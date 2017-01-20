Willoughby and Nabors sworn into office

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Tuesday, January 17, local elected officials gathered at the Etowah County Judicial Building to witness District Attorney Jody Willoughby and Judge Joe Nabors be sworn into office. Judge William Millican presided over the courtroom, while Judge Will Clay swore the elected officials in.

In 2015, Willoughby was nominated to fill the vacancy left by the untimely death of Etowah County District Attorney Jimmie Harp. Willoughby is an Etowah County native, graduating from Southside High School in 1999. He attended law school at Faulkner University – Jones School of Law in Montgomery.

In December of 2014, Nabors was appointed district judge to fill the spot left vacant by Judge William Russell’s retirement.

“Those last words you just got through saying: and justice for all,” said Judge Millican, after the Pledge of Allegience. “This is where it is happening; this is where it’s at. These two individuals that we’ve come here today to honor, they are the ones that make that happen.”

At the ceremony, both Willoughby and Nabors addressed the crowd.

“I stood before you guys on August 17, 2015, and addressed everyone and told you how humbled and honored I was to be appointed at that time by the governor,” said Willoughby. “I can’t tell how much that meant to me, to see the support that I had for taking this office and believing in what we are doing here. I hope that I’ve stayed true to my word since August of what I would do and keeping the integrity of the office. I just thank you all for being here.”

“An oath is an oath,” said Judge Nabors, after being sworn-in. “People make an oath on our stand every day. I promise you that the oath I made to you today, I will fulfill to the best of my ability. As a judge it is my job to seek justice, to seek justice for all: those that are falsely accused, those that are in situations where they have not placed themselves, such as the children who come before us in family court here.”

Judge Millican said that the ability to get along and work together is something that makes Etowah County unique.

After being sworn-in, Willoughby and Nabors enjoyed food provided by the Etowah County Republican Party with family, friends and other elected officials.