Area teams ranked in final ASWA basketball poll

Poll released Feb. 2
BOYS
CLASS 7A
1. Lee-Montgomery
2. Hoover
3. Mountain Brook
4. Huffman
5. Smiths Station
6. Auburn
7. McGill-Toolen
8. Grissom
9. Jeff Davis
10. Murphy
CLASS 6A
1. Pelham
2. Daphne
3. Helena
4. LeFlore
5. Carver-Montgomery
6. Austin
7. Spanish Fort
8. Clay-Chalkville
9. Oxford
10. Pinson Valley
CLASS 5A
1. Jemison-Huntsville
2. Wilcox Central
3. Sumter Central
4. Lee-Huntsville
5. Eufaula
6. Dallas County
7. Guntersville
8. Corner
9. Calera
10. Central-Clay County
CLASS 4A
1. Hale County
2. Madison Academy
3. Andalusia
4. Cordova
5. UMS-Wright
6. White Plains
7. West Limestone
8. Winfield
9. Childersburg
10. Escambia County
CLASS 3A
1. Midfield
2. Holly Pond
3. Montevallo
4. American Christian
5. East Lawrence
6. Plainview
7. Hillcrest-Evergreen
8. Pike County
9. Prattville Christian
10. Geraldine
CLASS 2A
1. R.C. Hatch
2. Westbrook Christian
3. Abbeville
4. Lanett
5. Chickasaw
6. Asbury
7. Elba
8. Samson
9. Tanner
10. Cleveland
CLASS 1A
1. Sacred Heart
2. Georgiana
3. Coosa Christian
4. Pleasant Home
5. Skyline
6. Linden
7. Cedar Bluff
8. Ellwood
9. Spring Garden
10. Decatur Heritage
GIRLS
CLASS 7A
1. Sparkman
2. Hoover
3. McGill-Toolen
4. Central-Phenix City
5. Gadsden City
6. Spain Park
7. Tuscaloosa County
8. Auburn
9. Davidson
10. Lee-Montgomery
CLASS 6A
1. Hazel Green
2. Homewood
3. LeFlore
4. Athens
5. Ramsay
6. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
7. Northview
8. Southside
9. Clay-Chalkville
10. Daphne
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy
2. Wenonah
3. Charles Henderson
4. Eufaula
5. Central-Tuscaloosa
6. Brewbaker Tech
7. Mae Jemison
8. Talladega
9. Sylacauga
10. Fairview
CLASS 4A
1. Deshler
2. Madison Academy
3. Hokes Bluff
4. Anniston
5. Cherokee County
6. Montgomery Catholic
7. Madison County
8. St. James
9. Sipsey Valley
10. Danville
CLASS 3A
1. Lauderdale County
2. Locust Fork
3. Plainview
4. Midfield
5. Hillcrest-Evergreen
6. Pisgah
7. Lexington
8. Colbert County
9. Montevallo
10. Montgomery Aca.
CLASS 2A
1. Geneva County
2. Samson
3. Tanner
4. Red Bay
5. Cold Springs
6. Abbeville
7. Section
8. Collinsville
9. Fyffe
10. Sand Rock
CLASS 1A
1. Loachapoka
2. Decatur Heritage
3. Spring Garden
4. J.F. Shields
5. Linden
6. Pleasant Home
7. Skyline
8. Georgiana
9. Westminster-OM
10. Brantley