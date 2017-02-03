The Messenger Community Calendar

February

4 Advanced Disposal will have open-top containers at four locations between 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. for the cleanup of household trash. This is for the use of citizens in unincorporated Etowah County. Containers will be located at the intersection of Leeth Gap and Sardis Road, the intersection of Highway 278 and Highway 132, the Whorton Bend Fire Department and Gaston High School. Tires, batteries, appliances and hazardous wastes will not be accepted at these sites.

4 The Readers Exchange will host a Bible study from 3 – 4 p.m. at The Readers Exchange located at 124 Court Street in downtown Gadsden. The topic will be “With God all things are possible.” There will be a teaching and discussion time. Refreshments will be served.

8 A free public seminar entitled “Building Your Financial Confidence” will be held at the Glencoe Public Library at 1 p.m. Presented by Susan Connell of Regions Bank, the seminar will cover topics such as what stresses you and what motivates you about finances, what you can do to really take charge of your money and how you can educate yourself to be confident about your finances.

March

11 The Annual Lion’s Club Pancake Day will be held from 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rainbow City Community Center. Tickets are $5 in advance and $5.50 at the door. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk (white and chocolate) and coffee. Children age 6 and under eat free. Tickets are available from any Lion’s Club member and at the Exchange Bank in Rainbow City.

Ongoing Announcements

Head Start and Early Head Start are now enrolling. Children must be four years old on or before Sept. 1 to enroll in Head Start. To apply, please bring the child’s birth certificate, social security card and AL immunization records, as well as a copy of your Medicaid records and income verification. For more information, call 256-546-7766. Head Start and Early Head Start are part of a collaborative effort to serve and support children with severe disabilities.

SouthernCare is seeking volunteers ages 18 and up to provide companionship to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northeast Alabama. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a part of the SouthernCare volunteer team, please contact Heather Attaway at 256-546-5566 or hattaway@curohs.com.

The Blue Devil Spirit Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Cracker Barrel in Attalla. The meeting is open to any Etowah High School graduate.

Need help managind diabetes? Join the monthly diabetes support group. The group meets on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the 500 building of Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Learn from and share with others. The group is facilitated by certified diabetes educator Ethelyn Brown, RN.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is proud to continue its Be Healthy School Grant program. For the 2017 – 2018 school year, Blue Cross will make $250,000 available and award grants up to $10,000 to 25 schools across the state that enroll students in grades K through six. Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded more than $1 million in 114 Be Healthy School Grants statewide for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs. Applications can be completed at AlabamaBlue.com/schoolgrant. The deadline to submit an application is March 17. Each selected school will receive a grant of up to $10,000, and schools will be recognized with a Blue Cross Be Healthy School banner. Blue Cross will present students who successfully complete their school’s program with Be Healthy awards.

Winter storm conditions across major portions of Alabama have impacted the blood supply, and LifeSouth urges the community to help by donating blood. Visit a LifeSouth donor center or Blood Mobile. Visit www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707 to find a location near you. Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is also required.

The Calhoun County Extension Campus of Birmingham Theological Seminary is currently accepting registrations for its spring 2017 semester from Jan. 23 – May 5. Course offerings and locations are available online at birminghamseminary.org. You may also send an email to calhouncounty@birminghamseminary.org or contact Dennis Bradford at 202-821-7409.

A support group for people suffering with Parkinson’s Disease and their care partners meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Gadsden’s Family Life Center. Participants are welcome to bring their own food to meetings. For more information, contact Judi Drew at 205-919-6992 or parkinsonsgroup.gadsden@gmail.com.

The Etowah County Extension Office is currently recruiting students for a Master Gardener Volunteer class. The class will be held at the extension office at 3200A West Meighan Blvd. in Gadsden each Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., beginning Jan. 17 and ending April 11. Enrollment will cost $125. The class will begin on Jan. 17. For more information or an application, call regional exttention agent Eric Schavey at 256-547-7936 or visit the extension office.

The residents of Daugette Towers are currently seeking donations to help replace or repair their ice machine. The resident-owned amenity has malfunctioned and will cost over $2,000 to repair or replace. Daugette Towers is a 100-unit community serving the elderly and disabled, most of whom are on fixed incomes. The community is seeking donations from the generous people of Gadsden to repair the ice machine.

