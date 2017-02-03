Legal notices for the week of Feb. 3 - 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated July 30, 2003, executed by Wade Colvin, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for America’s Wholesale Lender, which mortgage was recorded on July 31, 2003, in Document No. M-2003-3918, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Green Tree Servicing LLC, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 28, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Three (3) and Number Four (4), Block C, Briarcliff Village Alleghany Land and Development Companys, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 6, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/rgm

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Bobby Thomas Alford , an unmarried man and Amanda Faith Alford, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., on the 27th day of May, 2010, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3332779; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 24, of the Roe Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 35 and 36, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 441 River Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

404900

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Tammy Roper An Unmarried Woman And Alfredo J. Ramirez An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as a nominee for Ameris Bank, a Corporation dated March 28, 2014; said mortgage being recorded in Instrument No. 3399987 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 21st day of February, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots number 31, 32, 33, 34, and 35 of Norris Hills Subdivision, Hokes Bluff, Alabama, being that part of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 12 South, Range 7, lying North of Gadsden-Piedmont Road, Etowah County, Alabama, according to a plat prepared by Kioffer Lindsey, C.E. dated October, 1960 and recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 137, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 6453 3rd St, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Tammy Roper and Alfredo J. Ramirez or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 956816

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by ROY L. MERRIMAN AND CLEVELAND MARIE MERRIMAN, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to ALFA FINANCIAL CORPORATION on DECEMBER 6, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama, at DOCUMENT NUMBER: M-2006-0010, the undersigned ALFA FINANCIAL CORPORATION, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of ETOWAH County, Alabama, on FEBRUARY 23, 2017, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF LOT NUMBER ONE(1), BLOCK NUMBER ONE(1), IDLEWILD SUBDIVISION WHICH LIES WEST OF THE BRANCH RUNNING THROUGH SAID LOT 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK C, PAGE 195, PROBATE OFFICE , ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement.

ALFA FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

Mortgagee-Transferee

Leonard N. Math

Chambless Math & Carr, P.C.

P.O. Box 230759

Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759

334-272-2230

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yolanda Kimble Juddine and Willie C. Juddine, wife and husband, originally in favor of Long Beach Mortgage Company, on the 12th day of May, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number M-1999-2084; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Trustee on behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the registered holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2005-SD2, Asset Backed Pass¬ Through Certificates, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 2 and 3 in Block Number 2 in the W.T. Cox East Broad Street, Second Addition to East Gadsden, Plat Book C, Page 199, Probate Office, Etowah County.

Property street address for informational purposes: 305 E Chestnut St, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Trustee on behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the registered holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2005-SD2, Asset Backed Pass¬ Through Certificates, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

404833

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Alabama, Etowah County Default having been made pursuant to the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Nancy Irene Rushing and Terry Lynn Rushing, wife and husband, for and during their joint lives and upon the death of either of them, then to the survivor of them to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for E- Loan Inc. its successors and assigns, dated 11/28/05, said mortgage being recorded in Instrument M-2005-5533, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, AL said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to E*Trade Bank. E*Trade Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified/bank check only. The certified/bank check should be made payable to or endorsed to RCO Legal, P.C. The sale will take place during the legal hours of sale, on 02/23/17 before the courthouse door of Etowah County the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, AL, to-wit: Situated in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama: A parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 1 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 19, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; thence from said point beginning run in a Northwesterly direction along the West line of Lot Number 1, forty feet to a point; thence turn 90 degrees right and run 80 feet more or less to a point in the Eastern Lot line of Lot Number 2 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park; thence run in a Southeasterly direction 40 feet more or less to the Southeast corner of Lot Number 2 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along the South lines of said Lots Numbers 1 and 2 80 feet more or less to the point of beginning; Said parcel of land constituting the Southeastern 40 feet of Lots Numbers 1 and 2 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 19, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Being the same property conveyed to Nancy Irene Rushing and Husband, Terry Lynn Rushing, for and during their joint lives and upon the Death of either of them, then to the survivor of them by Deed from no grantor known recorded 05/12/1998 in Deed Book D1998 Page 1857, in the Probate Judge’s Office for Etowah County, Alabama. Tax ID # 15-09-29-4-000-017.001 Said property is commonly known as 503 PALACE AVE, RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906. The indebtedness has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of said Mortgage and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Mortgage and Note. In accordance with Ala. Code §6-5-248(h) notice is given that Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Nancy Irene Rushing or tenant(s). RCO Legal, P.C. 2970 Clairmont Road NE Suite 780 Atlanta, GA 30329 (770) 234-9181 (770) 234-9192

