Humane Society to host Paws for St. Paddy auction

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Etowah County’s Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center will host its annual Paws for St. Paddy fundraiser on Thursday, March 16. The fundraiser will start at Gadsden Convention Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The evening will feature a live and silent auction. Items for auction include vacation trips, to Gatlinburg or a condo in Destin; a wine package in California, which includes three months of wine; a family reunion package, which includes a venue and catering; pet baskets, so you can spoil your animals; and much more.

“We have a lot of silent auction items, to feature all of our local businesses,” said Humane Society Director Christi Brown.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be provided. It is a BYOB event.

Brown said that the event will also feature some games and drawings. One example is “Best of Live,” where people can donate $100 to enter into a drawing to claim one live auction item.

The event will also feature a special appeal for donations for the Humane Society’s medical fund. Brown said that the medical fund is the Humane Society’s biggest expense, and that this auction is the shelter’s biggest fundraiser. Last year, the event raised about $20,000 for the fund.

“That fund allowed us to save a lot of lives and create a lot of happy tales,” said Brown.

During the appeal, an animal that was helped by the fund is highlighted.

“We think it’s very important to let the supporters know how the animal’s stories ended,” said Brown.

Tickets for the event are $50 or $500 for a table, which has eight seats and priority seating. To purchase tickets, visit www.hsprac.com or call 256-442-1347, ext. 224.

Can’t attend Paws for St. Paddy? You can still help the Humane Society!

The Humane Society is still collecting donations for the auction. It encourages individuals to donate miles or time share points. Businesses are welcome to donate items to be auctioned, which is a good way to show the public the goods you offer. Businesses can also buy ads for the event. Attendance is not required to donate money to the Humane Society, or even specifically to its medical fund, either.

For more information, visit www.hsprac.com, www.facebook.com/hsprac or call 256-442-1347.