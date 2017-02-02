Panthers’ Williams signs with Auburn

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

A large gathering of friends, teammates, family members and well-wishers were on hand on Wednesday (Feb. 1) at the Southside High School library as senior Alaric Williams signed a scholarship to continue his playing days with Southeastern Conference member Auburn University.

Williams was a four-year standout for Panthers at running back.

“I would like to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, family and the Southside family for standing by me through all of this,” said Williams, who committed to the Tigers prior to his junior season in 2015. “It feels good to finally sign. “Auburn has a great tradition and outstanding running backs. I should get plenty of playing time, although starting this early will be hard. I was fortunate to play against [Class] 6A and 7A competition, which helped to prepare me for the next level.

“The support that I’ve have received from the Southside community is amazing; it seems like everyone had my back.”

Despite missing three games with injuries, Williams led the Panthers in rushing this past season with 902 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In four years at Southside, Williams amassed 3,891 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. He also caught 41 passes for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns and returned 22 kickoffs for 617 yards.

“We’re all proud of Alaric and the work he has done making the step to the next level of play,” said Southside head football coach Ron Daugherty. “He’s worked hard for the past four years and with him the skies the limit.

“Alaric is humble but a very hard worker, and he always wanted to do his job to the best of his ability.”