Lady Eagles trounce Handley, head to regionals

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Photo by Alex Chaney

The Hokes Bluff Lady Eagles are heading to Jacksonville State University to play in the Northeast Regional Tournament on the strength of a 56-32 shellacking of Handley on Monday (Feb. 13) in the Class 4A subregional round.

Hokes Bluff (28-4) will face Madison Academy on Monday (Feb. 20) at 9 a.m.

Although pleased with the win, Hokes Bluff head coach Jason Shields took issue with his team’s shot selection at times.

“We passed up outside shots after we missed shots. We seemed to have our mind on missing shots.’

Shields also was not happy with his team’s turnover total (14) was pleased with the lady Eagles’ work under the glass.

“We pulled down a lot of rebounds, and it seems as if we try to score off of our defense.”

The Lady Eagles jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead and never trailed. The first quarter came to an end with Hokes Bluff out to a 13-8 lead. The Lady Eagles led 35-19 at the half behind Kendall Johnson’s 10 points. Johnson would finish with a game-high 16 points.

Hokes Bluff held a 45-27 lead after three quarters and would go on to win by a 24-point margin after Shields cleared his bench.

Amanda Noah added 15 points for the Lady Eagles, while Tylynn Register added 12.

The Lady Tigers were led by Te Nequa Rhodes with nine points.