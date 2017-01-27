Southern Rock Cares event tickets on sale

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Southern Rock Cares Cancer Charity plans to host a fundraising event on April 27 at Convention Hall in Gadsden.

The event will feature music, a shrimp boil, a poker run and auctions. The event will begin at 12 p.m. until 12 a.m.

The concert will include The Dead End Blues Band, Hatcreek Cowboys Wild West Show and Blues Brothers Revue, Charlie Allen with Special Guests, The Leah Seawright Band featuring former Alabama drummer Mark Herndon, a Terry Padgett and Elvis impersonator and Preacher Stone, whose songs have been featured on Sons of Anarchy. Tickets for the concert are $9 at the door. For pre-event tickets, call 256-393-3225.

The shrimp boil plates will have eight medium shrimp, coleslaw, smoked sausage, red potatoes and corn on the cob for $11. A hot dog with chips plate will be sold for $3, and a smoked sausage dog with chips plate will be sold for $5. Drinks and bottled water will be sold for $1. Food will be available from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Poker run registration begins at 11 a.m. at Convention Hall and ends at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 per motorcycle, $10 for an extra hand and $5 for a card swap. Prizes will be awarded for first through fourth place.

Silent and live auctions will be held to auction off artist memoralbilia, antiques and more.

All the money raised will go towards helping all kinds of cancer patients who need help.

Combination tickets include a bike entry, a card swap, a concert ticket and a shrimp boil plate for $40.

For more information or tickets, call 256-393-3225 or visit www.southernrockcares.com.