Lady Eagles dispatch White Plains in tourney

By Mike Goodson, Sports Correspondent

Hokes Bluff overcame a 23-point performance by White Plains’ Grey Young to take a giant step towards Jacksonville with a 51 – 37 win on the Class 4A, Area 12 Tournament semifinals at HBHS.

“Everyone came up big tonight,” said Hokes Bluff head coach Jason Shields. “Grey Young is a great athlete. We were able to take the ball inside against White Plains with great success. We played hard and were able to make our shots when we needed to.”

The Lady Eagles (26 – 4) will face Jacksonville on the tournament championship game on Friday, Feb. 10.

The game started out slowly with the Eagles taking a 12 – 11 lead after the first eight of play.

Hokes Bluff was able to bang the ball inside to Kendall Johnson and Amanda Noah to stretch the halftime lead to 28 – 17.

The Lady Eagles extended their lead to 43 – 28 after three periods. Hokes Bluff was paced by Tylynn Register with 14 points, followed by Amanda Noah and Kendall Johnson with 12 each.