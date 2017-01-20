The Messenger Community Calendar

January

20 – 31 Gadsden-Etowah Habitat for Humanity is accepting aplications for housing partnerships. Habitat for Humanity offers a hand-up for those in need of simple, affordable housing by providing a zero-interest, 20-year mortgage on a home. Applicants must be currently living in poverty or substandard conditions, such as inadequate heating, leaking roof or overcrowding; have a steady income that is 30 percent – 75 percent of are median income ($15,360 – $38,400); be willing to partner with Habitat by completing 300 hours of “sweat equity,” make a $600 down payment and attend Partnership and Family Focus classes; and have been a resident of Etowah County for at least one year. Interested families can find applications online at gadsdenhabitat.com or at the Habitat office at 3644 Rainbow Drive. For more information, call 256-543-1898 or email gehabitat@comcast.net.

February

4 The Readers Exchange will host a Bible study from 3 – 4 p.m. at The Readers Exchange located at 124 Court Street in downtown Gadsden. The topic will be “With God all things are possible.” There will be a teaching and discussion time. Refreshments will be served.

Ongoing Announcements

The Blue Devil Spirit Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Attalla. The meeting is open to any Etowah High School graduate.

Need help managind diabetes? Join the monthly diabetes support group. The group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 500 building of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Learn from and share with others. The group is facilitated by certified diabetes educator Ethelyn Brown, RN.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to continue its Be Healthy School Grant program. For the 2017 – 2018 school year, Blue Cross will make $250,000 available and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K through six. Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded more than $1 million in 114 Be Healthy School Grants statewide for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs. Applications can be completed at AlabamaBlue.com/schoolgrant. The deadline to submit an application is March 17. Each selected school will receive a grant of up to $10,000, and schools will be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner. Blue Cross will present students who successfully complete their school’s program with Be Healthy awards.

Winter storm conditions across major portions of Alabama have impacted the blood supply, and LifeSouth urges the community to help by donating blood. Visit a LifeSouth donor center or Blood Mobile. Visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to find a location near you. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is also required.

The Calhoun County Extension Campus of Birmingham Theological Seminary is currently accepting registrations for its spring 2017 semester from Jan. 23 – May 5. Course offerings and locations are available online at birminghamseminary.org. You may also send an email to calhouncounty@birminghamseminary.org or contact Dennis Bradford at 202-821-7409.

A support group for people suffering with Parkinson’s Disease and their care partners meets on the second Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at 12 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Gadsden’s Family Life Center. Participants are welcome to bring their own food to meetings. For more information, contact Judi Drew at 205-919-6992 or parkinsonsgroup.gadsden@gmail.com.

Head Start and Early Head Start are accepting applications for children who will be four years old on or befoe Sept. 1. Applicants must provide the child’s birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, a copy of Medicaid certificate and income verification. Applications will be accepted throughout the year. For more information or to make an appointment, call 256-546-7766.

The Etowah County Extension Office is currently recruiting students for a Master Gardener Volunteer class. The class will be held at the extension office at 3200A West Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden each Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 17 and ending April 11. Enrollment will cost $125. The class will begin on Jan. 17. For more information or an application, call regional exttention agent Eric Schavey at 256-547-7936 or visit the extension office.

The residents of Daugette Towers are currently seeking donations to help replace or repair their ice machine. The resident-owned amenity has malfunctioned and will cost over $2,000 to repair or replace. Daugette Towers is a 100-unit community serving the elderly and disabled, most of whom are on fixed incomes. The community is seeking donations from the generous people of Gadsden to repair the ice machine.

Volunteer today with Habitat for Humanity. Break through barriers and see one another as real people and partners. You can make a difference in your community. For more information, call 256-543-1898 or visit www.gadsdenhabitat.com.

The Gadsden Job Corps is seeking women 16 – 24 years old for free career training in welding, CNA, culinary arts, security, carpentry, pharmacy technician, automotive, and much more. To receive information on the next orientation scheduled in your area, contact admissions counselor Brenda Miller at 256-543-2336, ext. 11.

The Gadsden Public Library is launching Beanstack, an online portal that offers free, personalized recommendations for books, apps, events and more. The service is powered by children’s curation company Zoobean and gives the library access to a database using over 1,600 tags. Each week, a book in the library’s collection and a relevant program or event at the library will be suggested. For more information, contact the Children’s Department at 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are currently looking for blood donors. Give so others can live and help meet the needs of our local hospitals. By giving now, you can help prevent a critical blood shortage in our community. It’s easy, it’s quick and the investment of just a few minutes can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need. Donate blood today and become tomorrow’s lifesaver. For more information, visit www.lifesouth.org.

The Life Choice Hospice program, which serves Gadsden and the surrounding areas, is currently seeking volunteers to provide comfort and support to patients and families in need of end-of-life care. The mission of Life Choice is to enhance quality of life by addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. Volunteers provide companionship and dignity to members of the community facing life-limiting illness. All volunteers will receive specialty training on many aspects of hospice care and can choose to dedicate as little as two hours per month to as much as six hours a week. For more information, visit compassushealthcare.com or call 256-782-3560.

