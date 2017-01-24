Four local teams headed to state bowling tournament

Southside High defeated James Clemens, 784 to 757, in the finals of the North Regional Tournament on Jan. 20 in Tuscaloosa.

The Etowah boys team finished runner-up to James Clemens, falling in the championship match by a score of 776 to 947. The Lady Blue Devils, who posted the top match score of the tournament with a 797 quarterfinal win over Pinson Valley, took fourth place.

The Gadsden City boys made it to the semifinal round and wound up taking fourth place in the tournament.

All four teams will compete in the AHSAA state championship this Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a 728-534 victory over East Limestone, followed by a 773 504 quarterfinal win over Lamar County. Southside then defeated Sparkman, 788 to 705, in the semifinals.

The Etowah boys began with an 834-808 win over Huntsville, followed by a 924-829

victory over Grissom in the quarterfinals. The Blue Devils then defeated Lincoln, 829 to 824, in the semifinals.

The Titans beat American Christian, 788-782, and Hewitt-Trussville, 902-885, before falling to James Clemens, 854 to 764, in the semifinals.

The Etowah girls defeated Randolph, 768 to 591, in the first round, and then posted a 797-577 quarterfinal win over Pinson Valley. The Lady Blue Devils lost to James Clemens 763 to 641, in the semifinals.