Westbrook plows Section, heads to regionals

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Warrior Express remained on the right track last Tuesday (Feb. 14) in Rainbow City.

Westbrook Christian led by 23 points at halftime on the way to a 72-42 victory over Section in the Class 2A boys subregional round.

The red and white clad Warriors’ next stop will be at the Northeast Regional Tournament on Thursday at Jacksonville State University, where Westbrook will play Lafayette.

“Section had watched us play against Sand Rock, and they were well prepared for this game,” said Westbrook head coach Donny Pruitt. “Will Jones had a great game and we shot well. I think we were 10-of-17 from the three-point line in the first half.”

Westbrook (26-6) jumped out to a 20-11 lead after the first eight and never looked back. Will Jones buried two shots from the three-point arch as the Warriors went up 8-0, a lead they would never relinquish. Westbrook led 44-21 at the half.

Jones finished with 22 points and six rebounds to lead all players. Tyler Self added 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Braden Beecham scored 12 points and had nine boards. Troy Bearden contributed nine points and 10 rebounds, while John Catanzaro scored finished with five points, five assists and five steals. Cullen Stafford chipped in seven points and five rebounds, while William Wethington had five points and five rebounds.

The Warriors increased their lead to 66-29 by the end of the third quarter, at which point Pruitt began to clear his bench.

Roderic Branford and Dylan Davis each scored 11 points for Section.

“I’m so proud of my guys,” said Pruitt. “They came out ready to play and played well on defense. They wanted to win and play one more game on their home floor.”