samara Brewster and India Brown each had 12 points at intermission, followed by Claire Davidson with nine.

India Brown scored 14 of her game-high 26 points in the second half as Coosa Christian exploded for a 64-31 third quarter.

Brewster finished with 12 points and Davidson added 15.

Southeastern was led by Brianna Brasfield with 14 points, followed by Kaitlyn McMurray with 12.