Lady Eagles breeze past Gaston in county tournament quarterfinals

By Chris McCarthy/Editor

Hokes Bluff had little difficulty in advancing to the Etowah County Schools Tournament semifinals, breezing past Gaston, 44-10, on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at Glencoe.

The Class 4A No. 4 Lady Eagles (16-4) blasted away early on from the perimeter, knocking down five 3-point baskets on the way to a 24-0 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Bulldogs did not score until Sidney Oliver’s jump shot at the 5:49 mark of the second period. Amanda Noah went 4-for-4 from the free throw line and Margaret Wetzel canned a three-pointer to help put Hokes Bluff up 36-7 at halftime.

Holes Bluff limited Gaston to one field goal and one foul shot in the second half. Since the Lady Eagles had a 42-9 advantage by the start of the fourth quarter, the game officials used a running clock for the final eight minutes per the 30-point rule.

Noah finished with 16 points, followed by Sydney Ball with eight and Logan Black and Tylynn Register with six each. Amayiah Hill scored four points for the Lady Bulldogs.

No. 3 seed Hokes Bluff will face No. 2 seed Glencoe on Thursday (Jan. 19).