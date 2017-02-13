Warriors win area tournament championship

Westbrook jumped out to a 44-18 halftime lead on the way to a 72-57 win over Collinsville in the Class 2A, Area 12 Tournament championship game last Saturday (Feb. 11) at CHS.

The Warriors (26-6) host Section on Tuesday (Feb. 14) in the sub-regional round.

For Westbrook, Will Jones went 11-for-12 at the free throw line on the way to 19 points. Cullen Stafford scored 16 points, while Tyler Self added 13. John Catanzaro contributed seven points, six rebounds and four assists, while Troy Bearden chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds. Braden Beecham had six points and 11 rebounds.

On Feb. 9, Westbrook defeated Sand Rock, 53-43, in the tournament semifinals. Jones had 18 points and four assists; William Wethington had 11 points; Braden Beecham had seven points and five rebounds; John Catanzaro and Troy Bearden each had six points; and Tyler Self had five points and five rebounds.