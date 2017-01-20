Legal notices for the week of Jan. 20 - 27, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by People Helping People Community Development Corporation to Gertie Sherrer Lowe, a married woman, dated February 10, 2015, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3413688; the undersigned mortgage owner, Gertie Sherrer Lowe, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 6th day of February, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 23 in Block No. 1 in Agricola’s Coosa Street Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 341, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Gertie Sherrer Lowe

Mortgage Owner

Copeland Law, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Beverly A. McWhorter, married, to Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes dated June 2, 2010, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument #3332917; the undersigned mortgage owners, Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 9th day of February, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Begin at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southwest corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run North 04°00’00” West, along the West line thereof and the East line of Robert Williams Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Etowah County Probate Office, 372.30 feet to a point; thence run North 86°00’00” East, leaving said East and West lines, 127.15 feet to a point; thence run North 04°00’00” West, parallel to said East and West lines, 302.36 feet to a point on the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following: North 44°24’53” East, 56.95 feet and North 41°06’56” East, 410.85 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1018.90 feet to a point on the South line of said quarter; thence run South 87°49’36” West, along said South line, 497.55 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4, Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 7.68 acres (more or less), excluding R/W.

Parcel Two: Lot Number 7, save and except the Southwest 12 feet thereof in the Robert Williams Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 263, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: Commence at an existing 1-1/4” pipe at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and run South 87°49’36” West, along the South line thereof, 567.26 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue South 87°49’36” West, along the South line of said forty, 308.14 feet to a point; thence run North 06°02’57” West, leaving said South line, 1018.90 feet to a point in the centerline of Agricola Drive (60’ R/W); thence run along said centerline with the following chord bearings and distances thereof: North 41°06’56” East, 104.76 feet; North 38°05’44” East, 188.47 feet; North 52°50’19” East, 79.05 feet; North 79°09’24” East, 31.79 feet to a point; thence run South 06°02’57” East, leaving said centerline, 1289.70 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the SE1/4 of the NW1/4 in Section 21, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama, and contains 8.00 acres, more or less, to the Southeast R/W line of Agricola Drive.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Melvin R. Barnes and Joan D. Barnes

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on February 17, 2006 by Linda G. Wheat and husband, Joseph W. White, rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, National Association, and recorded in Instrument # Instrument Number 3244221 on April 5, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 2, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY IN THE COUNTY OF ETOWAH AND STATE OF ALABAMA AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 09/06/2001 AND RECORDED 09/10/2001 IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER D-2001-3514 AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS: LOT TWENTY-FOUR (24) OF WILDWOOD ESTATES, UNIT TWO (2), AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “H”. PAGE 3, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 201 Norwood Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 16-011758

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Randy Lipscomb, married man and Connie Lipscomb, his wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Integrity Mortgage, LLC, on the 14th day of December, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3261981; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot of Tract 8, in the G.E. Day addition to Hokes Bluff, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 61, in the office of the Judge of Probate and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 280 Days Circle, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

262029

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Douglas C Mckay Jr and Melanie J Mckay, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC., on October 4, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc # M-2004-4348; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5; The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One Hundred Seven (107) in Argyle Hills, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 67, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York, successor in interest to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Trustee for Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II Inc., Bear Stearns ALT-A Trust, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-5

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Leona Miller Turk, unmarried, to The Mortgage Outlet, Inc., on June 18, 2003, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument Number, M-2003-3346; and subsequently transferred to JPMorgan Chase Bank as Trustee, c/o Residential Funding Corporation; and subsequently transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS7; The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS7, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on February 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot No. 1, in Block No. 2, in Coosa Land Company`s North 10th Street Subdivision, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 373, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association fka The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2003-KS7

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Dr

Ste 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

Jan 13, 20 & 27, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 30, 2003, executed by Wade Colvin, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, which mortgage was recorded on July 31, 2003, in Document No. M-2003-3918, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Green Tree Servicing LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 28, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Three (3) and Number Four (4), Block C, Briarcliff Village Alleghany Land and Development Companys, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/rgm

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Thomas Alford , an unmarried man and Amanda Faith Alford, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., on the 27th day of May, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3332779; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 24, of the Roe Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 35 and 36, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 441 River Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

404900

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy Roper An Unmarried Woman And Alfredo J. Ramirez An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as a nominee for Ameris Bank, a Corporation dated March 28, 2014; said mortgage being recorded in Instrument No. 3399987 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of February, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots number 31, 32, 33, 34, and 35 of Norris Hills Subdivision, Hokes Bluff, Alabama, being that part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 12 South, Range 7, lying North of Gadsden-Piedmont Road, Etowah County, Alabama, according to a plat prepared by Kioffer Lindsey, C.E. dated October, 1960 and recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 137, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 6453 3rd St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Tammy Roper and Alfredo J. Ramirez or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 956816

