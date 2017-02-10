Legal notices for the week of Feb. 10 - 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by ROY L. MERRIMAN AND CLEVELAND MARIE MERRIMAN, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS HUSBAND AND WIFE, to ALFA FINANCIAL CORPORATION on DECEMBER 6, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama, at DOCUMENT NUMBER: M-2006-0010, the undersigned ALFA FINANCIAL CORPORATION, as mortgagee (or transferee), under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, at the entrance of the Courthouse of ETOWAH County, Alabama, on FEBRUARY 23, 2017, between the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to wit:

ALL THAT PART OF LOT NUMBER ONE(1), BLOCK NUMBER ONE(1), IDLEWILD SUBDIVISION WHICH LIES WEST OF THE BRANCH RUNNING THROUGH SAID LOT 1, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK C, PAGE 195, PROBATE OFFICE , ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all zoning, easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens, Ad Valorem Real Estate Taxes and\or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use, enjoyment or condition. The mortgagee or transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

All bidders will be required to execute a bidding agreement prior to sale. Copies of the bidding agreement may be obtained prior to the sale. The successful bidder will be required to pay the bid amount at the time of sale in cash or certified funds.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the attorneys fees and expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to cancellation or postponement.

ALFA FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

Mortgagee-Transferee

Leonard N. Math

Chambless Math & Carr, P.C.

P.O. Box 230759

Montgomery, Alabama 36123-0759

334-272-2230

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Yolanda Kimble Juddine and Willie C. Juddine, wife and husband, originally in favor of Long Beach Mortgage Company, on the 12th day of May, 1999, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number M-1999-2084; the undersigned HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Trustee on behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the registered holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2005-SD2, Asset Backed Pass¬ Through Certificates, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 2 and 3 in Block Number 2 in the W.T. Cox East Broad Street, Second Addition to East Gadsden, Plat Book C, Page 199, Probate Office, Etowah County.

Property street address for informational purposes: 305 E Chestnut St, Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

HSBC Bank USA, NA, as Trustee on behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the registered holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2005-SD2, Asset Backed Pass¬ Through Certificates, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

404833

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Alabama, Etowah County Default having been made pursuant to the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Nancy Irene Rushing and Terry Lynn Rushing, wife and husband, for and during their joint lives and upon the death of either of them, then to the survivor of them to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for E- Loan Inc. its successors and assigns, dated 11/28/05, said mortgage being recorded in Instrument M-2005-5533, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, AL said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to E*Trade Bank. E*Trade Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified/bank check only. The certified/bank check should be made payable to or endorsed to RCO Legal, P.C. The sale will take place during the legal hours of sale, on 02/23/17 before the courthouse door of Etowah County the following real estate, situated in Etowah County, AL, to-wit: Situated in the County of Etowah and State of Alabama: A parcel of land described as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 1 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 19, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; thence from said point beginning run in a Northwesterly direction along the West line of Lot Number 1, forty feet to a point; thence turn 90 degrees right and run 80 feet more or less to a point in the Eastern Lot line of Lot Number 2 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park; thence run in a Southeasterly direction 40 feet more or less to the Southeast corner of Lot Number 2 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along the South lines of said Lots Numbers 1 and 2 80 feet more or less to the point of beginning; Said parcel of land constituting the Southeastern 40 feet of Lots Numbers 1 and 2 in Block Number 10 of Rainbow Park, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 19, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Being the same property conveyed to Nancy Irene Rushing and Husband, Terry Lynn Rushing, for and during their joint lives and upon the Death of either of them, then to the survivor of them by Deed from no grantor known recorded 05/12/1998 in Deed Book D1998 Page 1857, in the Probate Judge’s Office for Etowah County, Alabama. Tax ID # 15-09-29-4-000-017.001 Said property is commonly known as 503 PALACE AVE, RAINBOW CITY, AL 35906. The indebtedness has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of said Mortgage and Note, including but not limited to the nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorney’s fees and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Mortgage and Note. In accordance with Ala. Code §6-5-248(h) notice is given that Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. Said property will be sold subject to the following items which may affect the title to said property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Nancy Irene Rushing or tenant(s). RCO Legal, P.C. 2970 Clairmont Road NE Suite 780 Atlanta, GA 30329 (770) 234-9181 (770) 234-9192