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 11, 2006, executed by Cheryl L. Brown, a single person, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, which mortgage was recorded on December 11, 2006, in Instrument No. 3260875, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Ditech Financial LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 28, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the East line of Haralson Street which is 273 feet Northerly from where the East line of said Haralson Street intersects the North line of Randall Street, said point also being 127 feet Southerly from the Southwest corner of the lot conveyed by Mamie L. Reynolds to John W. Burnett, by deed dated April 2, 1914 and recorded in Book 3-K, page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and from thence running in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of said Burnett lot a distance of 125 feet, more or less, to the West line of the Myers lot; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the Haralson Street a distance of 65 feet to a point 8 feet distant in a Northerly direction from the North line of Block A of the M.A. Stocks Addition to Gadsden, Alabama; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the North line of Block A of said M.A. Stocks Addition a distance of 125 feet, more or less, to the East line of Haralson Street, thence Northerly along the East line of Haralson Street a distance of 65 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of Section (9), township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of the Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Ditech Financial LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/rgm

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 14, 2009 by Cathy S. Payton, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Superior Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3312159 on April 22, 2009, and modified in modified by agreement recorded on August 11, 2016, in Instrument # 3438166, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to MidFirst Bank as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3386945 and Instrument #, 3425924 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 21, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel One:

Begin at a point in the North Line of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Twenty-Five (25), which point is 420.00 feet Easterly from the Northwest corner of said corner section; from thence run South 09 degrees 47 minutes 55 seconds East; 337.58 feet to a point on the Northwest right of way line of the Gadsden-Centre Highway; thence deflect left and run North 53 degrees 25 minutes 00 seconds East, along the northwesterly line of said highway, 85.00 feet to the southwest corner of the McCoy lot; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 34 minutes 51 seconds West, along said McCoy lot, 285.15 feet to an existing 2 inch pipe on the North line of said quarter, thence deflect left and run south 88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds West, 113.00 feet to the point of beginning, all lying in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4), Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and except:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11 S, R-6-East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run N88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds E along the North line thereof, 454.61 feet to the point of the beginning of the property described herein; thence run S 19 degress 19 minutes 28 seconds E, leaving said North line, 272.04 feet to 0 point; thence run N 02 degrees 34 minutes 1 seconds W, 259.02 feet to a point on said North line; thence run S 88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds W, along said north line, 78.39 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11 S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North line of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4), which is 420 feet easterly measured, along said North line from the Northwest corner thereof, said point being the Northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by Eunice T. Robertson, a widow, to R.B. Shamblin, by deed dated 20th March, 1947, and recorded in Book 327, Page 593, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run South 13 degrees 10 minutes East along the Westerly line of said Shamblin lot a distance of 342 feed to a point in the Northwest right of way line of the Gadsden Centre Highway; thence run South 53 minutes 25 minutes West along the Northwest right of way line of said Highway a distance of 76.38 feet to a point; thence run in a Northerly direction in a direct line a distance of 380 feet, more or less to a point in the North line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4), which is 12 feet westerly (measured along said north line from the point of beginning; thence run in a Easterly direction along the North line of said forty a distance of 12 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) in Section Twenty-Five 25, Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11-S, R-6-East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run N88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds E along the North line thereof, 454.61 feet to the point; thence run S 19 degrees 19 minutes 28 seconds East, leaving said North line. 272.04 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue S 19 degrees 19 minutes 28 seconds E, 22.33 feet to a point in the North line of U.S. Highway #411 (80 feet R/W); thence run S 53 degrees 25 minutes 00 seconds W, along said R/W, 7.79 feet an existing 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 02 degrees 34 minutes 1 seconds W; leaving said R/W. 25.78 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2538 Ewing Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

MidFirst Bank, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-011899

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert E. Greeley, married, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Advisors Group, on the 10th day of June, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3404073; the undersigned American Advisor Group, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Ten (10) and Eleven (11), in Block Number One (1), of Half Acres according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 236 and 237, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property street address for informational purposes: 201 Hardwood Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

American Advisor Group, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

402916

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Harvey G. Chandler, III and Courtney B. Chandler, husband and wife, to G & M Homes, LLC, dated October 21, 2011, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3356957; the undersigned mortgage owner, G & M Homes, LLC, has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 23rd day of February, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Eight (8) in Parcel Six (6) as shown on the map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