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JHAMAYNE DAVID COOPER appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 10, 2016 Estate of CHARLES COOPER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

GWENDOLYN COFIELD appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 6, 2016 Estate of CORDELL W. HILTON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MONTY H. AUSTIN appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 8, 2016 Estate of CARYEON J. AUSTIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOHN E. MCCUTCHEN appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 11, 2017 Estate of DONALD RAY ELKINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JORDAN MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 22, 2016 Estate of TONY MCCARTNEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9311

IN RE: MARVIN KYLE

TO: Marlena Kyle, Yolanda Kyle, address unknown

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Marvin Kyle, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that the 15th day of February at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF BIDS

The City of Attalla will accept separate sealed bids for the construction of re-roofing the Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th St NW, Attalla, Alabama. The deadline for accepting bids will be Monday February 6, 2017 at 10:00am. The bids will be read aloud during the Council Meeting on February 6, 2017. The City of Attalla reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Scope of work may be picked up at Attalla City Hall , 612 4th St NW from 8:00am to 4:00pm Monday-Friday.

Johnnie Sue Gilbert

City Clerk

City of Attalla

Jan 20 & 27, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Debra Ann Bowles Kendall, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Charles Kevin Kendall’s petition for divorce and other relief by March 10, 2017, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 31-DR-2017-900012, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Done the 12th day of January, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jan 20, 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9310

In the Matter of CHRISTIAN WILLIAM BRADY

Notice to Margaret Brady, Mother, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Fred Zackery and filed a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and moves the Court to enter an Order granting the Letters of Guardianship.

You are hereby notified to appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County, on the 21st day of February, 2017, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. when the Petition for Letters of Guardianship will be considered, and to show cause, if any, why Fred Zackery’s Petition for Letters of Guardianship should not be granted.

This, the 12th day of January, 2017 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that ERG Environmental, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for Fowler Hall Second Floor Asbestos Removal GADSDEN CAMPUS for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: James R. Prucnal, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Jan 20, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9262

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY J. MCCLELLAN, DECEASED

TO: Lorrie Stewart, Arnold Duke Livermore, Charles Mintz, Jerre L. Mintz, and Richard Dugdale, or to their respective heirs at law and next of kin, if deceased.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Billy D. McClellan and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be a copy of the Last Will and Testament of Dorothy J. McClellan, deceased, and petitions the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record as the Last Will and Tesament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., on the 26th day of January, 2017, when the petition will be considered and show if anything you have to allege, why said paper in writing should not be admitted to probate and recorded as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the 16th day of December, 2016,

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 6, 13 & 20, 2017

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Lakeshore Environmental Contractors, LLC, contractor, has completed the Contract for Fowler Hall Second Floor Asbestos Removal GADSDEN CAMPUS for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: James R. Prucnal, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Jan 13, 2017

______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

CARLOS ESTEBAN FRANCISCO, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce of Aura Martina Coronado-Matias, by seeking relief by March 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 S. 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Jan 13, 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on March 3, 2017 for charges due.

2000 TOYOTA AVALON

VIN: 4T1BF28B 2YU064467

2004 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 1500

VIN: 1GCFG15X8 41180930

2000 CHEVROLET IMPALA

VIN: 2G1WF5 5E6Y9142518

2002 ISUZU TROOPER

VIN: JACDS58 X727J04326

1992 DODGE STEALTH

VIN: JB3XD64 B4NY061072

1990 LINCOLN TOWN CAR

VIN: 1LNLM8 1F3LY713057

1987 CHEVROLET R10

VIN: 1GCDR14 H1HS136960

1992 CHEVROLET GMT-400

VIN: 1GCDC14K 4NZ197431

1995 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE

VIN: 4A3AK54F 3SE208094

1995 OLDSMOBILE AURORA

VIN: 1G3GR62C 7S4129086

1997 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE

VIN: 4A3AK44Y 7VE016158

1997 MITSUBISHI 3000GT

VIN: JA3AM84J 8VY003049

1996 SUZUKI X90

VIN: JS3LA11S 5T4100111

1972 BUICK SKYLARK

VIN: 4D69H2 G100612

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Jan 20 & 27, 2017

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicles on March 3, 2017 for charges due.

2001 Ford Mustang VIN# 1FAFP40421 F215710

1995 GMC Sierra VIN# 1GTEC 14Z5SZ560512

Graham Towing & Recovery

2224 E Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

Jan 20 & 27, 2017