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 11, 2006, executed by Cheryl L. Brown, a single person, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, which mortgage was recorded on December 11, 2006, in Instrument No. 3260875, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Ditech Financial LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 28, 2017, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the East line of Haralson Street which is 273 feet Northerly from where the East line of said Haralson Street intersects the North line of Randall Street, said point also being 127 feet Southerly from the Southwest corner of the lot conveyed by Mamie L. Reynolds to John W. Burnett, by deed dated April 2, 1914 and recorded in Book 3-K, page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and from thence running in an Easterly direction and parallel with the South line of said Burnett lot a distance of 125 feet, more or less, to the West line of the Myers lot; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel with the Haralson Street a distance of 65 feet to a point 8 feet distant in a Northerly direction from the North line of Block A of the M.A. Stocks Addition to Gadsden, Alabama; thence in a Westerly direction and parallel with the North line of Block A of said M.A. Stocks Addition a distance of 125 feet, more or less, to the East line of Haralson Street, thence Northerly along the East line of Haralson Street a distance of 65 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter (SW ¼) of the Northwest Quarter (NW ¼) of Section (9), township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of the Huntsville Meridian, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Ditech Financial LLC

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/rgm

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 14, 2009 by Cathy S. Payton, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Superior Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3312159 on April 22, 2009, and modified in modified by agreement recorded on August 11, 2016, in Instrument # 3438166, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to MidFirst Bank as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3386945 and Instrument #, 3425924 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 21, 2017, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel One:

Begin at a point in the North Line of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of Section Twenty-Five (25), which point is 420.00 feet Easterly from the Northwest corner of said corner section; from thence run South 09 degrees 47 minutes 55 seconds East; 337.58 feet to a point on the Northwest right of way line of the Gadsden-Centre Highway; thence deflect left and run North 53 degrees 25 minutes 00 seconds East, along the northwesterly line of said highway, 85.00 feet to the southwest corner of the McCoy lot; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 34 minutes 51 seconds West, along said McCoy lot, 285.15 feet to an existing 2 inch pipe on the North line of said quarter, thence deflect left and run south 88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds West, 113.00 feet to the point of beginning, all lying in the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4), Section Twenty-Five (25), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Less and except:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11 S, R-6-East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run N88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds E along the North line thereof, 454.61 feet to the point of the beginning of the property described herein; thence run S 19 degress 19 minutes 28 seconds E, leaving said North line, 272.04 feet to 0 point; thence run N 02 degrees 34 minutes 1 seconds W, 259.02 feet to a point on said North line; thence run S 88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds W, along said north line, 78.39 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11 S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the North line of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4), which is 420 feet easterly measured, along said North line from the Northwest corner thereof, said point being the Northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by Eunice T. Robertson, a widow, to R.B. Shamblin, by deed dated 20th March, 1947, and recorded in Book 327, Page 593, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run South 13 degrees 10 minutes East along the Westerly line of said Shamblin lot a distance of 342 feed to a point in the Northwest right of way line of the Gadsden Centre Highway; thence run South 53 minutes 25 minutes West along the Northwest right of way line of said Highway a distance of 76.38 feet to a point; thence run in a Northerly direction in a direct line a distance of 380 feet, more or less to a point in the North line of said Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4), which is 12 feet westerly (measured along said north line from the point of beginning; thence run in a Easterly direction along the North line of said forty a distance of 12 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) in Section Twenty-Five 25, Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three:

Commence at the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11-S, R-6-East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run N88 degrees 30 minutes 47 seconds E along the North line thereof, 454.61 feet to the point; thence run S 19 degrees 19 minutes 28 seconds East, leaving said North line. 272.04 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue S 19 degrees 19 minutes 28 seconds E, 22.33 feet to a point in the North line of U.S. Highway #411 (80 feet R/W); thence run S 53 degrees 25 minutes 00 seconds W, along said R/W, 7.79 feet an existing 1/2 inch rebar; thence run N 02 degrees 34 minutes 1 seconds W; leaving said R/W. 25.78 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NW 1/4, Section 25, T-11-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2538 Ewing Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

