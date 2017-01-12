Area team ranked in Jan. 12 ASWA basketball poll

BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Mountain Brook
2. Lee-Montgomery
3. Huffman
4. McGill-Toolen
5. Hoover
6. Central-Phenix City
7. Auburn
8. Murphy
9. Smiths Station
10. Vestavia Hills
CLASS 6A
1. Austin
2. LeFlore
3. Pelham
4. Carver-Montgomery
5. Spanish Fort
6. Helena
7. Daphne
8. Clay-Chalkville
9. Fort Payne
10. Chelsea
CLASS 5A
1. Jemison-Huntsville
2. Sumter Central
3. Wilcox Central
4. Lee-Huntsville
5. Guntersville
6. Alexandria
7. Faith-Mobile
8. Eufaula
9. Calera
10. Douglas
CLASS 4A
1. Cordova
2. Andalusia
3. Madison Academy
4. Cherokee Co.
5. Hale Co.
6. Handley
7. West Limestone
8. Anniston
9. Winfield
10. Saks
CLASS 3A
1. Midfield
2. Holly Pond
3. Plainview
4. Hillcrest-Evergreen
5. Montevallo
6. Prattville Christian
7. New Hope
8. Daleville
9. American Christian
10. Geraldine
CLASS 2A
1. Tanner
2. R.C. Hatch
3. Lanett
4. Abbeville
5. Elba
6. Westbrook Christian
7. Asbury
8. St. Luke’s
9. Barbour Co.
10. Central-Hayneville
CLASS 1A
1. Sacred Heart
2. Skyline
3. Georgiana
4. Coosa Christian
5. South Lamar
6. Decatur Heritage
7. Spring Garden
8. R.A. Hubbard
9. Ellwood
10. Pleasant Home
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Sparkman
2. Hoover
3. McGill-Toolen
4. Gadsden City
5. Central-Phenix City
6. Spain Park
7. Hewitt-Trussville
8. Tuscaloosa County
9. Auburn
10. Thompson
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green
2. Homewood
3. LeFlore
4. Ramsay
5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
6. Athens
7. Clay-Chalkville
8. Northview
9. Southside
10. Brewer
CLASS 5A
1. Wenonah
2. Faith Academy
3. Charles Henderson
4. Brewbaker Tech
5. Central-Tuscaloosa
6. Sylacauga
7. Mae Jemison
8. Eufaula
9. Fairview
10. West Point
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler
2. Madison Academy
3. St. James
4. Cherokee County
5. Hokes Bluff
6. Madison County
7. Danville
8. Sipsey Valley
9. Anniston
10. Montgomery Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Lauderdale County
2. Locust Fork
3. Plainview
4. Montgomery Aca.
5. Midfield
6. Pisgah
7. Lexington
8. Montevallo
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen
10. Colbert County
CLASS 2A
1. Samson
2. Geneva County
3. Red Bay
4. Tanner
5. Cold Springs
6. Section
7. Abbeville
8. Collinsville
9. Ider
10. Sand Rock
CLASS 1A
1. Loachapoka
2. Spring Garden
3. Decatur Heritage
4. J.F. Shields
5. Linden
6. Pleasant Home
7. Skyline
8. Brantley
9. Addison
10. Hackleburg