G & M Homes, LLC

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John A. Hollis and Kassidy B. Hollis husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on the 15th day of June, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3419461; the undersigned Renasant Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that portion of Lot 1 lying on the East side of the Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Road as shown by the division of the Estate A.H. and Margia Smith Lands in Fraction E, Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 47, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; save and except those portions conveyed by deed recorded in Book 1082, Page 193, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon, and subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in instrument recorded in Book 5-V, Page 401; Book 7-A, Page 431; and Book 7-F, Pages 234 and 244, all of said records being in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1300 N College Street, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Renasant Bank, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

398445

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Dan Samples, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on the 7th day of October, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3321468; the undersigned Planet Home Lending, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land more particularly described as follows: Commence at a point where the South line of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, intersects with the East right of way line of Tabor Road; thence run North along the said East right of way line a distance of 323.10 feet to a point which point is the point of beginning of the parcel herein conveyed; thence deflect 79 degrees 29 minutes to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 230.70 feet to a point; thence deflect 96 degrees 24 minutes to the left and run in a Northerly direct a distance of 284.55 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 104 degrees 085 minutes and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 144.15 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Tabor Road; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 92 degrees 46 minutes and run in a Southerly direction and along the East right of way line of said road a distance of 306.90 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel being a portion of the NW. 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, containing 1.27 acres, more or less, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7521 Tabor Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

404653

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cathy Holley Crook and husband, Rafael A. Crook, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 20, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc.#: M-2003-5532, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 27, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) in Noccalula Park Rearrangement, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, excepting the following described portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13), Block Number Three (3), which was conveyed to Allen E. Clayton, May 30, 1961. A westerly portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3), of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows:

Begin at the Southwest corner of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of Noccalula Park Rearrangement and run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of Lovely Place for a distance of 2 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction for a distance of 148 feet to the southwest corner of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Three (3); thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 14.2 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence in a Southerly direction along the Westerly line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 147.5 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:__/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

MONTY H. AUSTIN appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 8, 2016 Estate of CARYEON J. AUSTIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOHN E. MCCUTCHEN appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 11, 2017 Estate of DONALD RAY ELKINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JORDAN MCCARTNEY appointed Personal Representative (s) on November 22, 2016 Estate of TONY MCCARTNEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOHNNY SCALES appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 20, 2017 Estate of DEBRA ANN BRADFORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

THOMAS LLOYD COKER, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 13, 2017 Estate of MARY M COKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JOSH WALDEN. appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 17, 2017 Estate of ELIZABETH ANN MCCORMACK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

JUDY BURNS HALLMARK appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 20, 2016 Estate of JAMES HENRY HALLMARK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

SHARON HUGHES appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 7, 2016 Estate of MORRIS EUGENE WHATLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ANN GARTNER RIDGEWAY appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 13, 2017 Estate of PAUL LEWIS RIDGEWAY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

LARRY WAYNE COKER AND PEGGY COKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 20, 2017 Estate of NETTIE SUE COKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

LARRY WAYNE COKER AND PEGGY COKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 24, 2017 Estate of TRAVIS DON COKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

REBECCA LYNN ALFORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 3, 2017 Estate of ALICE FAYE FERGUSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

DONALD BRUCE HILL appointed Personal Representative (s) on October 11, 2016 Estate of DONALD LOFTON HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

BARRY KENNETH BAKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 20, 2017 Estate of CHARLES E. BAKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-17-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

822 AVENUE B in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The North 86 feet to Lot Number 5 in Block Number 21 in the Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition, as rearranged by Coosa Land Company, et al according to map of rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 and 335, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to State of Alabama, P.O. Box 327210, Montgomery, and Leslie Higgins, 1014 7th Avenue, and Compass Bank, P.O. Box 10184, Birmingham;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 24, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Feb 3, 2017

RESOLUTION NO. R-18-17

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1106 HURST STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4) in block Number Twelve (12) in Ward Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 53, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to Ollie Mae Williams, 9407 Whaleys Lake Trace, Jonesboro, GA; Jacquline Belcher, 9407 Whaleys Lake Trace, Jonesboro, GA;

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City

Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 24, 2017.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

Feb 3, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Section 39-1-1 (f), 1975 Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc., has completed the Contract for Electrical Upgrades at Noccalula Falls for the City of Gadsden and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department, Room 302, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

PO Box 2026, 906 Nuckolls Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

DANNY MEL LONG, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of CARMEN JANECE LONG, seeking a divorce and other relief by March 20, 2017, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF CHILDREN BORN TO AMANDA TABATHA BARTLETT

