GCHS girls, boys win area titles, qualify for regionals

Gadsden City defeated Grissom, 62-50, in the Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament championship game last Saturday (Feb. 11) in Huntsville.

The Titans (16-13) will face Mountain Brook in the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 16) at Jacksonville State.

For GCHS, tournament MVP Deonte Jones finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jaylen Cole added 12 points, while Darien Hollis and Toryque Bateman grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Tournament MVP Haley Troup scored 18 points and Brooke Burns added 13 as Gadsden City defeated Grissom, 47-43, in the championship game of the Class 7A, Area 7 Tournament on Feb. 10 at GCHS.

The Lady Titans (24-4) will play Spain Park in the Northeast Regional Tournament semifinals at 12 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 16) at Jacksonville State.

Burns and Kyana Rigby joined Troup on the All-Tournament team.