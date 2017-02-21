Panther wrestlers finish second at 6A state tournament

Southside finished runner-up at the AHSAA Class 6A state wrestling tournament last Saturday in Huntsville

The Panthers finished with a score of 171.5 to Oxford’s 195. Pinson Valley was third at 148 and Homewood was fourth with 115.5 points.

Landon Thompson earned Class 6A MVP honors after winning the 152-pound weight class with a technical fall at 3:38 over Isaac Jackson of Park Crossing. Thompson finished the season with a 74-2 record.

Three other Southside wrestlers took home first place trophies. Andrew Smith won at 106 with a 7-2 decision over Pinson Valley’s George Vazquez. Smith finished the season with a 71-4 record. Jacob Smith (70-4) defeated Oxford’s Jakob Chisolm at 120 pound with a technical fall. Sam Colvin (66-4) won the 138-weight class with a 16-7 decision over Pinson Valley’s Josh Walker.

Southside’s Colin Edwards (54-11) finished runner-up in the 132-pound class. He lost to

Spanish Fort’s Justin Ingram, 9-5, in the championship match.

Taking third place was Jacob Dease at 113 pounds. He defeated Oxford’s Landon Burrage, 6-4.

Justin Venn took fifth place. He defeated Gulf Shores’ John Paul Utler, 10-7, at 145 pounds. Ethan Stevenson lost to Stanhope-Elmore’s Tobias Garrison, 7-5, in the 160-pound fifth place match.