Volunteer today with Habitat for Humanity. Break through barriers and see one another as real people and partners. You can make a difference in your community. For more information, call 256-543-1898 or visit www.gadsdenhabitat.com.

The Gadsden Job Corps is seeking women 16 – 24 years old for free career training in welding, CNA, culinary arts, security, carpentry, pharmacy science, automotive repair and more. To receive information on the next orientation scheduled in your area, contact admissions counselor Brenda Miller at 256-543-2336, ext. 11.

The Gadsden Public Library is launching Beanstack, an online portal that offers free, personalized recommendations for books, apps, events and more. The service is powered by children’s curation company Zoobean and gives the library access to a database using over 1,600 tags. Each week, a book in the library’s collection and a relevant program or event at the library will be suggested. For more information, contact the Children’s Department at 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are currently looking for blood donors. Give so others can live and help meet the needs of our local hospitals. By giving now, you can help prevent a critical blood shortage in our community. It’s easy, it’s quick and the investment of just a few minutes can make a lifesaving difference for patients in need. Donate blood today and become tomorrow’s lifesaver. For more information, visit www.lifesouth.org.

The Life Choice Hospice program, which serves Gadsden and the surrounding areas, is currently seeking volunteers to provide comfort and support to patients in need of end-of-life care. The mission of Life Choice is to enhance quality of life by addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs. Volunteers provide companionship and dignity to members of the community facing life-limiting illness. All volunteers will receive specialty training on many aspects of hospice care and can choose to dedicate as little as two hours per month to as much as six hours a week. For more information, visit compassushealthcare.com or call 256-782-3560.

Do you have a child with a suspected handicapping condition between the ages of 3 – 21 within the Gadsden City School System? Call the Gadsden City Board of Education, Special Education Dept. at 256-549-2914. Testing is available in the following areas: autism, deafness/blindness, developmental delay, emotional disability, intellectual disability, specific learning disabilities, orthopedic impairment, speech and language impairment, traumatic brain injury and other health impairments.

Browse the new GPL Readers’ Advisory Lists, found at the Gadsden Public Library or online at www.gadsdenlibrary.org. Compiled through research by GPL staff members, these extensive lists, consist of a collection of stories organized by genre.

Narconon would like to remind families that the use of addicting drugs is on the rise. If you know anyone who is struggling with drug addiction, get them the help they need. Call for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all drugs. Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 or visit DrugAbuseSolution.com.

Nichols Memorial Library in Gadsden is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. for family history research. The library contains genealogical information and family files from Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and other states. Military records and Native American research books are also available. For more information, contact Leon Young at 256-547-8477 or Harold Batie at 256-492-2739.

If you are interested in becoming a Friend of the Gadsden Public Library, stop by the Friends of the Library Bookstore and pick up an application. Membership levels include Individual, Student (with valid student ID only) or Senior (age 65 or older), Family, “Best Friends” (fine-free until expiration), Sponsor and Corporate. Memberships expire Dec. 31. For additional information, please contact Judy Bacon at 256-549-4699, ext. 121.

Gadsden Public Library computer classes are offered in the computer classroom of the main library. Classes are offered free to the community, but there is a $5 deposit per class to hold your reservation. Registration is required. Register for classes at the computer center desk or for call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A current library card is needed to enroll.

The Gadsden Public Library Oral History Project iw currently seeking community members with stories about living in Gadsden and Etowah County at various points in history. Interviews will take place in the Lena Martin Room by appointment only. Join the Gadsden Public Library in our ongoing effort to preserve the oral history of Gadsden and Etowah County by sharing your stories. Interviews are now being conducted. If interested, please contact Craig at 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

Mental Health America of Etowah County offers stress and anger management classes on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Robert Echols Family Success Center located at 821 East Broad Street. Entrance to the class is at the rear of the building.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts domestic violence prevention classes on Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to help participants change destructive and violent behavioral patterns and to foster healthy attitudes through information, intervention and involvment. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Mental Health America of Etowah County hosts parenting classes on Wednesdays from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Family Success Center, located at 821 East Broad Street in Gadsden. This program is designed to give parents practical skills that can be used immediately. The cost for the six-week course is $80. Call 256-547-6888 for directions.