ANY PROPERTY ADDRESS PROVIDED IS NOT PART OF THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY SOLD HEREIN AND IN THE EVENT OF ANY DISCREPANCY, THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION REFERENCED HEREIN SHALL CONTROL.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

MidFirst Bank, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-011899

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert E. Greeley, married, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for American Advisors Group, on the 10th day of June, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3404073; the undersigned American Advisor Group, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Ten (10) and Eleven (11), in Block Number One (1), of Half Acres according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Pages 236 and 237, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Property street address for informational purposes: 201 Hardwood Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

American Advisor Group, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

402916

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John A. Hollis and Kassidy B. Hollis husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on the 15th day of June, 2015, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3419461; the undersigned Renasant Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 21, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that portion of Lot 1 lying on the East side of the Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Road as shown by the division of the Estate A.H. and Margia Smith Lands in Fraction E, Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 47, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; save and except those portions conveyed by deed recorded in Book 1082, Page 193, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon, and subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as set out in instrument recorded in Book 5-V, Page 401; Book 7-A, Page 431; and Book 7-F, Pages 234 and 244, all of said records being in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1300 N College Street, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Renasant Bank, Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

398445

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Joseph Dan Samples, an unmarried person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, on the 7th day of October, 2009, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3321468; the undersigned Planet Home Lending, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on March 7, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A parcel of land more particularly described as follows: Commence at a point where the South line of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, intersects with the East right of way line of Tabor Road; thence run North along the said East right of way line a distance of 323.10 feet to a point which point is the point of beginning of the parcel herein conveyed; thence deflect 79 degrees 29 minutes to the right and run in a Northeasterly direction a distance of 230.70 feet to a point; thence deflect 96 degrees 24 minutes to the left and run in a Northerly direct a distance of 284.55 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 104 degrees 085 minutes and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 144.15 feet to a point on the East right of way line of Tabor Road; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 92 degrees 46 minutes and run in a Southerly direction and along the East right of way line of said road a distance of 306.90 feet to the point of beginning; said parcel being a portion of the NW. 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 7 East, containing 1.27 acres, more or less, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 7521 Tabor Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

404653

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cathy Holley Crook and husband, Rafael A. Crook, to Family Savings Federal Credit Union on the October 20, 2003, said mortgage being recorded at Doc.#: M-2003-5532, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on February 27, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Block Number Three (3) in Noccalula Park Rearrangement, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, excepting the following described portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13), Block Number Three (3), which was conveyed to Allen E. Clayton, May 30, 1961. A westerly portion of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3), of the rearrangement of Noccalula Park according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book F, pages 103-105, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows:

Begin at the Southwest corner of Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Block Number Three (3) of Noccalula Park Rearrangement and run in an Easterly direction and along the North line of Lovely Place for a distance of 2 feet to a point; thence in a Northeasterly direction for a distance of 148 feet to the southwest corner of Lot Number Two (2) in Block Three (3); thence in a Westerly direction and along the North line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 14.2 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence in a Southerly direction along the Westerly line of Lot Number Thirteen (13) for a distance of 147.5 feet to the point of beginning.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union (fka Family Savings Federal Credit Union)

BY:__/s/Dana L. Rice

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Lloyd, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert J. Laird, Jr., an unmarried man, originally in favor of Kondaur Capital Corporation, a Delaware Corporation, on the 12th day of September, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3407333; the undersigned Kondaur Capital Corporation, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 68, 70, 72, 74, 76 and the South 91 feet of Lots 67, 69, 71, 73, and 75 in Block 2 of Mary Martin Lay’s Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book D, Page 101, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 415 Paxton Avenue, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kondaur Capital Corporation, Mortgagee/Transferee

Andy Saag

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

405036

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Jane Ellen Stewart, an unmarried woman, to Jean Loflin, dated June 20, 2014, recorded as Instrument Number: 3403473, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on March 10, 2017, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lots Numbers Twenty-Nine (29), Thirty (30), Thirty-One (31), Thirty-Two (32), and Thirty-Three (33) in Block D in Druid Park, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book F, Page 343, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama; save and except those portions described in Book 1049, Page 67, said Probate Office.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: February 8, 2017

JEAN LOFLIN

BY:GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Day & Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by David B. Miller and wife, Amy P. Miller, to Carolyn Long, dated February 20, 2013, recorded as Instrument Number: 3381409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on March 10, 2017, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

