Lady Lions advance to county tournament semifinals

By Chris McCarthy/Editor

Although Sardis High girls head basketball coach Josh Wallace was pleased that his team beat West End, 45-12, in the opening game of the Etowah County Schools Tournament on Monday (Jan. 17), he knows that the Lady Lions must take it up several notches for Wednesday’s semifinal matchup with No. 1 seed Southside.

“I felt like our intensity level wasn’t what I wanted it to be at,” he said. “But as a team effort, everybody got into the game and did what they were supposed to do. We have a hard time scoring at times because we play so hard defensively. Hopefully we can bring it on practice [on Tuesday] and be ready for a great Southside team. We’ll certainly have our hands full.”

Nine players scored for No. 4 seed Sardis (8-9), with Carley Gardner leading the way with 16 points. Kaitlyn Morris and Megan Wardrup each added six pins, while Jade Bonds chipped in five.

Wardrup’s three-point basket two minutes into the game provided the Lady Lions with the lead for good. Sardis led 9-1 after one quarter, and the Lady Patriots did not score from the field until Madison Parker’s jump shot with 3:28 remaining in the first half. Gardner scored seven of her point during the second period to help send the Lady Lions in the break with a 22-7 advantage.

Sardis extended its lead to 31-11 after 24 minutes outscored West End 14-1 over the final quarter.

Tamia Timmons scored five points for the No. 5 seed Lady Patriots.