Register for free GED classes at Gadsden State Ayers Campus Cheaha Career Center. Classes are held every Wednesday at 8:15 a.m. or every first and third Wednesday at 5 p.m. For more information, call 256-835-5462.

Register for free GED at Gadsden State’s East Broad Campus/Brown Hall at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Morning and evening classes are available. For more information, call 256-549-8698.

Military veterans in Etowah County and surrounding areas are invited to take advantage of the Gadsden State Community College Veterans Upward Bound Program at the Ayers and Wallace Drive campuses. Enrollment at Gadsden State or any other college or university is not required. Veterans Upward Bound is a TRiO program funded by the United States Department of Education. For more information call 256-549-8286 or 256-549-8328, or email vub@gadsdenstate.edu.

Jesus Christ founded the Catholic Church in the year 33, but who established the other 25,000 churches? Visit Catholic Studies on Thursday afternoons from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 223 S. 3rd Street in Gadsden. For more information, call John Larkins at 256-485-2029 or Bob Roberts at 256-393-5840.

Gadsden Regional Hospice located at 301 South 4th Street in Gadsden hosts a grief support group/bereavement management class every Tuesday at 2 p.m. For more information, call 256-538-7460.

Artifacts and pictures from Norris High School are being sought, as well as pictures of historic Attalla landmarks. Contact Rev. Preston Nix at 256-305-9730 or Mrs. Henley at 205-390-1335 for more information.

The Northeast Alabama Genealogical Society and the Alabama City Historical Society are working to preserve and maintain Clayton Cemetery. The societies are in the process of publishing a book on the cemetery and are interested in obtaining any history on the cemetery and those buried there. Anyone with information or donations may contact Julia Young at 256-504-1485, RoseMary Hyatt at 256-490-4683 or Sherry Underwood at 256-490-5286.

Greater Gadsden Speakers is dedicated to helping its members become confident and excellent communicators and leaders in an encouraging and fun environment. The Toastmasters Club can help you to improve your communication skills and build solid leadership skills. The club meets every Thursday at the Coosa Valley YMCA from 7 – 8 p.m. in the Activity Room. For more information, contact Phil Swindall at 256-504-4198. Guests are always welcome to visit as many times as they wish.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness Center in Gadsden meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, located at 115 South 5th Street in Gadsden. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Join us for our monthly meeting and discover how we can help each other in our community.

Do you have a family member or a friend with a disability? If so, sign up for the Disability Advocacy Network e-mail list to show your support for a family member or friend through The Arc’s national movement. You will receive reliable updates about upcoming state and federal legislative decisions so you can take action as an informed advocate. The future of your family member or friend with an intellectual/developmental disability will be built on the foundation of how their services and supports are structured and funded. Please visit www.thearcofal.org to subscribe.

What’s going on at the Gadsden Public Library?

February

4, 18, 25 Join the Chess Club from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the Lena Martin Room. All skill levels are welcome. For more information, contact Craig at craig@gadsdenlibrary.org or 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

7 The Alabama City branch will hold story time at 10 a.m. This week’s book is Grumpy Groundhog by Maureen Wright. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

7 – 8 Computer Basics & Internet for the Beginner will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. on both days. A $5 deposit is required to reserve a seat and will be returned on the day of the class. Register at the computer center or call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A library card is needed to enroll.

7 The East Gadsden branch hosts Tiny Tot Time from 3 – 4 p.m. This week’s book is Bippity Bop Barbershop by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley. This program is geared towards children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

7 The Children’s Garden Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. This week’s lesson is “Plan the Spring Garden.” Remember your sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water. Gloves and tools are welcome but not required. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

7 Teen Craft Night will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. This week’s craft is yarn art. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email sadie@gadsdenlibrary.org.

8 Wacky Wednesday will be held in the Lena Martin Room at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. This week’s activity is fizzing heart art. This program is geared toward children 5 and up and costs $1 per child. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

9 Story time will be held in the Lena Martin Room at 10 a.m. This week’s book is Mr. Goat’s Valentine by Eve Bunting. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

9, 23 The Teen Zone will host an introductory Japanese course from 4 – 5 p.m. All materials will be provided. For more information, email paxton@gadsdenlibrary.org.