Do you have a child with a suspected handicapping condition between the ages of 3 – 21 within the Gadsden City School System? Call the Gadsden City Board of Education, Special Education Dept. at 256-549-2914. Testing is available in the following areas: autism, deafness/blindness, developmental delay, emotional disability, intellectual disability, specific learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, speech and language impairment, traumatic brain injury and other health impairments.

Browse the new GPL Readers’ Advisory Lists, found at the Gadsden Public Library or online at www.gadsdenlibrary.org. Compiled through research by GPL staff members, these extensive lists, consist of a collection of stories organized by genre.

SouthernCare is seeking dedicated and compassionate volunteers to work with patients who have life-limiting illnesses and their families. Volunteers are needed to provide companionship, light housekeeping, cooking and outdoor chores. For more informaiton, contact Heather Attaway at 256-546-5566 or heather.attaway@southerncareinc.com.

Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, get them the help they need. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.

Nichols Memorial Library in Gadsden is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for family history research. The library contains genealogical information and family files from Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. Military records and Native American research books are also available. For more information, contact Leon Young at 256-547-8477 or Harold Batie at 256-492-2739.

If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Gadsden Public Library, stop by the Friends of the Library Bookstore and pick up an application. Membership levels include Individual, Student (with valid student ID only) or Senior (age 65 or older), Family, “Best Friends” (fine-free until expiration), Sponsor and Corporate. Memberships expire Dec. 31. For additional information, please contact Judy Bacon at 256-549-4699, ext. 121.

Gadsden Public Library computer classes are offered in the computer classroom of the main library. Classes are offered free to the community, but there is a $5 deposit per class to hold your reservation. Registration is required. Register for classes at the computer center desk or for call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A current library card is needed to enroll.

The Gadsden Public Library Oral History Project iw currently seeking community members with stories about living in Gadsden and Etowah County at various points in history. Interviews will take place in the Lena Martin Room by appointment only. Join the Gadsden Public Library in our ongoing effort to preserve the oral history of Gadsden and Etowah County by sharing your stories. Interviews are now being conducted. If interested, please contact Craig at 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

Mental Health America of Etowah County offers stress and anger management classes on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Robert Echols Family Success Center located at 821 East Broad Street. Entrance to the class is at the rear of the building.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts domestic violence prevention classes on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to help participants change destructive and violent behavioral patterns and to foster healthy attitudes through information, intervention and involvment. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts parenting classes on Wednesdays from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to give parents practical skills that can be used immediately. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Register for free GED classes in Anniston at Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus Cheaha Career Center. Classes are held every Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. or every first and third Wednesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-835-5462.

Register for free GED at Gadsden State’s East Broad Campus/Brown Hall at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Morning and evening classes are available. For more information, call 256-549-8698.

Military veterans in Etowah County and surrounding areas are invited to take advantage of the Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound Program at the Ayers (Anniston) and Wallace Drive (Gadsden) campuses. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not required. Veterans Upward Bound is a TRiO program funded by the United States Department of Education. For more information call 256-549-8286 or 256-549-8328, or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.

Jesus Christ founded the first Catholic Church in the year 33, but who established the other 25,000 churches? Visit Catholic Studies on Thursday afternoons from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 223 South 3rd Street in Gadsden. For more information, call John Larkins at 256-485-2029 or Bob Roberts at 256-393-5840.

Gadsden Regional Hospice located at 301 South 4th Street in Gadsden hosts a grief support group/bereavement management class every Tuesday at 2 p.m. For more information, call 256-538-7460.

Donations of artifacts and pictures from the old Norris High School are being sought, as well as pictures of historic Attalla landmarks. Contact Rev. Preston Nix at 256-305-9730 or Mrs. Henley at 205-390-1335 for more information.

The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society and the Alabama City Historical Society are working to preserve and maintain Clayton Cemetery. The societies are in the process of publishing a book on the cemetery and are interested in obtaining any history on the cemetery and those buried there. Anyone with information or donations may contact Julia Young at 256-504-1485, RoseMary Hyatt at 256-490-4683 or Sherry Underwood at 256-490-5286.

Greater Gadsden Speakers is dedicated to helping its members become confident and excellent communicators and leaders in an encouraging and fun environment. The Toastmasters Club can help you to improve your communication skills and build solid leadership skills. The club meets every Thursday at the Coosa Valley YMCA from 7 – 8 p.m. in the Activity Room. For more information, contact Phil Swindall at 256-504-4198. Guests are always welcome to visit as many times as they wish.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Center in Gadsden meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 115 South 5th Street in Gadsden. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Join us for our monthly meeting and discover how we can help each other in our community.

What’s going on at the Gadsden Public Library?

January

16 All branches are closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

17 The Alabama City branch hosts story time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week, we will read Granny’s Dragon by Lisa McCourt. For more information, call Kay at 256-549-4688.