The Northwest twenty-five (25) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Twelve (12) of the original survey of Attalla, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 226 and 227, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: February 8, 2017

CAROLYN LONG

BY:GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Day & Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 543-1660

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Charles E. Cooper and Mary Cooper, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for MortgageAmerica, Inc., on the 31st day of March, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3348305 and modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Instrument Number 3405807; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7 of Seven Oaks Subdivision, Phase II, according to the Map or Plat thereof of record in Plat Book K, Page 40, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 115 Turnberry, Rainbow City, AL 35906

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

P. O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

282960

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steven W Partridge Husband And Cherie C Partridge Wife to The Bank dated August 11, 2000; said mortgage being recorded in Book 2000, Page 228, as modified by that certain Modification Agreement in Instrument No. 3380035 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION in Instrument 3383130 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of March, 2017 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Wild Acres Unit Two, as recorded in Plat Book G, Page 221, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 105 Bridlewood Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Steven W Partridge and Cherie C Partridge or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1310

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccallaraymer.com

File No. 975115

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain real estate mortgage executed by Julie Dawn Roe to James D. Murray, dated October 10, 2014, and recorded in Instrument #3408628, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and the mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and said default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the powers of sale contained in said mortgage, the mortgagee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest and best bidder in front of the Courthouse door of the Etowah County Courthouse, during the legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of March, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Thirteen (13) in Riverview Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 381 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the records of the Probate Court. The property will be sold without warrant, or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment, and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the property and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in the property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An Attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

By: David C. Livingston

Attorney for Mortgagee

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-9300

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that mortgage dated July 20, 2016, in favor of Vantage Bank of Alabama, a corporation, and executed by Brandon L. Smith, a single man, which mortgage is recorded July 26, 2016, as Instrument Number 3437449, in the probate records of Etowah County, Alabama, the mortgagee has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be due and payable as provided in said mortgage, and notice is hereby given that pursuant to the law and power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the front doors of the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, at the legal hours of sale, on March 3, 2017, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land located in the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the record location of the NE corner of said NE ¼ of the SE ¼; thence South 5.0 feet; thence S 89 deg. 01’ W 342.0 feet to a 1” pipe; thence S 89 deg. 01’ W 102.93 feet to an iron set at the South right of way of Coosa Road, the true point of beginning; thence S 22 deg. 52’ 25” E 115.03 feet to an iron set; thence S 72 deg. 25’ 52” W 113.68 feet to an iron set; thence N 22 deg. 52’ 25” W 150.00 feet, passing through an iron found at 33.74 feet to a ½” steel rod at the South right of way of said Coosa Road; thence N 89 deg. 01’ E 121.99 feet along said right of way to be the true point of beginning. (w2j36704etowah)

Said sale is being made for the purpose of applying the proceeds to the debt secured by the mortgage and the expenses of foreclosure. The auctioneer will give to the purchaser an Auctioneer’s deed subject to ad valorem taxes due October 1, 2017, subject to any and all statutory rights of redemption, previous mortgages, if any, all easements, encroachments, unrecorded leases, if any, any rights of way for road, or otherwise, utilities, title to all minerals and all restrictions and covenants of record.

