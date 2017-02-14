Glencoe girls headed to JSU after subregional win

By Cole Frederick/Sports Correspondent

A 19-1 second half run propelled Glencoe High to a 51-42 win over Weaver in the Class 3A subregionals on Monday (Feb. 13) in Glencoe.

The win sent the Lady Yellow Jackets (17-13) to the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State University, where they will take on Plainview on Monday (Feb. 20) at 3 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Glencoe led 11-8 after the first quarter, and carried a 31-19 lead into halftime. But Weaver’s full court pressure forced several Glencoe turnovers in the third quarter, and the Lady Bearcats went on a 15-1 run over the first five minutes of the second half.

Glencoe head coach Daniel Cook called a timeout during Weaver’s run and he told his players that he needed someone to step up and beat the press.

“We just needed somebody to step up,” Cook said. “We had to find somebody to step up and fight through adversity. Because we had a lead, then we had some turnovers and things got rough and things got physical. We just needed somebody to step up and take care of the ball.”

The Lady Yellow Jackets responded with their 19-1 run, a stretch that extended into the fourth quarter. Ashley Morgan scored all eight of Glencoe’s fourth quarter points and

scored 10 of her game-high 16 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ second half run.

“Our big thing in the third quarter was just getting the ball past half court,” Cook said. “We had our point guard that got four fouls; she was in foul trouble the whole night. That was one of the reasons I think we got out of the flow a little bit. That’s where we really needed a girl to step up and take care of the basketball.”

Cami Zahorscak scored eight points in the win, while Lauren Cole and Abby Vice scored six points each for Glencoe.

Cook said that his team must address its free throw shooting after only making 12-of -25 attempts from the foul line against Weaver.

“We need to work on shooting free throws and handling a little bit more of that pressure when the game gets a little more physical and more rough,” he said.

Cook said making it to the regionals was a “huge” step for his program.

“This is the second straight year we have zero seniors,” he said. “Last year [we went] 10-18, and now to take that step to win area, win the sub-regional and go to Jacksonville State, and I still don’t have a senior. This season’s not over and it’s nice to go ahead and take this step for further on down the road.”