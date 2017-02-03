GMA to host Night of Jazz

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Gadsden Museum of Art will host the fourth annual Night of Jazz fundraiser on Saturday, February 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Local favorite the Courtney Linam Band will perform. Although the band is not specifically a jazz band, the band will be playing jazz songs for the event.

Tre Ragazzi’s Italian Cafe will cater the event. The event allows attendees to bring their own beverages, and coolers are welcome.

In addition to the music and food, there will be art lining the walls.

“It’s just going to be a lot of fun,” said Museum Curator Ray Wetzel.

Tickets for the Night of Jazz are $30 each or $50 for a couple. Sponsorships are also available. Only 140 tickets are sold, so make sure to get them while you can.

The money raised goes to support the Gadsden Museum of Art. Wetzel said that for the last few years the money raised has gone to the museum’s education programs. The museum has a new classroom and an area for children to play.

“This year we are going to continue to grow our education programs,” said Wetzel. “We desperately need supplies.”

Currently, the museum offers classes to home-schooled children, the Girl and Boy Scouts and toddlers, teaching arts and crafts, drawing, painting and more.

In addition to providing classes at the museum, the museum also does outreach to schools throughout Gadsden and Etowah County school districts. Education and Outreach Coordinator Nicole Papa-Tudor visits nine schools to teach art.

For more information, call 256-546-7365 or visit gadsdenmuseum.com.