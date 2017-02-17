Lady Titans fall in OT in regional semifinals

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Gadsden City Lady Titans fell to Spain Park, 52-49, in overtime in the semifinal round game of the Class 7A Northeast Regional Tournament Regional on Thursday (Feb. 16) at Jacksonville State University.

Spain Park came back from 10 points down to win by three points in overtime. The third quarter ended with Gadsden City ahead, 32-28. The Lady Titans led 43-40 when Sarah Barker hit a layup and was fouled at the fourth quarter buzzer. Her ensuing free throw tied the score at 43 sending the game into overtime, where the Lady Jaguars outscored Gadsden City 9-6.

“Overall, this was a hard fought game,” said GCHS head coach Jeremy Brooks. “I’m proud of my girls.”

Haley Troup led Gadsden City with 23 points, followed by Brooke Burns with 14. Kenya Gueye added seven points. Troup was 4-for-4 from the three-point line.

Burns grabbed 11 rebounds, followed by Troup with seven. Burns also had four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Claire Holt led Spain Park with 17 points followed by Bailey Bowers with 12 and Sarah Barker with 11.

The Lady Titans jumped out to a 13-8 lead after the first quarter. The game’s first four minutes were like two heavyweight fighters feeling each other out, with neither team landing any punches.

The Lady Titans finally began to find the weakness in Spain Park’s defense and slowly moved to a lead late in the first half. With 3:18 remaining, Gadsden had an 18-13 advantage.

Troup and Burns continued to get position, allowing Spain Park only one shot at the basket. With time running out in the first half, Troup hit a three-point basket to give Gadsden City a 27-17 halftime lead.

“We played a little off of momentum and just made too many mental mistakes,” said Brooks. “We let this game slip away in regulation.”