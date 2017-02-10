Lady Titans move to tournament finals

By Mike Goodson, Staff Correspondent

The Gadsden City High Lady Titans overcame a sluggish first half start to dismantle Huntsville, 59 – 41, in the semifinal round of Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at GCHS.

Gadsden City will face Grissom in the tournament championship game on Friday. Since there is no subregional round in the Class 7A, both teams will advance to the Northeast Regional Tournament at JSU.

“We started out slow but finally got things going in the second half,” said GCHS head coach Jeremy Brooks.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 9 – 2 lead and led 9 – 8 after one period. The Titans fought back to take a 24-23 halftime lead.

Haley Troupe exploded for most of her 26 points in the third quarter, followed by Brooke Burns with 10 as Gadsden City kicked it up to a 39 – 29 after 24 minutes. Gadsden outscored Huntsville 20 – 12 in the fourth period on the way to the 18-point margin of victory. Ashly Jackson led Huntsville with 11 points, followed by Emily Bowan with 11.