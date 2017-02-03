Local Church offers a Taste of Hope

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The Twelfth Street Baptist Church holds a special ministry on the last Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For about two years, the church has held Taste of Hope, which provides hot meals to people in need.

The church emphasizes that the meals are hot, with different meals every month.

Taste of Hope began as an idea from a teenage member of the church to offer meals. When it began about 30 people received meals. Now about 80 people are fed a month.

In order to get food on the table about 30 to 35 volunteers from the church come together to cook, guide parking, decorate tables and provide companionship to visitors.

The Twelfth Street Baptist Church does several other ministries aimed to help the needy in the community. The church prepares brown bag lunches to students in need at John Jones Elementary School.

The church donates shoes to children at West End and Walnut Park elementary schools. Last year, over 100 shoes were donated.

The church provides daycare for working families, and Sunday School for special needs adults.

The church offers an early Sunday service at 8:30 a.m., Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and a late service at 11 a.m. The church also offers a Wednesday service at 6 p.m.

For more information about Twelfth Street Baptist Church, visit www.12thstreetbaptist.org.