17 The East Gadsden branch hosts Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday from 3 – 4 p.m. This week we will read Pirate Pup by Caroline Stutson. This program is designed for children up to five years old. For more information, contact LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

17 The Children’s Garden Club meets at the Modern Woodmen Learning Garden at 3:30 p.m. Our lesson this week is “Evergreen Trees.” Plan accordingly for seasonal temperatures and don’t forget your sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water. Gloves and tools are welcome but not required. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

17, 31 Japanese for Beginners is a free course available to anyone between the ages of 13 – 18. The class is a fun, easy gateway to speaking, writing and understanding the Japanese language. All materials will be provided and the class will be held from 4 – 5 p.m. . For more information, email Paxton at pofreeman1995@gmail.com.

18 The Alabama City branch will host a craft event from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Participants will make charm bracelets and earrings. Participants are asked to bring their own beads and charms, jump rings, earrings, bracelet chains and 3-in-1 tools. For more information, call Kay at 256-549-4688.

18 A class on Microsoft Word will be held from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Learn to use Word to make letters, resumes and handouts. “Computer Basics for the Beginner” is a prerequisite for this class. Classes are free of charge, but there is a $5 deposit required to hold your reservation. Register at the Computer Center desk or call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

19 Story Time is held in the Children’s Department at 10 a.m. We will be reading Little Red Riding Hood by Tara Lazar. This program is for children ages 18 months – 5 years. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

19 The Adult Coloring Club meets in the Lena Martin Room from 2 – 4 p.m. Coloring sheets, colored pencils and markers will be available. For more information, call Craig at 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

19 Teen Zone Craft Night is held from 4 – 5 p.m. This week we will explore the science behind kinetic sand. For more information, contact 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or sadie@gadsdenlibrary.org.

21, 28 The Chess Club meets from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Lena Martin Room. Players of all skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Craig at craig@gadsdenlibrary.org or 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

23, 30 The East Gadsden branch will hold a beginner crochet circle from 1 – 3 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own hook and yarn. For more information, contact LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

23 The Teen Zone will show Guardians of the Galaxy from 4 – 6 p.m. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email cristina@gadsdenlibrary.org.

24 The Alabama City branch hosts story time each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week, we will read Baby Bear by Kadir Nelson. For more information, call Kay at 256-549-4688.

24 The East Gadsden branch hosts Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday from 3 – 4 p.m. This week we will read If You Give a Mouse a Brownie by Laura Numeroff. This program is designed for children up to five years old. For more information, contact LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

24 The Children’s Garden Club meets at the Modern Woodmen Learning Garden at 3:30 p.m. Our lesson this week is “Deciduous Trees.” Plan accordingly for seasonal temperatures, and don’t forget your sunglasses, hat, sunscreen, and water. Gloves and tools are welcome but not required. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

25 Wacky Wednesday is held at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department. We will be making snow dough. This program is for children ages 5 and older. There is a $1 fee per child. For more information, call the Children’s Department at 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

25 Tracing Your Family History is held from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Learn about valuable online resources available for genealogy research. Computer Basics for the Beginner is a prerequisite for this class. Classes are free of charge, but there is a $5 deposit required to hold your reservation. Register at the Computer Center desk or call 256-549-4699, ext. 119.

26 Story Time is held in the Children’s Department at 10 a.m. We will be reading Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney. This program is for children ages 18 months – 5 years. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

26 The East Gadsden branch will host the Geniuses in the Making Club from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. Participants will conduct an experiment called “Baby Diaper Secret” to learn about polymers. This program is free and designed for children ages 3 – 12 years. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information, contact LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

26 The Teen Zone will host its first annual Bad Art Night from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Participants will have 40 minutes to create any piece of bad art out of the supplies provided. All pieces will be displayed in the Teen Zone, and the winner of the Bad Art Contest will receive a prize. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email saide@gadsdenlibrary.org.

31 The Alabama City branch hosts story time for young children each Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. This week, we will read Can You Make a Piggy Giggle? by Linda Ashman. For more information, call Kay at 256-549-4688.

31 The East Gadsden branch hosts Tiny Tot Time each Tuesday from 3 – 4 p.m. This week we will read I Will Take a Nap! by Mo Willems. This program is designed for children up to five years old. For more information, contact LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

31 The Children’s Garden Club meets at the Modern Woodmen Learning Garden at 3:30 p.m. Our lesson this week is “Let’s Get to Work!” Plan accordingly for seasonal temperatures, and don’t forget your sunglasses, sunhat, sunscreen, and water. Gloves and tools are welcome but not required. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

Ongoing Announcements

Participate in the Gadsden oral history project. Interviews are now being conducted. To schedule an interview, call Craig at 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

Visit the Born Learning Trail, a series of learning activities to boost your child’s language and literacy developments. This interactive early-learning trail is sponsored by the United Way of Gadsden/Etowah County to help parents and guardians engage in fun learning moments with their children. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

Give your child a head start in Kindergarten by completing the “1000 Books before Kindergarten” challenge. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

Beanstack is Gadsden’s online portal for free personalized recommendations of books, apps, events and more. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

Join the Teen Zone every Wednesday from 4 – 5 p.m. for homework hour. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122.

The Alabama City branch hosts Stitching Time each Wednesday from 2 – 4 p.m. All types of stitchers and all skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

