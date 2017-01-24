Yellow Jackets cruise past Hokes Bluff in county championship

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Glencoe ran out to a 20-4 first quarter lead and never looked back as the Yellow Jackets posted a 48-28 win over Hokes Bluff in the championship game of the Etowah County boys basketball tournament on Jan. 20 at Glencoe.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, Glencoe went on a 16-4 run to extend its lead to 20-4 after the first eight minutes of play.

Cole Holbrooks scored nine of the Yellow Jackets’ first 20 points. Glencoe led 27-12 at halftime and the game was all but decided.

“I’m proud of the way we played,” said Glencoe head coach Jason Gilley. “Our kids did what we asked hem to do. We told everyone to stay patient and make it happen. This was a big win for the Glencoe Yellow Jackets. Cole Holbrooks had a great tournament.”

Holbrooks, the tournament MVP, led Glencoe with 18 points, followed by Aaron Bush with 11. Fisher Simmons scored seven points for Hokes Bluff.

Glencoe outscored Hokes Bluff 7-6 in a low scoring third quarter and 14-10 over the final eight minutes.

“We got beat in every facet of the game,” said Hokes Bluff head coach Jeff Noah. “Give Glencoe all the credit. Coach Gilley had them ready to play.

Joining Holbrooks on the all-tournament team were Bush, Justin Barkley, Micah Sizemore and Jakeb Amberson from Glencoe; Simmons, Landon Johnson and Hayden Lipscomb from Hokes Bluff; Jared D’eath and Gavin Orr from Southside; John Holland and Harley Cook from Sardis; Andre Little from West End; and Jakory Scott from Gaston.