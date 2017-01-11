Lady Warriors turn back Gaston

By Chris McCarthy/Editor

With her young and inexperienced squad enduring growing pains for much of the season, Westbrook Christian girls head basketball coach Jamie Barkley was happy to see her team come out on the high end of the scoreboard last Tuesday (Jan. 10).

The Lady Warriors notched third win of the year with a 47-35 victory over Class 2A, Area 12 rival and Etowah County neighbor Gaston in Rainbow City.

I don’t have any seniors, and I have a couple of junior that’s played a few seasons,” said Barkley. “The rest are eight and ninth graders, so we’re building for the future.”

Barkley noted juniors McKenzie Saunders and Kendall Sharp have provided valuable experience and leadership this season.

“I started with this program in 2013 and those two girls have been with me since then. They understand what’s going on our there. The rest of the girls just need some game experience.”

The Lady Bulldogs kept within striking distance in the first half by trailing 10-6 after one quarter and 31-20 at intermission. But the hosts turned it up several notches after the break, reeling off an 11-5 run that widened the gap to 42-25 after three quarters. Barkley emptied her bench in the final period and Westbrook cruised to the 12-point win.

“We were getting shots in the first half but we weren’t getting the shots we wanted,” said Barkley. “After halftime we went to a 2-3 zone and went to shooting layups and ran our plays the way that they’re designed. That made a big difference.”

Saunders paced Westbrook with 12 points, followed by Makenna Beard with 11, Hilary Tran with nine and Maddy Loyd with eight.

Sidney Oliver led Gaston with 18 points, while Alyssa Gargus added 10.