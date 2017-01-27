Foundation helps students increase ACT scores

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Ferguson & Son Foundation (FSF) recently sponsored local students to participate in the foundation’s inaugural ACT Preparation Program. The program, which ran for six weeks, equipped students with test taking strategies and techniques to maximize their score. At the conclusion of the program, students took an official ACT test sponsored by the foundation. The inaugural cohort saw a test score increase by an average of 13.9 percent, with individual participants seeing increases as high as 22.2 percent.

In addition to the program’s coursework, participants were required to complete a community service project. This year’s cohort led activities and spread holiday cheer at Coosa Valley Healthcare Nursing Home in Gadsden.

“We require students to complete a community service project because it is our belief that everyone should strive to give more to the community than they take,” said 2008 Gaston High School graduate and foundation cofounder Kevin Ferguson II. “Seeing the success of this year’s program, the foundation plans to expand the number of participants next year.”

Ferguson and his father, Kevin Sr., started the scholarship fund in 2013 for Gadsden-area students who demonstrate sound academics, the spirit of volunteerism, civic involvement and other value adding extra-curricular activities.

“I believe investing in human capital is a community’s greatest opportunity for long-term success,” said the younger Ferguson, who currently pursuing an MBA at the Harvard School of Business in Boston, Mass. “Since our inception, we have awarded numerous scholarships to deserving students and provided children in the Gadsden community exposure to career in engineering and technology.”

For more information or to stay abreast on FSF events, visit www.fergusonscholarship. com.