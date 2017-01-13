NEO opens new Rainbow City office

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Northeast Orthopedics started the new year by opening a new office in Rainbow City. On Tuesday, January 3, the office located at 524 Grand Avenue opened its doors.

Northeast Orthopedics has been providing orthopedic care for over 30 years ago. Dr. Bill Stewart started the practice in 1986.

The new Rainbow City location is the fourth location of Northeast Orthopedics, but only the second in the county. The main location is located at 507 South Fourth Street in Gadsden. Northeast Orthopedics has an office in Boaz located at 880 Highway 431 North. In addition, Northeast Orthopedics operates out of Perry Medical Clinic in Centre one day a week, on Wednesday.

The Rainbow City office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The office accepts patients through referrals from physicians and Urgent Care clinics, but referrals are not required to make an appointment.

“We hope this will better serve the people on the south end of the county,” said administrater Jim Cornutt. “We have a lot of patients in the Rainbow City and Southside area, and some from Ashville and Steele. We hope that it will be convenient for them, as well.”

Northeast Orthopedics chose Rainbow City for its new office due to its recent growth.

“Rainbow City is an area that is growing in and of itself, so we think that the timing is good,” said Cornutt.

Northeast Orthopedics prides itself on offering quality care by its physicians that include orthopedic surgeons Dr. William Stewart, Dr. George Douthit, Jr., Dr. Daniel Ryan, Dr. Christopher Kelley and Dr. Adam Shaw; physiatrist Dr. Michael Morris; and non-operating physician Dr. Ginger Gladden Medders.

The office treats everything from aches and pains to major surgeries.

For more information, call the Rainbow City office at 256-467-8585 or the main office at 256-547-7417.