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT (S)

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of children born to AMANDA TABITHA BARTLETT, Natural Mother, set to be heard on March 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 10th day of November, 2016, alleging that the identity of the natural parent (s) of said minor children is/are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children is that of putative father (s). Minor children’s birth dates are October 25, 2002 and December 20, 2005.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Attorney Shaun Malone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this 23rd day of January, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Shaun Malone

P. O. Box 1039

Gadsden, AL 35902

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1127

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD AND TO CRYSTAL MAE THORNTON, mother, WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Crystal Mae Thornton, Natural Mother), was filed on the 27th day of January, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father, and that the whereabouts of Crystal Mae Thornton are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is 07/07/14.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court Attn: Wendy, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902.

DONE this 30th day of January, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, JR.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Feb 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-9311

IN RE: MARVIN KYLE

TO: Marlena Kyle, Yolanda Kyle, address unknown

You will please take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Conservatorship of Marvin Kyle, was filed in my office for Probate by the Department of Human Resources, and that the 15th day of February at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing thereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

Debra Ann Bowles Kendall, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Charles Kevin Kendall’s petition for divorce and other relief by March 10, 2017, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 31-DR-2017-900012, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Done the 12th day of January, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jan 20, 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-9310

In the Matter of CHRISTIAN WILLIAM BRADY

Notice to Margaret Brady, Mother, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Fred Zackery and filed a Petition for Letters of Guardianship and moves the Court to enter an Order granting the Letters of Guardianship.

You are hereby notified to appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County, on the 21st day of February, 2017, at 2:30 o’clock p.m. when the Petition for Letters of Guardianship will be considered, and to show cause, if any, why Fred Zackery’s Petition for Letters of Guardianship should not be granted.

This, the 12th day of January, 2017 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

PUBLICATION NOTICE

CARLOS ESTEBAN FRANCISCO, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce of Aura Martina Coronado-Matias, by seeking relief by March 4, 2017, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 S. 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Jan 13, 20, 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 a.m. February 24, 2017 at 480 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL 35903.

Brenda Dunning, 70; Andrea King, 110 & 35; Andrea Yow, 61; Vittorio Cole, 65; Marcella Stovall, 147; Tyler Gates, 30; Tisha Patterson, 100; Stephanie Woods, 140; Kendrick Swain, 59; Tracy Lowe, 95; Danette Effinger, 52; Amelia Johnson, 27; Deborah McCloughan, 3; Gerald Johnson, 32; Delores Abney, 37; Blake Hall, 39; Robin Townsend, 47, 85 & 86.

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on March 3, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

2000 CHEVROLET S10

VIN: 1GCCS 19W3Y8244744

Vehicle 2

2015 FORD MUSTANG

VIN: 1FA6P8A M7F5359353

Vehicle 3

2000 PONTIAC GRAND PRIX

VIN: 1G2WP5 2K8YF176650

Vehicle 4

2001 BUICK LESABRE

VIN: 1G4HP54 K614283484

Vehicle 5

1992 JAGUAR XJ

VIN: SAJFY1745 NC654341

Vehicle 6

2003 MAZDA 6

VIN: 1YVFP80C0 35M37156

Vehicle 7

2010 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT

VIN: NM0KS7B N0AT000050

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Jan 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on March 3, 2017 for charges due.

2001 Mercury Sable VIN# 1MEFM5OU7 1A634639

A-1 Express Lube

470 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL 35903

Jan 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on March 3, 2017 for charges due.

Motorcycle VIN# JKAZX 4J1X7A069360

Christane Fisher

910 Alexandria Rd SW

Jacksonville, AL 36265

Jan 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle on March 3, 2017 for charges due.

2000 Silver Honda VIN# 1HGE J814XYL12 0368

Southeast Auto Sales LLC

403 US Hwy 411

Gadsden, AL 35901

Jan 27 & Feb 3, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

1998 LEXUS ES300

VIN: JT8BF28 G7W5042339

Vehicle 2

2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA

VIN: 2G1WT 58K279195564

Vehicle 3

2002 BUICK RENDEZVOUS

VIN: 3G5DA0 3EX2S521400

Vehicle 4

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4A L11D45N900659

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following abandoned vehicles on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

1997 Jeep Wrangler VIN# 1J4FY19 S3VP 468827

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following abandoned vehicles on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN# 2G2WP5222 41203536

Thacker Towing & Recovery

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

Feb 3 & 10, 2017