JONES MILWEE & CAMERON, LLC

ATTORNEY AND AUCTIONEER

P. O. BOX 940

GUNTERSVILLE, AL 35976

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. on April 4, 2007, by Jeanette C. Ford, and recorded and secured indebtedness having been transferred Wells Fargo Bank, NA. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, as counsel for the Mortgagee or Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in the said mortgage will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on the January 18, 2017, during the legal hours of sale the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY IN ETOWAH COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA: ALL THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) LYING SOUTH OF WHAT IS KNOWN AS THE OLD HUNTSVILLE PUBLIC ROAD, RUNNING IN AN EASTERLY AND WESTERLY DIRECTION ACROSS SAID FORTY, IN SECTION TWENTY-FOUR (24), TOWNSHIP ELEVEN (11) SOUTH OF RANGE FOUR (4) EAST OF HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND CONTAINING 20 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, SAVE AND EXCEPT: THAT PORTION PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED TO EDDIE W. CAMPBELL AND WIFE, GWONDELL N. CAMPBELL, UNDER DATE OF AUGUST 31, 1967, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK “1042”, PAGE 197, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BETTER DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, AND FROM THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 910 FEET TO A BRANCH; THENCE, NORTHWESTERLY AND ALONG SAID BRANCH FOR A DISTANCE OF 500 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF OLD HUNTSVILLE ROAD; THENCE WESTERLY AND ALONG THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID OLD HUNTSVILLE ROAD A DISTANCE OF 595 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY; THENCE SOUTH AND ALONG THE SAID WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 465 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE-NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 4 EAST, IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, SAID PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING NINE (9) ACRES, MORE OR LESS. BEING THE SAME PREMISES CONVEYED TO JEANETTE C. FORD FROM EDWARD LITTLE CAMPBELL AND WIFE, VERA ARKIE CAMPBELL BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 11/30/1983, AND RECORDED ON 12/01 /1983, AT BOOK 1398, PAGE 227,INETOWAH COUNTY, AL.

Notice of this foreclosure sale may also be provided to the following parties if applicable, who may have some interest in said property, in order that they might avail themselves of the opportunity to bid at said foreclosure sale: Internal Revenue Service.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1144 Egypt Rd, Altoona, AL 35952. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) must be tendered in certified funds at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser as a non-refundable deposit. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds within 24 HOURS thereafter at the law offices of Shapiro and Ingle, LLP, 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28216, 704-333-8107. Shapiro and Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO AND INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/16-009984

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The public sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on January 18, 2017, by public announcement being made at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. The foreclosure sale described hereinabove shall be held on the February 23, 2017, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale.

Feb 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOHNNY SCALES appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 20, 2017 Estate of DEBRA ANN BRADFORD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

THOMAS LLOYD COKER, JR. appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 13, 2017 Estate of MARY M COKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JOSH WALDEN. appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 17, 2017 Estate of ELIZABETH ANN MCCORMACK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

JUDY BURNS HALLMARK appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 20, 2016 Estate of JAMES HENRY HALLMARK, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

SHARON HUGHES appointed Personal Representative (s) on December 7, 2016 Estate of MORRIS EUGENE WHATLEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

ANN GARTNER RIDGEWAY appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 13, 2017 Estate of PAUL LEWIS RIDGEWAY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Jan 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LARRY WAYNE COKER AND PEGGY COKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 20, 2017 Estate of NETTIE SUE COKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

LARRY WAYNE COKER AND PEGGY COKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 24, 2017 Estate of TRAVIS DON COKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

REBECCA LYNN ALFORD appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 3, 2017 Estate of ALICE FAYE FERGUSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

DONALD BRUCE HILL appointed Personal Representative (s) on October 11, 2016 Estate of DONALD LOFTON HILL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

BARRY KENNETH BAKER appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 20, 2017 Estate of CHARLES E. BAKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________

NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

VICKIE S. BOWERS appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 27, 2017 Estate of EDSEL SWICEGOOD, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

RONNIE MCCLURE appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 25, 2017 Estate of JAMES C. BIGHAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

TAMMY RICHARDSON appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 27, 2017 Estate of PHILLIP RICHARDSON deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE TO

FILE CLAIMS

MARCIE MCCORKLE LOMBARD appointed Personal Representative (s) on January 8, 2017 Estate of HARRY WARNER LOMBARD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Section 39-1-1 (f), 1975 Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc., has completed the Contract for Electrical Upgrades at Noccalula Falls for the City of Gadsden and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Gadsden Engineering Department, Room 302, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

A & S Electrical Contractors, Inc.

