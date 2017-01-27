DGI to host tenth annual Chili Cook-off

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

With the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to warm up with a nice bowl of chili. Downtown Gadsden Inc. invites you to “spice up your Saturday” by attending its annual chili cook-off.

Downtown Gadsden, Inc. will host its tenth annual Chili Cook-off on Saturday, February 4. The tasting will begin at 12 p.m.

The cook-off will be located between 4th and 6th streets on Broad Street in downtown Gadsden. Headquarters will be located at the corner of 5th and Broad streets.

Visitors are welcome to come and see what’s cooking. The tasting tickets are $1 each or $6 for five. Downtown Gadsden Inc. also encourages visitors to come early and shop downtown.

Applications to enter the chili cook-off will be accepted until the end of January 30. The entry fee is $40.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places. To pick a winner, judges will do a blind sampling of all the chili. A crowd favorite will also be named.

Participants in the cook-off may arrive and begin cooking as early as 7 a.m., and the chili must be ready to serve at approximately 12 p.m.

Cooking must be done on-site but the ingredients, such as onions and peppers, may be prepared off-site.

Participants should bring their own butane or cooking burners, but each participant will be provided with one six-foot table and two chairs, tasting cups, napkins and spoons. Participants should keep in mind that there is limited electricity, so electrical outlets will only be provided for appliances that you need in order to help prepare you chili.

For more information call Downtown Gadsden, Inc. at 256-547-8696 or visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/ 1322527281141647/. Registration forms can be downloaded from downtowngadsden.com/events/ 2017/02/10th-annual-downtown- gadsden-chili-cook-off/.