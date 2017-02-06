Area athletes medal at state indoor track & field meet

Southside High’s Hunter Nails and Gaston’s Amayiah Hill each won a gold medal at last weekend’s AHSAA State Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Nails won his second straight first-place medal in the Class 6A 800-meter run with a time of 1:56.50. He also won second place silver in the 1600 meter run with time of 4:23.47.

Hill won the girls Class 1A-3A shot put event with a toss of 29-11.25. The Panthers finished in 11th place, while the Lady Bulldogs came in 13th.

Other local athletes who earned points were Gadsden City junior Jaylon Flemming, who finished fifth in the Class 7A boys 60-meter dash with a time of 7.16, and Gadsden City’s Tyress Ellis, who came in eighth in the Class 7A boys high jump with a leap of six feet (1.82 meters).