PO Box 2026, 906 Nuckolls Street

Gadsden, AL 35903

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

DANNY MEL LONG, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer the complaint of CARMEN JANECE LONG, seeking a divorce and other relief by March 20, 2017, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________PUBLICATION ON ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF CHILDREN BORN TO AMANDA TABATHA BARTLETT

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT (S)

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of children born to AMANDA TABITHA BARTLETT, Natural Mother, set to be heard on March 28, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., was filed on the 10th day of November, 2016, alleging that the identity of the natural parent (s) of said minor children is/are unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor children is that of putative father (s). Minor children’s birth dates are October 25, 2002 and December 20, 2005.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Attorney Shaun Malone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Done this 23rd day of January, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Shaun Malone

P. O. Box 1039

Gadsden, AL 35902

Jan 27, Feb 3, 10 & 17, 2017

______________PUBLICATION ON

ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1127

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF A MINOR CHILD AND TO CRYSTAL MAE THORNTON, mother, WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Crystal Mae Thornton, Natural Mother), was filed on the 27th day of January, 2017, alleging that the identity of the natural father is unknown or has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father, and that the whereabouts of Crystal Mae Thornton are not known. Minor Child’s birth date is 07/07/14.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, Etowah County Probate Court Attn: Wendy, P. O. Box 187, Gadsden, Alabama 35902.

DONE this 30th day of January, 2017.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Robert M. Echols, JR.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, AL 35223

Feb 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

DIVORCE

ACTION

Debra Ann Bowles Kendall, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Charles Kevin Kendall’s petition for divorce and other relief by March 10, 2017, or, thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 31-DR-2017-900012, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Done the 12th day of January, 2017.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Jan 20, 27, Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 a.m. February 24, 2017 at 480 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL 35903.

Brenda Dunning, 70; Andrea King, 110 & 35; Andrea Yow, 61; Vittorio Cole, 65; Marcella Stovall, 147; Tyler Gates, 30; Tisha Patterson, 100; Stephanie Woods, 140; Kendrick Swain, 59; Tracy Lowe, 95; Danette Effinger, 52; Amelia Johnson, 27; Deborah McCloughan, 3; Gerald Johnson, 32; Delores Abney, 37; Blake Hall, 39; Robin Townsend, 47, 85 & 86.

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR

COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that Bagby Elevator Company, Inc., contractor, has completed the Contract for Naylor Elevator Repair GADSDEN CAMPUS for Gadsden State Community College, Gadsden, Alabama for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah, Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims on for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: James R. Prucnal, Dean of Financial and Administrative Services, Gadsden State Community College, PO Box 227, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Feb 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

1998 LEXUS ES300

VIN: JT8BF28 G7W5042339

Vehicle 2

2007 CHEVROLET IMPALA

VIN: 2G1WT 58K279195564

Vehicle 3

2002 BUICK RENDEZVOUS

VIN: 3G5DA0 3EX2S521400

Vehicle 4

2005 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN: 1N4A L11D45N900659

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following abandoned vehicles on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

1997 Jeep Wrangler VIN# 1J4FY19 S3VP 468827

UNI Towing

2075 Hwy 77

Attalla, AL 35954

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following abandoned vehicles on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

2004 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN# 2G2WP5222 41203536

Thacker Towing & Recovery

927 5th Ave NE

Attalla, AL 35954

Feb 3 & 10, 2017

______________NOTICE OF

VEHICLE

POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on March 17, 2017 for charges due.

Vehicle 1

2005 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

VIN: 1J4HR582X 5C520847

Vehicle 2

2003 FORD FOCUS

VIN: 1FAFP34P1 3W271011

Vehicle 3

2002 CHEVROLET SILVERADO

VIN: 2GCEC1 9VX21304297

Vehicle 4

1998 CHEVROLET S-10

VIN: 1GCCS1 4X1W8111378

Vehicle 5

2007 TOYOTA TACOMA

VIN: 5TENX22 N77Z364870

Vehicle 6

1998 LEXUS ES300

VIN: JT8BF2 8G7W5042339

ER Towing & Recovery

827 Jones St. Gadsden, Al 35901

PH: 256-547-1549 Fax: 256-543-1559

Feb 10 & 17, 2017

______________

A BILL TO BE

ENTITLED

AN ACT

Relating to Etowah County; authorizing separate elections within municipalities within the county and within the unincorporated area of the county to determine whether alcoholic beverages may be sold or distributed on Sunday by properly licensed retail licensees serving the general public.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall apply only in Etowah County.

Section 2. (a) The voters of any municipality within the county may authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages within the municipality on Sunday by an election pursuant to this act, in the following manner:

The governing body of the municipality, by resolution, may call an election for the municipality to determine the sentiment of the voters of the municipality residing within the corporate limits, as to whether alcoholic beverages may be legally sold or distributed on Sunday within the municipality.

