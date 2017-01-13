Legal Notices for the week of Jan. 13 - 20, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry V. Clowdus and Brenda C. Smith, husband and wife, to Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, on the 1st day of April, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, as Document M-2004-1699 in the aforesaid office.

The undersigned Regions Bank, successor by merger to AmSouth Bank, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance of the Court House at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the 26th day of January, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Parkwood Highlands, according to the plat or map thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “I”, page 29, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

REGIONS BANK, SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANK

Mortgagee

W. L. LONGSHORE, III

Attorney for Mortgagee

LONGSHORE, BUCK & LONGSHORE, P.C.

The Longshore Building

2009 Second Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203-3703

Phone: 205-252-7661

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amy McKinney A/K/A Amy Moore and husband, Steve Moore, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as a nominee for Meritage Mortgage Corporation., on April 30, 2002, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2002-2387; and subsequently transferred to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Trust Series 2005-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5; U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Trust Series 2005-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 19, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER THREE (3) AND THE SOUTH ONE HALF OF LOT NUMBER TWO (2) IN BLOCK TWO (2) OF UNIT #1 OF E. L. PERMAN`S FIRST ADDITION TO CLOVERDALE.AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 389, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAHCOUNTY. ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Trust Series 2005-5 Home Equity Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated April 11, 2012, executed by Machli Choizi and Judith Roger, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for First Federal Bank, which mortgage was recorded on April 12, 2012, in Instrument No. 3365431, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 7, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 27 and 28 of Timber Ridge Subdivision as recorded in Plat Book “K”, Page 80, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/mgw

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by People Helping People Community Development Corporation to Gertie Sherrer Lowe, a married woman, dated February 10, 2015, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3413688; the undersigned mortgage owner, Gertie Sherrer Lowe, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 6th day of February, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23 in Block No. 1 in Agricola’s Coosa Street Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 341, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Gertie Sherrer Lowe

Mortgage Owner

Copeland Law, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Beverly A. McWhorter, married, to Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes dated June 2, 2010, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3332917; the undersigned mortgage owners, Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 9th day of February, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Begin at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 04°00’00” West, along the West line thereof and the East line of Robert Williams Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Etowah County Probate Office, 372.30 feet to a point; thence run North 86°00’00” East, leaving said East and West lines, 127.15 feet to a point; thence run North 04°00’00” West, parallel to said East and West lines, 302.36 feet to a point on the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following: North 44°24’53” East, 56.95 feet and North 41°06’56” East, 410.85 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1018.90 feet to a point on the South line of said quarter; thence run South 87°49’36” West, along said South line, 497.55 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 7.68 acres (more or less), excluding R/W.

Parcel Two: Lot Number 7, save and except the Southwest 12 feet thereof in the Robert Williams Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: Commence at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run South 87°49’36” West, along the South line thereof, 567.26 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue South 87°49’36” West, along the South line of said forty, 308.14 feet to a point; thence run North 06°02’57” West, leaving said South line, 1018.90 feet to a point in the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following chord bearings and distances thereof: North 41°06’56” East, 104.76 feet; North 38°05’44” East, 188.47 feet; North 52°50’19” East, 79.05 feet; North 79°09’24” East, 31.79 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1289.70 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 8.00 acres, more or less, to the Southeast R/W line of Agricola Drive.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 17, 2006 by Linda G. Wheat and husband, Joseph W. White, rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, and recorded in Instrument # Instrument Number 3244221 on April 5, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 2, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND STATE OF ALABAMA AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 09/06/2001 AND RECORDED 09/10/2001 IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER D-2001-3514 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: LOT TWENTY-FOUR (24) OF WILDWOOD ESTATES, UNIT TWO (2), AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H”. PAGE 3, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 201 Norwood Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 16-011758

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randy Lipscomb, married man and Connie Lipscomb, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Integrity Mortgage, LLC, on the 14th day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261981; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot of Tract 8, in the G.E. Day addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 61, in the office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 280 Days Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262029

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas C Mckay Jr and Melanie J Mckay, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., on October 4, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc # M-2004-4348; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5; The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One Hundred Seven (107) in Argyle Hills, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 67, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leona Miller Turk, unmarried, to The Mortgage Outlet, Inc., on June 18, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2003-3346; and subsequently transferred to JPMorgan Chase Bank as Trustee, c/o Residential Funding Corporation; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS7; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS7, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 1, in Block No. 2, in Coosa Land Company`s North 10th Street Subdivision, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 373, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS7