9 A soul food contest will be help in the Lena Martin Room at 5 p.m. as part of the 2017 Black History Month series. Categories will include meats, vegetables, desserts and breads. No pre-made foods may be used in dishes prepared for the contest. Applications are available at library branches. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

9, 23 The Teen Zone will host 80s Throwback Movie Night from 5 – 7 p.m. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email cristina@gadsdenlibrary.org.

11 The Bruch with Books Club will meet at 10 a.m. in the Lena Martin Room. This month’s book is Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. Light brunch will be served. For more information, call LaShunda at 256-549-4691 or Tallulah at 256-549-4699, ext. 102.

14 The Alabama City branch will hold story time at 10 a.m. This week’s book is Arthur’s Valentine by Marc Brown. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

14 The East Gadsden branch hosts Tiny Tot Time from 3 – 4 p.m. This week’s book is It’s Valentine’s Day Chloe Zoe! by Jane Smith. This program is geared towards children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

14 The Children’s Garden Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. This week’s lesson is “Start Sprouting.” Remember your sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water. Gloves and tools are welcome but not required. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

14 Teen Craft Night will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. This week’s theme is “All You Need is Love.” For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email sadie@gadsdenlibrary.org.

15 The Alabama City branch will hold a jewelry-making circle at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to bring supplies for whatever piece of jewelry they want to make. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

15 Downloading & Saving Your Docs and Files will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. A $5 deposit is required to reserve a seat and will be returned on the day of the class. Register at the computer center or call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A library card is needed to enroll. Computer Basics for the Beginner is a prerequisite for this class.

16 Story time will be held in the Lena Martin Room at 10 a.m. This week’s book is Presidents’ Day by Anne Rockwell. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

16 The Teen Advisory Board will meet from 4 – 5 p.m. Applications to join the board are available in the Teen Zone. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email sadie@gadsdenlibrary.org.

16 Dr. Richard Bailey will present Rock in a Weary Land: the Black Church in 19th-Century Alabama in the Lena Martin Room at 5 p.m. as part of the 2017 Black History Month series. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the presentation. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

21 The Alabama City branch will hold story time at 10 a.m. This week’s book is Otis and the Kittens by Loren Long. For more information, call 256-549-4688.

21 The East Gadsden branch hosts Tiny Tot Time from 3 – 4 p.m. This week’s book is In the Land of Milk and Honey by Joyce Carol Thomas. This program is geared towards children up to five years old. For more information, call 256-549-4691 or email lashunda@gadsdenlibrary.org.

21 The Children’s Garden Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. This week’s lesson is “Dandelions.” Remember your sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water. Gloves and tools are welcome but not required. This program is in collaboration with the Beautiful Rainbow Catering Co. & Garden. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

21 Teen Craft Night will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. This week’s craft is blackout poetry. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email sadie@gadsdenlibrary.org.

22 Wacky Wednesday will be held in the Lena Martin Room at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. This week’s activity is building dream catchers inspired by The BFG. This program is geared toward children 5 and up and costs $1 per child. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

22 Microsoft Excel will be held in the computer classroom from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. A $5 deposit is required to reserve a seat and will be returned on the day of the class. Register at the computer center or call 256-549-4699, ext. 119. A library card is needed to enroll. Computer Basics for the Beginner is a prerequisite for this class.

23 Story time will be held in the Lena Martin Room at 10 a.m. This week’s book is You Can Do It, Sam by Amy Hest. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

23 Author and attorney Julian McPhillips will present his memoir Civil Rights in My Bones in the Lena Martin Room at 5 p.m. as part of the 2016 Black History Month Series. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the presentation. For more information, call 256-549-4691.

Ongoing Announcements

The Friends of the GPL bookstore is open for business on weekdays 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Children’s Department will be closed for the month of February. A selection of popular titles will be available for checkout. Scheduled children’s programs will be held in the Lena Martin Room.

Help preserve the history of Etowah County by participating in the Oral History Project. Interviews are conducted by appointment only. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 120.

Give your child a head start by helping them complete the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 118.

Teen Game Night is each Monday at 4 p.m. Come and play your favorite board games with friends. For more information, call 256-549-4699, ext. 122 or email sadie@gadsdenlibrary.org.