(b) On the ballot to be used for the election, the question shall be in the following form: “Do you favor the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within this municipality on Sundays as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the municipal governing body? Yes ___ No ___.”

(c) The first election and any subsequent elections shall be held and the officers appointed to hold the election in the manner provided by law for holding other municipal elections, and the returns thereof tabulated and results certified as provided by law for municipal or general elections. Any Sunday sales election shall be held as provided in this act as a special election, or any subsequent municipal or general election not less than 30 days following the date of the resolution.

(d) Notice of the election shall be given by the governing body of the municipality by publication or by posting the notice at the town or city hall apprising the voters of the municipality, at least three weeks before the date of the election, that an election shall be held to determine whether alcoholic beverages may be sold in the municipality on Sunday. The cost of the election shall be paid out of the general fund of the municipality.

(e) Only qualified voters of the municipality may vote in the election. If a majority of the voters voting in the municipal election vote “Yes,” alcoholic beverages may be legally sold or dispensed within the corporate limits of the municipality on Sunday by licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the municipality serving the general public in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the municipal governing body. The municipality may enact, by ordinance, any policies it deems appropriate to regulate any aspect of Sunday alcoholic beverages sales within the municipality.

(f) If a majority of the voters voting in the municipal election vote “No,” alcoholic beverages may not be sold or dispensed in the municipality on Sunday, except as otherwise authorized by law or by subsequent election which legalizes the sale and dispensing of alcoholic beverages on Sunday. A subsequent election shall not be held within 12 months following an election under this section.

Section 3. (a) The voters in the unincorporated area of the county may authorize the sale of alcoholic beverages within the unincorporated area of the county on Sunday by an election pursuant to this act, in the following manner:

The county commission, by resolution, may call an election to determine the sentiment of the voters residing outside the corporate limits of any municipalities within the county, as to whether alcoholic beverages may be legally sold or distributed on Sunday in the unincorporated area of the county as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the county commission.

(b) On the ballot to be used for the election, the question shall be in the following form: “Do you favor the legal sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages outside the corporate limits of any municipalities within the county on Sunday as further provided for and regulated by ordinance of the county commission? Yes ___ No ___.”

(c) The first election and any subsequent elections shall be held and the officers appointed to hold the election in the manner at the general election in November 2016, and the returns thereof tabulated and results certified as provided by law for county elections. Any Sunday sales election shall be held as provided in this act as a special election or at any subsequent countywide election not less than 30 days following the date of the resolution.

(d) Notice of the election shall be given by the judge of probate by publication or by posting the notice at the courthouse apprising the voters of the unincorporated area of the county, at least three weeks before the date of the election, that an election shall be held to determine whether alcoholic beverages may be sold in the unincorporated area of the county on Sunday. The cost of the election shall be paid out of the general fund of the county.

(e) Only qualified voters of the unincorporated area of the county may vote in the election. If a majority of the voters voting in the election vote “Yes,” alcoholic beverages can be legally sold or dispensed outside the corporate limits of any municipalities in the county on Sunday by licensees of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and the county serving the general public in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and as further provided for and regulated by the county commission. The county commission may enact, by ordinance, any policies it deems appropriate to regulate any aspect of Sunday alcoholic beverages sales in the unincorporated area of the county.

(f) If a majority of the voters voting in the election vote “No,” alcoholic beverages may not be sold or dispensed in the unincorporated area of the county on Sunday, except as otherwise authorized by law or by subsequent election which legalizes the sale and dispensing of alcoholic beverages on Sunday. A subsequent election shall not be held within 12 months following an election under this section.

Section 4. The provisions of this act are cumulative and supplemental to the present power and authority of any municipality or the county and is not intended to, nor shall it be interpreted so as to, repeal any existing power or authority of any municipality or the county now permitted under the general laws of the state, or under any local or special act of the Legislature.

Section 5. The provisions of this act are cumulative and supplemental to the present power and authority of the county and are not intended to, nor shall it be interpreted so as to, repeal any existing power or authority of the county now permitted under the general laws of the state, or under any local or special act of the Legislature.

Section 6. This act shall become effective immediately following its passage and approval by the Governor, or its otherwise becoming law.

Feb 10, 17, 24 & March 3, 2017