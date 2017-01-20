Chamber to host Chairman’s Gala

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Etowah/Gadsden Chamber will host its annual meeting and Chairwoman’s Gala on Friday, January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gadsden Convention Hall, located at 334 South 1st Street in Gadsden.

The annual meeting’s theme is “An Electrifying Evening,” to honor outgoing chairman Steve Hildebrant, Alabama Power’s Eastern Division Area Manager. Hildebrant will be roasted at the event. Hildebrant graduated from Auburn Univerity with a degree in electrical engineering. Hildebrant began his career with Alabama Power in 1980 and was named area manager in 2013.

Hildebrant is heavily involved in the community and has worked with non-profits and charities throughout Etowah County. He works with United Way, Salvation Army, the Gadsden Rotary Club and many more.

The event also serves to welcome new board members and officers.

The new chairman will be Jason Wilson, the CEO of Back Forty Beer Company.

The 2016 Etowah/Gadsden Chamber of Commerce board members include Carver Boynton, Steve Hildebrant, Tommy Lee, B. Craig Lipscomb, Kendall Lowe Hamilton, Wilbur Masters, Tim McCartney, Harry McLendon, Nanda Patel, Wayne Rowe, R. Kent Henslee, Christie Knowles Amanda Jackson, Daniel Spencer, Tena King, Jan Rowe, Derrick Griffey, Jason Hendon, Craig Inzer, Glen Porter and Jonathan Tang.

The Chairman’s Gala will include a dinner catered by Morgan House Catering. Gadsden Etowah Chamber Program Manager Will Mackey said that there will also be updates about what the chamber has been doing this last year. Mackey said that Chamber membership and Business After Hours attendance has grown. The Chamber will also unveil its new website at the event.

To attend the event, one seat admission is $50. Two levels of sponsorship are also available. The premiere sponsorship is $1000, and regular sponsorship is $500. Both sponsorships include a table for eight.

For more information, visit gadsdenchamber.com.