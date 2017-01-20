Pitman Theatre to host movie nights

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The University of Alabama-Gadsden Center, The Gadsden Public Library and Downtown Gadsden, Inc. have paired up to host “Stars Fell on Alabama.”

“Stars Fell on Alabama” will be a free monthly movie series held at the Pitman Theatre, located at 629 Broad Street in downtown Gadsden.

In 2017, a different movie will be showcased every month. According to Skip Campbell, The University of Alabama Gadsden Center Director, the movies will be well-known films that are either filmed in Alabama or are set in Alabama.

Campbell said that for legal reasons, the title of the monthly movie cannot be advertised, but people interested in attending can call 256-547-8696 to find out the movie beforehand.

The first movie will be shown on Tuesday, January 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The Pitman Theatre will not be selling food or concessions for the movie. However, attendees are welcome to bring loaded picnic baskets or visit one of Gadsden’s downtown restaurants.

Campbell said that he got the idea for the event from a similar event at the Alabama Department of Archives and History in Montgomery. With its recent renovations to its sign, the Historic Pitman Theatre was the perfect venue.

For more information about the event, visit the “Stars Fell on Alabama” Facebook event page.