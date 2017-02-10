Pious Bob - Touch His Cloak

“Jesus turned about in the crowd and said, ‘Who touched my clothes? Daughter, your faith has made you well; go in peace, and be healed of your disease.’” (Mark 5:21 – 43 NRSV).

Healing is an interesting phenomenon. In our Christian communities there are a variety of understandings about healing. Some say that we should pray for specific results in healing, while others think that we should only pray to be close to God. Many can’t imagine a God who picks and chooses who to heal; either He can heal or He cannot heal.

We know for a fact that many godly people get sick or injured and sometimes die, as do many in the whole population. So what good is prayer for healing? It is difficult not to pray for specific healing. If we have a disease or a tumor and we pray, is it not that we want that disease or tumor to disappear?

I share my experience of having a brain tumor quite often. As a matter of fact, many people have asked me to talk to a friend or family member who is having a health problem like the one I had. God has asked me to share my experience whenever and wherever I can. I never turn down an opportunity. None of us fully understand the mysteries of God. I can only share my experience and draw from the Word of God dealing with healing.

The following is an outline of a personal experience of mine: It seemed like my spiritual growth began to accelerate in the years and months before I knew that I was ill. My Christian community had become a larger and larger part of my family’s life experience. By the time I was diagnosed, I had developed a very calm acceptance of my illness. My Christian community lifted me up and their prayers bolstered me. I experienced God’s presence and communication. He forgave me of my sins. He removed my fear of death. He convinced me not to worry about my family should I die. I accepted my experience as an important part of my life in Christ. God told me to tell others about Him.

Father God, Everything that I experience is in Your hands. Please let me know if You want me to help You with anything. Otherwise, I’ll just keep my eyes on You and touch Your cloak every now and then.

Amen.