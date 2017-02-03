Sweet Tea Trio to open for Bon Jovi concert

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Weeks ago, Sweet Tea Trio Manager LeRoy Falcon saw an advertisement asking musicians to enter videos for a contest to open for Bon Jovi’s “This House is Not for Sale Tour.”

Bon Jovi is a rock band that got its start in New Jersey. The band released its first album in 1984. Since then, Bon Jovi has continued to release hit songs, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “It’s My Life,” Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and “This House Is Not for Sale.”

“Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time,” said Bon Jovi, in an official press release. “That’s the opportunity we were given and now we want to pay it forward. If you’re ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music.”

After finding out the tour would be coming to the BJCC Arena in Birmingham, Falcon submitted a video of the Sweet Tea Trio, but did not expect to win.

“I figured there would have been thousands of submissions,” said Falcon. “Let’s face it, there are a lot of deserving artists that never make it.”

On Friday, January 27, Falcon received a phone call letting him know that the Sweet Tea Trio had been selected to open for Bon Jovi at the Birmingham concert on February 16. Tickets for the show can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com. Prices range from less than $18 to VIP packages that cost up to $1500.

In a press release, Sweet Tea said that “opening for Bon Jovi on the ‘This House is Not for Sale Tour’ certainly for us is like ‘living on a prayer.’”

The Sweet Tea Trio is comprised of Savannah Coker, Victoria Camp and Southside High School student Kate Falcon. The band has won several contests, and was even named Alabama’s Country Music Artist of the Year in 2016. Etowah County local singer Kate Falcon sang with Martina McBride at a concert. She also auditioned for The Voice.

Recently the Sweet Tea Trio has been recording new material for their own EP. Falcon said that this concert is the perfect place to debut these new original songs.

For more information on the Sweet Tea Trio, visit www.sweetteatrio.com or www.facebook.com/SweetTeaTrio.