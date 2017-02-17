Mountain Brook edges Gadsden City at regionals

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

The Gadsden City High Titans ran into an old nemesis in the form of Mountain Brook on Thursday (Feb. 16) at Jacksonville State.

Just as in past few years, the Spartans wound up ended the Titans’ season at the Class 7A Northeast Regional Tournament.

Mountain Brook (28-5) led 48-45 with four minutes to go in the game, and it looked like the season was come to a close for the Titans. But Gadsden City (16-14) made one last run and tied the game at 51-51 with 1:38 left.

But Mountain Brook’s Trendon Watford was fouled with four seconds on the clock, and he went to the foul line and sank one free throw for the win.

“We knew it would be a great battle,” said GCHS head coach Reginald Huff. “We knew they would be tough, and our guys fought hard. It seems the most physical team sets the tempo.”

The two teams squared off for the first 16 minutes, with Mountain Brook taking a 26-24 halftime lead. Jayln Brewster led Gadsden City with nine points in the first half.

The third quarter saw Mountain Brook move out to a 44-37 lead, although a run by the Titans cut the lead to two points early in the fourth quarter.

Deonte Jones led Gadsden City with 15 points, followed by Jayln Brewster with 12 and Jaylyn Cole with 10. Cole and Mykel Woods each had five rebounds. Cole also had three steals.

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook with 17, followed by Ben McCool with 15 and Sean Elmore with 14.