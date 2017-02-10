In & around SEC basketball

By Cole Frederick

Alabama and Auburn Week 5 Review

Auburn completed the season sweep of Alabama as the Tigers knocked off the Crimson Tide, 82 – 77, in Coleman Coliseum last Saturday, Feb. 4. Senior guard Ronnie Johnson scored 15 points off the bench for the Tigers (16 – 8, 5 – 6), who hadn’t swept the Crimson Tide (14 – 9, 7 – 4) since 2009. Auburn followed up that win with another victory over Mississippi State. Alabama went on the road and defeated No. 19 South Carolina, 90 – 86, in four overtimes. The Tigers travel to Oxford to take on Ole Miss on Saturday (Feb. 11), while the Tide hosts Kentucky.



SEC Basketball

Rankings

1. Kentucky (19 – 5, 9 – 2)

2. South Car. (19 – 5, 9 – 2)

3. Florida (19 – 5, 9 – 2)

4. Arkansas (17 – 7, 6 – 5)

5. Tennessee (13 – 10, 5 – 5)

6. Auburn (16 – 8, 5 – 6)

7. Alabama (14 – 9, 7 – 4)

8. Georgia (13 – 11 4 – 7)

9. Ole Miss (14 – 9, 5 – 5)

10. Miss State (14 – 9, 5 – 6)

11. Vandy (12 – 12, 5 – 6)

12. Tex. A&M (12 – 10, 4 – 6)

13. LSU (9 – 14, 1 – 10)

14. Missouri (6 – 16, 1 – 9)

Week 6 Previews and Predictions

Week 5: 6 – 6

Season: 21 – 13

Saturday, Feb. 11



Game of the Week

Kentucky at Alabama.

Alabama picked up its best win of the season on the road at South Carolina, but the Tide still have plenty of work to do if they want a chance at a NCAA Tournament bid. Defeating Kentucky is a must for Avery Johnson’s team, but Kentucky has one of the most talented rosters in college basketball this season.

Prediction: Kentucky 76, Alabama 71.

Texas A&M at Florida.

The Gators enter the weekend in the three-way tie for first place in the SEC with South Carolina and Kentucky, and currently are playing their best ball of the season. Florida is a lock for the NCAA Tournament but the Gators can certainly improve their seeding before Selection Sunday.

Prediction: Florida 80, Texas A&M 67.

Vanderbilt at Missouri.

The Commodores have been one of the hardest teams in the SEC to figure out this season. They have great wins at Florida and at Arkansas but also have strange home losses to Ole Miss and Tennessee. Missouri is the worst team in the SEC this season, so the ‘Dores should be able to extend their winning streak on Saturday.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 70, Missouri 65.

Georgia at Tennessee.

Despite a 13 – 10 record, Tennessee has a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament. Impressive wins over Kansas State and Kentucky were massive for the Vols’ resume, but they need to continue adding wins if they want a tournament berth next month.

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Georgia 67.

Auburn at Ole Miss.

Auburn’s season has been filled with inconsistency, but the Tigers have had a major turnaround season this year. At 16 – 8, the Tigers are still on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament picture, but they might have a chance, if they can finish strong down the stretch. Ole Miss has been one of the better teams in the SEC over the last few weeks and will present a difficult challenge for the young Tigers.

Prediction: Ole Miss 81, Auburn 78.

South Carolina at

Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks have a share of the SEC lead heading into the weekend and are heading to play a Mississippi State team that has proven to be capable of upsetting teams at home. The Gamecocks will make the NCAA Tournament but they can’t afford too many losses to mediocre opponents.

Prediction: South Carolina 75, Mississippi State 71.

Arkansas at LSU.

Despite some bad losses in recent weeks, the Razorbacks are still in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid. A loss at LSU would likely end their at-large chances because the Tigers are one of the worst teams in the league this season.

Prediction: Arkansas 81, LSU 72.



Tuesday, Feb. 14

Florida 85, Auburn 77.

Kentucky 91, Tennessee 80.

Georgia 71, Mississippi State 65.

Ole Miss 83, LSU 70.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

South Carolina 64, Arkansas 60.

Alabama 67, Missouri 58.



Thursday, Feb. 16

Vanderbilt 83, Texas A&M 76.