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOAN E. DUNCAN appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 6, 2016 Estate of DEBRA RENEE TIDWELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JEANETTE RIDGEWAY appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 28, 2016 Estate of WYONA L. SMOTHERS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DOROTHY RAMOS appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 19, 2016 Estate of JAMES MELTON NELMS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DARRELL TODD WAGNON appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 12, 2016 Estate of LINDA JOYCE KLYCE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JHAMAYNE DAVID COOPER appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 10, 2016 Estate of CHARLES COOPER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GWENDOLYN COFIELD appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 6, 2016 Estate of CORDELL W. HILTON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-01-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2726 HICKORY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #10 and a lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot #11 and from thence run East and along the South line of said lot a distance of 17.8 feet; thence run in a Northerly direction and in a direct line to the Northwest corner of said lot; thence run South and along the West line of said lot a distance of 135 feet to the point of beginning. Said property embracing all of Lot #10 and a portion of Lot #11, Block #4, Moore & Hopson Addition to South Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 120, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, and Laquita Ealy, 2726 Hickory Street;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 3, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 13, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-02-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

32 SANDUSKY LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 126 in Parcel No. 2 of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Chastity Lee Jenkins, 88 Double A Circle, Attalla;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 3, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 13, 2017

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-03-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

32 W WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Forty-Five (45) in Parcel Two (2), of Cone Mills Property, Dwight Division, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51 to 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to restrictions as shown in Book 841, Page 109, said Probate Office.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, Linda Womack, 32 W. Wilkinson Avenue, and American General Financial;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 3, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Jan 13, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9292

IN RE: ANNE E. COLUMBIE

TO: EVONNE SNOWDEN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING, PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND CONSERVATORSHIP

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Anne E. Columbie, was field in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that the 7th day of February, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Attorney for Petitioner:

Mary K. Simmons

P. O. Box 1344

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-546-0500

Dec 30, 2016, Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9262

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. MCCLELLAN, DECEASED

TO: Lorrie Stewart, Arnold Duke Livermore, Charles Mintz, Jerre L. Mintz, and Richard Dugdale, or to their respective heirs at law and next of kin, if deceased.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Billy D. McClellan and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be a copy of the Last Will and Testament of Dorothy J. McClellan, deceased, and petitions the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Tesament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., on the 26th day of January, 2017, when the petition will be considered and show if anything you have to allege, why said paper in writing should not be admitted to probate and recorded as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the 16th day of December, 2016,

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Lakeshore Environmental Contractors, LLC, contractor, has completed the Contract for Fowler Hall Second Floor Asbestos Removal GADSDEN CAMPUS for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: James R. Prucnal, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Jan 13, 2017

______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

CARLOS ESTEBAN FRANCISCO, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce of Aura Martina Coronado-Matias, by seeking relief by March 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 S. 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Jan 13, 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

CVH Properties, LLC will take possession of and/or sell the contents of the following storage units on January 15, 2017 for charges due:

Unit #33 – Matthew Garmany 74 Whispering Pines Rd Attalla. Unit located at 640 Gallant Rd Attalla

Unit #12 – Joey Camp 14 E. Wilkinson Gadsden. Unit located at 2607 Norris Ave Gadsden

CVH Properties, LLC

PO Box 464

Attalla, AL 35954

Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 17, 2017 for charges due.

1986 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTBR10A 8GUC35522

2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN: 1GNDS 13S782196296

2003 Mitsubishi Montero VIN: JA4LS21 H13J000993

1999 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTZR15X9 XTA43186

2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 VIN: 2GCEC1 9X431204988

2005 Chevrolet Silverado VIN: 1GCEC14Z65Z 254651

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Jan 6 & 13, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on February 17, 2017 for charges due.

2006 Saturn Ion VIN: 1G8AJ55F X6Z115229

1999 Dodge Durango VIN: 1B4HS 28Y6XF575274

1994 Honda Accord VIN: 1HGCD56 61RA006733

1994 Chevrolet 2500 VIN: 1GCGC29K 1RE255908

1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN: 1J4FX58S 6RC313651

2001 Chevrolet S-10 VIN: 1GCCS14W 118134045

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Jan 13 & 20, 2017