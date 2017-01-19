Area teams ranked in Jan. 19 ASWA basketball poll

BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Lee-Montgomery
2. Hoover
3. Mountain Brook
4. Auburn
5. Huffman
6. Smiths Station
7. McGill-Toolen
8. Central-Phenix City
9. Murphy
10. Spain Park
CLASS 6A
1. Pelham
2. Helena
3. Austin
4. Daphne
5. Spanish Fort
6. Clay-Chalkville
7. LeFlore
8. Carver-Montgomery
9. Ramsay
10. Hazel Green
CLASS 5A
1. Jemison-Huntsville
2. Sumter Central
3. Wilcox Central
4. Lee-Huntsville
5. Guntersville
6. Faith-Mobile
7. Eufaula
8. Dallas Co.
9. Douglas
10. Alexandria
CLASS 4A
1. Madison Academy
2. Cordova
3. Cherokee Co.
4. Hale Co.
5. West Limestone
6. Andalusia
7. Anniston
8. Winfield
9. UMS-Wright
10. White Plains
CLASS 3A
1. Midfield
2. Holly Pond
3. Montevallo
4. Plainview
5. Prattville Christian
6. Daleville
7. American Christian
8. Geraldine
9. New Hope
0. East Lawrence
CLASS 2A
1. R.C. Hatch
2. Abbeville
3. Lanett
4. Tanner
5. Asbury
6. Barbour Co.
7. Elba
8. Central-Hayneville
9. Westbrook Christian
10. Chickasaw
CLASS 1A
1. Sacred Heart
2. Georgiana
3. Coosa Christian
4. Skyline
5. Ellwood
6. Pleasant Home
7. Cedar Bluff
8. Linden
9. Spring Garden
10. South Lamar
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Sparkman
2. Hoover
3. McGill-Toolen
4. Central-Phenix City
5. Gadsden City
6. Spain Park
7. Tuscaloosa County
8. Auburn
9. Lee-Montgomery
10. Hewitt-Trussville
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green
2. Ramsay
3. Homewood
4. LeFlore
5. Athens
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
7. Clay-Chalkville
8. Northview
9. Southside
10. Brewer
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy
2. Wenonah
3. Charles Henderson
4. Brewbaker Tech
5. Central-Tuscaloosa
6. Sylacauga
7. Mae Jemison
8. Eufaula
9. Talladega
10. Fairview
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler
2. Madison Academy
3. St. James
4. Cherokee County
5. Hokes Bluff
6. Madison County
7. Sipsey Valley
8. Anniston
9. Danville
10. Montgomery Catholic
CLASS 3A
1. Lauderdale County
2. Locust Fork
3. Plainview
4. Montgomery Aca.
5. Midfield
6. Pisgah
7. Lexington
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen
9. Colbert County
10. Montevallo
CLASS 2A
1. Samson
2. Geneva County
3. Red Bay
4. Tanne
5. Cold Springs
6. Section
7. Abbeville
8. Collinsville
9. Sand Rock
10. Fyffe
CLASS 1A
1. Loachapoka
2. Decatur Heritage
3. Spring Garden
4. J.F. Shields
5. Linden
6. Pleasant Home
7. Skyline
8. Addison
9. Georgiana
10. Brantley